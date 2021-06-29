BELLEFONTE — The Moshannon Valley 12U Little League All-Stars fell to Bellefonte 6-0 Monday evening in the winner’s bracket semifinals of the District 5 Tournament.
Bellefonte pitcher Cole Houser limited Mo Valley to just three hits — two from Rocco Reifer — and struck out 10 in the complete game shutout.
Mo Valley pitching, led by Reifer, kept a potent Bellefonte lineup — one that scored 18 runs against Philipsburg-Osceola — quiet for much of the game.
Bellefonte led just 2-0 after five innings, but put four on the board in the sixth, thanks in large part to several Mo Valley errors.
Triston Heeman hit a 2-run single in the third inning off Reifer, who had just come on in relief of Brady Kephart, to give Bellefonte the 2-0 advantage.
Kephart tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing the two runs on four hits, while walking three batters and striking out five.
Reifer kept Mo Valley in the game with 2 2/3 shutout innings. Reifer allowed three hits and struck out six before giving way to Bo Washell to start the sixth.
There, Bellefonte plated four runs, just two earned, off Washell, who only gave up one hit, but walked two and was the victom of several errors.
Washell picked up a two-out single in the sixth, but Houser retired Reifer for the first time in the game to end it.
Braedon Fortney led Bellefonte with three hits, including a double, and scored a run.
Zach Lehman added two hits and two runs for Bellefonte, which advances to the winner’s bracket final Friday against State College.
Mo Valley drops to the loser’s bracket and will play Four Leaf in an elimination game.
Four Leaf Clover took care of Nittany Valley 18-2 in four innings on Monday.
Bellefonte—6
Fortney 4130, A. Houser 4010, C. Houser 2100, Lehman 4220, Park 3110, Heeman 4012, Tomasacev 2000, Copperelle 1000, Lucco 1000, Vongunden 1000, Dubin 1199, Cain 1000. Totals: 28-6-8-2.
Mo Valley—0
Washell 3010, Dunlap 3000, Reifer 3020, Smith 2000, Abernethy 2000, Kephart 1000, Foreman 1000, Tekely 1000, Cook 1000, Lovell 1000, Mihalko 1000, Dunsmore 1000. Totals: 20-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 002 000—6 8 0
Mo Valley 000 000—0 3 4
LOB—Bellefonte 9, Mo Valley 3. DP—Bellefonte. 2B—Fortney, Park.
Pitching
Bellefonte: C. Houser—6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Mo Valley: Kephart—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Reifer—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO; Washell—1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—C. Houser. LP—Kephart.