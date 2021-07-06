The Mo Valley 12U Little League All-Stars exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning of Saturday’s District 5 Tournament game at McNamee Field to turn a nail biter into a 19-9 mercy rule win over Clearfield.
With the win, Mo Valley advanced to the loser’s bracket final against Bellefonte. Clearfield was eliminated from the tournament.
Mo Valley trailed 9-8 going into the bottom of the fifth and was hoping to get a couple runs and regain the lead with ace Rocco Reifer on the mound.
What Mo Valley got was an epic 11-run rally, combining seven hits and three walks (two intentional) with three errors to make sure Clearfield never got a chance to bat in the sixth.
“Everybody contributed,” Mo Valley head coach Aaron Reifer said. “It was one thing after another. Bunts worked out. We had kids hitting the ball. A couple kids got their first hits (of the tournament) tonight. We just played well.”
Mason Abernethy started the fifth inning off with a double and later scored the tying run on a wild pitch, jumping over Clearfield catcher Brayden Wills, who was in the process of diving on home plate with the ball. Abernethy was 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs.
There was some controversy as to whether or not Abernethy should have been called out for not sliding, but a call to the District Administrator confirmed the on-field call was correct — a player must either slide or avoid contact with the player.
Following the game-tying play at the plate, Brett Kephart reached on an error and Clearfield intentionally walked Reifer, who had already smacked two home runs, as well as JC Smith to load the bases for a force out at any bag.
Bo Washell followed and answered the challenge with a line drive off shortstop Connor Peacock as the infield was playing up to try to cut down the runner at home. Kephart scored on the hit by Washell.
Ian Dunsmore drew a walk to force home Reifer, and Collin Dunlap delivered a 2-run single to plate Smith and Washell, making it 13-9.
After a strikeout, Brady Mihalko’s sacrifice bunt plated Dunsmore to up Mo Valley’s lead to 14-9. Mihalko was also safe at first when the throw hit him.
Abernethy’s second plate appearance of the inning produced another double — this one scoring two runs to make it 16-9.
Consecutive singles from Kephart, Reifer and Smith ended the game, with Reifer scoring the final run on Smith’s base hit.
“My hats off to Mo Valley,” Clearfield head coach Matt Peacock said. “They’re a good team and I wish them the best the rest of the tournament. But my kids did good too. They had a good tournament, and I’m proud of them.”
It was fitting that Reifer scored the game-ending run as he had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two walks, five runs scored and six RBIs.
Reifer was also the winning pitcher. working two scoreless innings. He issued one walk and struck out four.
Reifer got Mo Valley’s offense going with a solo shot in the first that made it 1-1.
After Clearfield put three up in the top of the second, thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Jayce Brothers and Peacock as well as a Mo Valley error, Reifer struck again.
This time, Reifer belted a grand slam after Kephart had drawn a bases-loaded walk to give Mo Valley a 6-4 advantage.
“That was a huge boost,” coach Reifer said. “The guys in the dugout started believing. The kids just battled and had each other’s backs.”
Clearfield recovered quickly however, sending 11 batters to the plate in the top of the third, while plating five runs.
“We knew Clearfield was going to hit,” coach Reifer said. “Every time they play us, it’s always a tight game. So hats off to them. It was a gut check for my boys. We were down, but we just kept battling.”
Wills led off with a single and advanced to second on an outfield error before scoring on Landon Brady’s double.
J.T. Strishock chased Brady home with a base hit and moved to third when Owen Lykens reached on an infield single and Mo Valley committed an error.
After a groundout and a walk to Noah Troxell, Brothers reached on a fielder’s choice. Strishock scored on the play that erased Troxell from the base paths.
With two outs, Peacock hit an RBI single before Radek Albright walked to load the bases. Wills also drew a walk, which forced in another run to give Clearfield a 9-6 lead, which it held until the fourth, thanks to Troxell.
Troxell came on in relief of Clearfield starting pitcher Jake Bloom with one out in the second, getting his team out of that inning and tossing a scoreless third despite two errors.
But Mo Valley scored two runs in the fourth off Troxell, who walked three batters and was the victim of another Clearfield error. Troxell pitched two innings and did not give up a hit. He walked four batters and struck out three. Only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.
“We had too many errors,” coach Peacock said. “We haven’t been playing as well as we know we can defensively the last three games. I know they can play better and they know they can play better. When you have nine errors, it’s hard to win a ball game. But it’s a learning experience and they’ll get better.”
Reifer came on in relief for Mo Valley in the fourth in what has become a customary role for him. He kept the Clearfield offense quiet, while giving his team the opportunity to rally. Reifer has pitched in relief in all five games during the tournament. He is 2-0 with a save, while pitching 9 2/3 innings and giving up just four hits, while striking out 23.
“I like to have Rocco in my back pocket,” coach Reifer said. “If it gets to a certain point in the game, I know he usually gets through three innings in less than 30 pitches. He’s mentally tough and at the end of the day, he’s my closer.”
Brothers, Peacock and Lykens all had two hits for Clearfield, which will continue on with tournaments throughout the summer.
“They’re a good group of kids,” coach Peacock said. “They’re all very respectful and I’m proud of them for that. They’re disciplined and they love playing baseball, and I love coaching. So we’ll keep going from here and keep getting better.”
Clearfield—9
Brothers 3b-ss-3b 4322, Peacock ss-2b-ss 4023, Albright cf 3010, Wills c 2111, Brady 1b 3111, Magnuson 3b-p 0000, Strishock rf 2111, Scaife rf 1000, Lykens lf 2220, Schenck lf 1000, Bloom p-2b-1b 2100, Troxell 2b-p-2b 0000. Totals: 24-9-10-8.
Mo Valley—19
Abernethy 2b 5332, Kephart 1b-p-ss 4311, Reifer ss-p 3536, Smith c 4121, Washell p-1b 3221, Dunsmore 3b 2101, Foreman 3b 0000, Dunlap cf 3212, Cook lf 2110, Lovell lf 2001, Mihalko rf 2101, Tekely rf 2000. Totals: 32-19-13-16.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 135 00— 9 10 9
Mo Valley 150 2(11)—19 13 3
LOB—Clearfield 6. Mo Valley 8. 2B—Brady, Abernethy 2 3B—Brothers. HR—Reifer 2 (solo, 1st; grand slam, 2nd). SAC—Troxell; Washell, Mihalko. SB—Abernethy, Kephart 2, Reifer. IBB—Reifer, Smith. WP—Magnuson; Washell, Kephart. PB—Wills.
Pitching
Clearfield: Bloom—1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Troxell—2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Magnuson—1 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Mo Valley: Washell—2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Kephart—1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Reifer—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Reifer. LP—Magnuson.
Time—2:03.