HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Black Knights head coach Michael Keith said before the season started that one of the strengths of his team was going to be its size.
That size certainly came to into play Friday night at CNB Bank Field, as the Black Knights had 386 total yards rushing and five touchdowns behind its offensive line, as Mo Valley beat rival West Branch 31-27.
“The offensive line did a great job again,” Keith said. “You can’t say enough about them. They’re a veteran group and most of them have been starting for three years. So they do a great job. They open up the hole and Joe (Bacher) hits it hard.”
Bacher — who had 347 yards rushing last week in a loss to Southern Huntingdon — carried the ball 29 times on the night for 344 yards and four touchdowns.
Mo Valley didn’t need much in the passing game, as senior quarterback Ben Murawski went out with an injury on the fifth play of the game on a QB keeper and spent the rest of the night on the sidelines in a sling.
Sophomore Ethan Webb then became the signal caller for the night, but was only called upon to pass a handful of times.
“We lost Ben (Murawski) early,” Keith said. “That’s a heartbreak. It’s his senior year and to leave with something like that. But Ethan (Webb) came in and he gets very little reps at practice. But he came in and did an outstanding job for being thrown in as a sophomore. I can’t say enough about Ethan.”
While the victorious Black Knights struggled with its passing game — two total yards on one completion — that facet wasn’t an issue with the Warriors as quarterback Ayden Gutierrez was 19-of-38 for 327 yards and four touchdowns.
West Branch also caught the injury bug as Noah Hoffner, who led West Branch in its first game with with nine reception and 190 yards, suffered an ankle injury early into the third quarter.
“Losing Hoffner hurt but Eddie (Dale) stepped up,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We were down Trenton Bellomy this week due to an injury. Travis Rothrock stepped up and caught a touchdown. Cam Kopchik had some good catches. We knew coming into the year we were going to be able to throw the ball. But we’ve got to do more because obviously we’re 0-2.”
However, the Warriors were shut down running the ball, garnering 15 total yards on 24 carries on the night.
Bacher’s four touchdowns on the night came on runs of 69, 70, 15 and 54 yards, respectively.
“They’re huge upfront and they’ll put you on mini-islands,” Hubler said of the Mo Valley running attack. “We were in the hole. It’s going to be disgusting watching this tape. We have a linebacker in the hole and (Bacher) runs through us. Their whole offense is made for (Bacher) to beat one guy and he did.”
Bacher’s 69-yard TD in the first quarter gave Mo Valley a 6-0 lead until five seconds into the second quarter, as Gutierrez found Dale for a two-yard score and a Sarah Betts extra point gave West Branch a 7-6 lead.
Two plays later — in what became a back-and-forth second quarter — Bacher scored on a 70-yard run just 50 seconds later.
Dale, who led the game with eight receptions and 191 yards, hauled in a 53-yard bomb off of his shoulder from Gutierrez and gave West Branch a 14-12 lead with 9:26 left in the second quarter.
But as the Warriors were gaining momentum and forced the Black Knights to punt, Gutierrez fumbled the snap inside the Warrior 19-yard line and Mo Valley’s Aaron Wonderling came up with the ball.
One play later, Bacher took it 15 yards to the house and gave Mo Valley an 18-14 halftime lead.
“Those turnovers were huge,” Keith said. “Two turnovers and I think we got points on one of them. So right there, that’s a seven-point swing.”
Both teams scored a touchdown a piece in the third quarter — a 6-yard TD reception from West Branch’s Rothrock and Bacher’s 54-yard jaunt — to set up a 25-21 Mo Valley lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Dale scored his third touchdown reception of the night with 10:13 left in the game, as he had a jump ball situation with a Mo Valley defender and came out the victor with a 59-yard score, giving West Branch the 27-25 lead.
After both teams traded possessions, Mo Valley got the ball back on its own 42-yard line. That’s when Bacher busted off a 40-yard run that seemed like every West Branch defender tried taking him down at one point, but to no avail. With the Black Knights into Warrior territory, senior running back Scott McCoy got in on the action and scored the winning touchdown with an 11-yard run with 5:03 left in the game, setting the final at 31-27.
Keith said while he’s extremely pleased with his running attack, they’ll work on the passing game to get more balanced. However, it’s not like they have to air it out constantly.
“Obviously we’re running the ball well but struggling to throw the ball,” Keith said. “But you don’t have to throw the ball if you’re running it that well.”
Keith also said that he thought his defense came up big at certain points throughout the game.
“The secondary stepped up,” Keith said. “We didn’t play lights out by any stretch, but we stepped up when we had to and made plays when we had to. We’re growing back there and we’re going to have growing pains, but we’re getting there.”
Although Mo Valley racked up plenty of yards on the ground, Hubler said he was pleased in stopping a good bit of Mo Valley drives.
“I think you can see (when they stopped Bacher) that the scheme was there,” Hubler said. “We were putting guys there to make plays. We’ve got to be more consistent at making the plays.”
Both coaches were also pleased with their teams and how they responded in the second half — citing it’s been much better this year than in previous seasons.
“We didn’t give up,” Keith said. “We kept fighting and fighting. In years past, after (West Branch) scored that go-ahead touchdown, we would’ve just sank and went downhill. But we kept fighting, kept going, kept believing and we just need to build upon this.”
“The fight was there,” Hubler said. “Down at halftime, we’ve had teams in the past where when we were down at halftime and they wouldn’t even show up in the second half. That was not the case tonight. They came out ready to play ball and they responded through a big injury and we were right there at the end.”
Mo Valley goes to 1-1 on the season and hosts Northern Bedford next week.
“We’re going to keep working at the passing game,” Keith said. “But hey, it’s a win and we’re 1-1.”
West Branch falls to 0-2 and travels to Claysburg-Kimmel next week.
“We’ve just got to get better,” Hubler said. “There’s just so many little things. The turnovers on offense, tackling on defense, we’ve just got to get better.”