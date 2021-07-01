MORRISDALE — Wednesday’s District 5, 12U Little League All-Star game between Four Leaf and Mo Valley was in doubt due to rain and storms in the region.
But the Morrisdale area was able to avoid the pouring rain and lightning that postponed other games.
Mo Valley took full advantage of the opportunity to play as it defeated Four Leaf 11-0 in four innings to advance in the loser’s bracket of the District 5 Tournament. Four Leaf was eliminated.
“We weren’t even sure if we were going to get this game in,” Mo Valley head coach Aaron Reifer said. “Hats off to Four Leaf for getting the field ready to go.
“We knew Four Leaf could hit the ball, it was just about seeing if we would come out and hit the ball, and we showed up.”
The Mo Valley offense certainly did show up right off the bat, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Rocco Reifer, JC Smith and Mason Abernethy hit back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles to make it 3-0. Abernethy later scored on a wild pitch.
The four-run inning came on the heels of a big double play Mo Valley turned in the top of the frame.
Brayden Williamson singled off Mo Valley pitcher Bo Washell to lead off the game. But a double played turned by shortstop Reifer on the next batter combined with a solid play from third baseman Jace Foreman a few pitches later gave Mo Valley momentum.
Mo Valley did it again in the top of the second.
After Four Leaf’s Conner Danko led off with a base hit, Mo Valley squashed any hopes of a big inning with another double play.
“Two double plays on defense in the first two innings — that’s a rally-killer for them,” coach Reifer said. “You get a guy on with no outs and then all of a sudden you get a double play and have no one on, that takes the air out of a team.”
Four Leaf head coach Dane Danko agreed.
“We started out hitting the ball, but that double play was a motivational boost for them right off the bat,” he said. “We were hitting the ball, but it was right at somebody. We couldn’t find a gap. We scored 34-35 runs in two games and tonight we just couldn’t catch a break to open it up.”
Mo Valley added to its lead in the bottom of the second when Reifer crushed a 2-run home run well over the wall in left-center field. Collin Dunlap, who kept the inning alive by drawing a walk on a full count with two outs, scored in front of Reifer.
Four Leaf got two runners on in the third against Washell as Aiden Bordas led off with a single and Williamson drew a two-out walk. But Washell got out of the inning on a foul pop out to Foreman.
Washell tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and walking one. He also struck out three batters.
“The way Bo pitched tonight is the way we know he can pitch,” coach Reifer said. “He was a little rough the other night (against BEA), but tonight was the Bo Washell we know. He pitched lights out.”
Mo Valley piled on five more runs in the bottom of the third.
With one out, Foreman walked. Cole Tekely reached on a fielder’s choice and both runners moved up on an error.
Brady Mihalko put down a bunt on the next pitch, which he beat out for an infield single and then a little madness ensued.
Foreman scored on the throw to first, which was errant. Tekely and Mihalko also advanced on the bases and in the chaos, both runners were near third base.
But another error allowed Tekely to motor home and Mihalko get to third safely.
“Everybody was putting the ball in play,” coach Reifer said. “A big play for us was having Mihalko bunt the ball. He’s been struggling at the plate a little bit, so we had him bunt, which he’s good at. And that bunt started a big rally.”
Washell followed and his grounder knocked in Mihalko. Washell was safe on the play on Four Leaf’s fourth error of the inning.
After Dunlap flied out to right, Reifer reached on a fielder’s choice. Washell, who had moved to second on a wild pitch, tagged and went to third on Dunlap’s fly out, but had to stay put on the fielder’s choice as the throw went home.
Smith then knocked in both runners with his second double of the game.
“They hit well,” Danko said of Mo Valley. “They’re a tough, solid team and I wish them luck in the rest of districts. I just wish we were still playing.”
Washell started the fourth inning on the mound and recorded a strikeout before giving way to Reifer, who issued a walk to Conner Danko.
But Reifer struck out the next two batters to end it.
“They put up 18 runs two games in a row,” coach Reifer said of Four Leaf. “We weren’t taking them lightly. When we got up (11-0), we knew we just wanted to get the the three outs and not let them hang around, because they can hit the ball.”
Despite being eliminated from the tournament, Four Leaf still has plenty of baseball ahead of it.
“We’re going to stick together as a team,” coach Danko said. “We’re going to travel around and get in some tournaments and we’re hosting one here. We’re not done by any means. There is still a lot left in these kids, and when they left you could tell that this hurt today.”
Mo Valley advances in the District 5 tournament and is scheduled to play Friday, but the opponent and site are not yet known because the other loser’s bracket game was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
Mo Valley will play the winner of the Bald Eagle Area-Clearfield contest, which was rescheduled for today.
Four Leaf—0
Williamson ss 1010, Rowles cf-p 2000, Esposti p-cf 2000, Danko c 1010, Kio 1b 2000, Gibson 2b 2000, Bordas lf 1010, Brooks rf 1000, Peace rf 0000, Sabol 3b 1000. Totals: 13-0-3-0.
Mo Valley—13
Washell p-ss 2201, Dunlap cf 2100, Reifer ss-p 3323, Smith c 2123, Abernethy 2b 1111, Kephart 1b 2000, Foreman 3b 1100, Dunsmore 3b 0000, Tekely lf 2100, Lovell lf 0000, Mihalko rf 2111, Cook rf 0000. Totals: 18-11-6-9.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 000 0— 0 3 5
Mo Valley 425 x—11 6 0
LOB—Four Leaf 3, Mo Valley 3. DP—Mo Valley 2. 2B—Reifer, Abernethy, Smith. HR—Reifer (1 on, 3rd). HBP—Abernethy (by Rowles). CS—Abernethy (by Danko). WP—Esposti 5, Rowles 1; Washell 1. PB—Danko 1; Smith 1.
Pitching
Four Leaf: Esposti—2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Rowles—1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Mo Valley: Washell—3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Reifer—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Washell. LP—Esposti.
Time—1:05.