CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville jumped out to an early lead on Tuesday over Moshannon Valley in the District 5 11- and 12-year-old all-star tournament, but MV rallied to take home the 9-8 victory.
Both Brody Mihalko and Cole Washell drew bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the sixth inning to nab the victory.
“Curwensville jumped out early on us and it wasn’t looking good,” said Moshannon Valley head coach Aaron Reifer. “But we stayed tough and battled in there. I just want to say hats off to their pitcher –Breck (Finn) –he pitched a heck of a game. He battled tough and he is only an 11-year-old.
“I was proud of the boys at the end. They stuck with and didn’t swing at balls. They were disciplined at the plate and made some defensive plays.”
With both teams playing each other during the regular season, as well as playing on a travel team together last year, it was no shock to Curwensville head coach Shawn Passmore that the game was tight until the end.
“I knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” he said. “I was surprised that we jumped out like that. But I knew it wasn’t over.”
Curwensville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run single from Dean Coudriet and an RBI single from Caleb Hendershot. Colby Proud drew a bases-loaded walk to plate the final run of the frame.
Moshannon Valley, which won the flip to be the home team, looked to get some of the runs back in the bottom of the frame, but Curwensville starter Breck Finn had other ideas.
Finn needed just 10 pitches to get out of the first, throwing five extra pitches after a runner reached on an error.
Moshannon Valley starter Mason Abernathy reached 51 pitches after facing two batters in the second inning. Teammate Brody Kephart came on in relief. He allowed a two-run single to Coudriet, before getting out of the jam.
Finn took care of Mo Valley in the second, getting two strikeouts and a diving catch by first baseman Hendershot in foul territory.
Kephart sat Curwensville down in order in the third, as Moshannon Valley started to chip away at the lead.
Cole Tekely singled before Abernathy was hit by a pitch. A two-out single by Smith plated Tekely before two errors allowed both Abernathy and Smith to score to cut it to 6-3.
Kephart pitched another scoreless inning, giving Mo Valley a chance in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game up.
Both Washell and Collin Dunlap reached on singles before Rocco Reifer blasted a three-run shot with two outs over the right-field fence to tie at 6-6.
Curwensville went back ahead 8-6 in the top of the fifth, thanks to a two-out double by Finn.
Mo Valley got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth as Kephart scored on a sac fly by Washell to cut it to 8-7.
Reifer, who came on in relief of Kephart with two outs in the fifth, got three straight strikeouts to set Curwensville down in the top of the sixth.
Meanwhile, Curwensville had to go to Brody Larson to get out of the fifth when Finn reached his pitch limit, came back out for the sixth.
Larson got two quick outs, before Mo Valley began the rally. J.C. Smith singled, followed by Jace Foreman who worked himself a walk. Kephart also drew a walk, loading the bases.
Mihalko drew a four pitch walk, plating Smith to tie the game at 8-8. Washell went to a full count, fouling off an extra pitch before getting walked to force home the winning run.
“Brody (Kephart) pitched great in relief. He came in and pitched us out of that one inning,” said Coach Reifer. “Rocco’s homer was big. This team is resilient. They have been playing together for years. They work hard every day.
“Curwensville played good enough to win. It was a crazy game.”
Dean Coudriet led Curwensville with four RBIs and three hits, while Finn finished the game with two hits and two RBIs.
“Breck pitched a phenomenal game,” said Coach Passmore. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. Brody pitched well. We just need to get our chins up and get back to work.”
Smith had three hits for Mo Valley, while Reifer had three RBIs and Washell had two.
Moshannon Valley plays Bald Eagle Area on Thursday in Houtzdale. Curwensville plays the loser of Thursday’s game between Four Leaf Clover and State College on Saturday at a site to be determined.
Curwensville—8
Larson lf-1b-p 3100, Best ss 3200, Finn p-1b 3222, McDermott cf 3000, Coudriet rf-lf 4134, Passmore 3b 4110, Hoyt c 4000, Hendershot 1b 2011, Smay rf 1000, Proud 2b 1001, Swatsworth 2b 0100. Totals: 28-8-7-8.
Moshannon Valley—9
Abernathy p-lf 3100, Dunlap 2b 4110, Reifer ss-p 4113, Smith c 4231, Foreman 3b 3110, Kephart lf-p-ss 1100, Mihalko cf 3001, Cook rf 1000, Washell rf-1b 1112, Tekely 1b 1110, Dunsmore 1b-rf 1000. Totals: 26-9-8-7.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 420 020—8 7 4
Mo Valley 003 312—9 8 2
Errors—Passmore, Smay, Coudriet, Hendershot. Dunlap, Dunsmore, LOB—Curwensville 8, Moshannon Valley 9. 2B—Finn 2. Foreman. HR—Reifer (2 on, 4th). SF—Washell. SB—Smith, Foreman, Kephart 2. HBP—Best (by Abernathy), Finn (by Abernathy). Abernathy (by Finn).
Pitching
Curwensville: Finn—4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO. Larson—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Abernathy—1+ IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Kephart—3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO. Reifer—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Reifer. LP—Larson.