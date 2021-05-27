DUBOIS — The Curwensville softball team dug itself a hole in Wednesday’s District 9 class 2A semifinal against Moniteau, falling behind the second-seeded Lady Warriors 4-0 after a mistake-filled first inning.
Moniteau scored three more runs in the fifth before the third-seeded Lady Tide rallied with a big sixth-inning. But Curwensville was unable to complete the comeback, falling to Moniteau 7-4 at Heindl Field, despite a 10-5 edge in hits.
The Lady Warriors nearly batted around in the first inning, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring four runs, despite only recording two hits.
Errors on back-to-back plays prolonged the inning, allowing extra runs to score and starting pitcher Joslynne Freyer’s pitch count to soar. Freyer needed 30 pitches to get out of the first inning.
“Emotionally they were just keyed up too much,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said of the Lady Tide. “The excitement of playing in a game like this just caught up with us.
“We settled down and played pretty good after that.”
Moniteau went scoreless in the second, third and fourth innings as Freyer settled in. But errors were a problem again in the fifth as the Lady Warriors sent eight batters to the plate for the second time in the game. This time they scored three runs with the help of just two hits to take a 7-0 lead.
“We should have been out of that inning,” Leigey said. “My pitcher pitched really well, but she wasn’t getting a lot of help.”
Freyer allowed just five hits — all singles — and only three of the seven runs she allowed were earned. Freyer walked three batters and struck out four.
She also led the Lady Tide offense with three hits.
Trailing 7-0, Curwensville came alive in the top of the sixth.
Logan Sheeder led off with a double and scored on a Freyer single. Freyer was gunned down trying to go to second on the play.
MacKenzie Wall followed with an inside-the-park home run, sending a low liner toward Moniteau right-fielder Destiny Travis, who attempted to make a diving catch, but came up empty. The ball rolled to the fence, allowing Wall time to motor around the bases.
After Teagan Harzinski popped out to short, Shyanne Rudy was hit by a Courtney Stewart pitch before taking second on a wild pitch.
Maddie Butler drew a walk in front of Rylee Wiggins, who singled to right field, knocking in Rudy. Butler advanced to third on the play and scored when the ball got away from the Moniteau third baseman.
Wiggins ended up on second, but Stewart was able to come up with a strikeout to get out of the inning with the top of the Curwensville order looming.
“We were one hit away from going to the top of the order, and with all that momentum it may have got to them,” Leigey said.
“We were a hit away a lot of times in the game.”
Curwensville stranded runners on the corners in the third inning and had two on in the fourth, but had a runner thrown out at third to end it.
After cutting the deficit to 7-4, Curwensville had a stellar defensive inning in the top of the seventh as Freyer needed just seven pitches to set Moniteau down in order.
Wall made a great throw from third to get the first out, second baseman Sheeder made an over-the-shoulder lunging grab in shallow right for the second out and shortstop Pentz turned in a sliding grab of a low liner for the third out.
Unfortunately, the Lady Tide were unable to ride the momentum into the seventh. Stewart got Pentz and Sheeder out before allowing a double to Freyer, then popped Wall up to short to end it.
Stewart scattered 10 hits in her seven innings of work, allowing three runs, just one earned, while walking one batter and striking out eight.
Moniteau advances to play top-seeded Keystone for the D-9 class 2A title. Keystone edged Johnsonburg 1-0 in the other semifinal.
Curwensville ended its season with a record of 12-9.
Pentz, Sheeder, Breanna Babcock and Taylor Simcox suited up for Lady Tide the final time.
“Breanna and Taylor came along well and had their first year on varsity as seniors,” Leigey said. “They contributed as much as anybody else in spots. They weren’t starters, but when we needed them to come off the bench and run the bases or pinch hit, they were ready. And Taylor was my DP for some games too. I’m going to miss those two.
“And Abby and Logan were the base of this team. They were the true leaders. They’ve been with me for four years and I just love them to death. That’s a big part of this team that’s leaving. All their hits, all their leadership, all the things they could do. They’ve been like daughters to me and it’s like part of your family is leaving.”
Curwensville—4
Pentz ss 4010, Sheeder 2b 4120, Freyer p 4031, Wall 3b 4111, Harzinski 1b 3000, Rudy cf 2110, Butler c 2110, Wiggins rf 3011, Shaw lf 2000, Simcox ph 1000. Totals: 29-4-10-3.
Moniteau—7
Schultz 2b 2210, C. Stewart p 3120, Migliorski cr 0100, A. Rottman ss 2001, Covert 1b 3212, A. Huffman pr 0000, Staab lf 3111, R. Huffman dp 2000, A. Stewart 3b 1001, Travis rf 3000, B. Rottman cf 2000, Anderson ph 1000, Thurner (flex) c 0000. Totals: 22-7-5-5.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 004 0—4 10 5
Moniteau 400 030 x—7 5 1
Errors—Harzinski 2, Pentz 2, Shaw; A. Stewart. DP—Curwensville. LOB—Curwensville 6, Moniteau 4. HR—Wall (solo, ITP). 2B—Sheeder, Freyer. HBP—Rudy (by C. Stewart); A. Stewart (by Freyer), A. Rottman (by Freyer). SAC—C. Stewart. SF—A. Stewart. SB—A. Huffman, A. Rottman, Staab.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—6 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Moniteau: C. Stewart—7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—C. Stewart. LP—Freyer (9-8).
Time—1:41.