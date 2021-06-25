HOUTZDALE — Bo Washell and Rocco Reifer combined on a 3-hitter Thursday evening at Houtzdale Fireman’s Rec Park to lead the Mo Valley 12U Little League All-Stars to a 4-2 victory over Bald Eagle Area.
Washell tossed the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while walking five batters and striking out four. He got into bases-loaded jams in both the first and second innings, but pitched out of both with minimal damage.
Reifer came on in the fourth and was lights out, retiring all nine BEA batters he faced — seven via strikeout.
“Bo and Rocco are cousins,” Mo Valley head coach Aaron Reifer said. “Bo was coming off an injury and he came out a little rough. He bent, but he didn’t break. He battled in there. He stayed strong.
“And Rocco ... he’s tough. He works hard and kind of leads those kids out there. But I can’t say enough about all the boys. The defense was just clean. Their fielding before the game was excellent.”
Mo Valley jumped on BEA starting pitcher Carter Price in the first inning, scoring three runs on three hits and four walks to chase him from the mound before the end of the frame.
Brady Kephart drew a walk to lead things off before Washell was retired on a line drive to the shortstop.
Reifer followed with a base hit to right, but Kephart was gunned down trying to advance from first to third on the play.
J.C. Smith drew a walk off Price to keep the inning going and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch.
Mason Abernethy and Collin Dunlap followed with back-to-back, clutch RBI singles. Abernethy did it on an 0-2 pitch, while Dunlap worked the count full before his hit.
Cole Tekely walked to load the bases for Aaron Cook, who also walked, forcing in Abernethy to make the score 3-0.
After the walk, BEA changed pitchers, putting Takoda Ripka on the mound. He was able to get Brady Mihalko to ground out to third for the final out.
Mo Valley saw 40 pitches in the first inning, a sharp contrast to its opening round game against Curwensville on Tuesday.
“We didn’t see many pitches against Curwensville,” Coach Reifer said. “I told the guys to try to work the pitcher a little more. We saw some more pitches and battled with two strikes and got a couple big hits. You get a hit on a full count or with two strikes on you, that’s big.”
BEA answered with two runs in the second.
Price and Grant Smith drew walks around a Drew Nagle groundout, and Dawson Lomison singled to load the bases.
Ripka followed with an RBI single and, after a strikeout, Hayden Stimer drew a walk off Washell to make it 3-2.
But Washell got out of the inning with another strikeout, keeping Mo Valley on top by a run.
The hosts got a run back in the bottom of the second when Abernethy knocked in Washell on a fielder’s choice. Abernethy had two of Mo Valley’s four RBIs.
Washell and Smith sandwiched one-out walks around a Reifer base hit before Abernethy’s grounder made it 4-2.
The game turned into a pitcher’s duel after that.
Ripka only allowed one hit over the final three innings to keep Mo Valley off the board. Ripka pitched a total of 4 1/3 innings and gave up just one run on two hits, while walking two batters and striking out six.
“Ripka’s tough,” Coach Reifer said. “He came on in relief in the first inning and I think he only threw like 60 pitches. So he did a great job.”
But Washell and Reifer matched him pitch-for-pitch.
Washell gave up a walk to start the third before needing just seven more pitches to retire the side, then gave way to Reifer, who threw 27 strikes and just 11 balls in his three innings of work.
With the win, Mo Valley advances in the winner’s bracket, facing Bellefonte on Monday. Bellefonte beat P-O 18-2 Thursday at Homer Maney Field.
“We’re taking one game at a time, one inning at a time,” Coach Reifer said. “I’m definitely proud of all these boys. They put in the work every day in practice. They’re tough kids. They’re resilient. They stay behind each other.”
BEA slips to the loser’s bracket where they will battle P-O.
BEA—2
Lomison cf 3010, Ripka 3b-p 2011, Hasband ss 3000, Stimer c 2001, Clark 1b 2000, Johnson 2b 2000, Price p-3b 2100, Nagle lf 3000, Smith rf 1100, Catherman rf 1000. Totals: 21-2-2-2.
Mo Valley—4
Kephart 1b-ss 2000, Wahsell p-1b 2100, Reifer ss-p 3120, Smith c 1100, Abernethy 2b 3112, Dunlap cf 3011, Tekely 3b 1000, Foreman 3b 1000, Cook lf 1001, Dunsmore lf 1000, Mihalko rf 2010. Totals: 20-4-5-4.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle 020 000—2 3 1
Mo Valley 310 000—4 5 0
LOB—Bald Eagle Area 7, Mo Valley 7. HBP—Johnson (by Washell). WP—Price, Ripka; Wahell. PB—Smith.
Pitching
Bald Eage: Price—2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Ripka—4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Mo Valley: Washell—3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Reifer—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Washell. LP—Price. Save—Reifer.
Time—1:31.