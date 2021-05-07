PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Hannah Minarchick belted a crucial 3-run home run in the sixth inning and the Lady Mounties held off a Penns Valley rally, scoring an 8-6 decision at Curtis Park on Thursday.
Minarchick’s blast gave the hosts some breathing room in the home half of the sixth, staking them to an 8-3 lead.
But the Lady Rams plated three in the top of the seventh and had the tying run at first base with one out when P-O pitcher Karissa Taylor got out of the jam with a strikeout and fielder’s choice to end it and exact revenge for an early season loss.
Penns Valley picked up a come-from-behind 7-6 win over P-O on April 12 with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
It was also P-O’s first game since April 20 after losing a week of practice and games due to COVID protocols and missing another game due to inclement weather.
“We didn’t do anything for seven days and then we had to practice inside for a few,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said. “And then (Wednesday) we just hit off the pitching machine and played whiffle ball because we could tell everybody was just going through the motions. It gets old quick inside.”
P-O got off to a fast start, plating five runs off Penns Valley pitcher Kendra Bumgardner despite getting only one hit.
Bumgardner walked three batters in the inning and the Lady Ram defense committed two errors and had a passed ball on a strikeout.
“We were taking a lot of pitches because we knew she started out wild. We got to her a little bit,” Frank said.
Minarchick plated the game’s first run on a bases-loaded groundout after Jordan McDonald led off with a walk and London Cutler and Paige Jarrett each reached on errors.
Mykenna Bryan put down a sacrifice bunt that knocked in a run, and another P-O runner scored when Jocey Williams struck out but reached first when the ball was dropped by the catcher.
After Megan Simpson walked, Abby Vaux drilled a hard ground ball through the infield and into the gap for a 2-run double, making it 5-0.
Bumgardner got out of the inning with a strikeout and settled in, giving her offense a chance to come back. Bumgardner allowed two singles and hit a batter, while striking out five over the next four scoreless innings.
Penns Valley got on the board in the top of the third on a solo home run by Allie O’Brien, then plated two more in the fourth, courtesy of Avelen Vanheyst’s 2-run double.
The Lady Rams threatened again in the top of the sixth, loading the bases against Taylor, who walked two and hit another. But Taylor escaped without giving up a run, keeping the Lady Mounties in front 5-3.
Bumgardner retired the first two P-O batters in the home half of the sixth and had Cutler in a 1-2 hole, but allowed a base hit to the lady Mountie No. 2 hitter.
Cutler was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Jarrett followed with a single to set up Minarchick, who drilled Bumgardner’s 0-1 pitch over the wall to make it 8-3.
“Unreal,” Frank said of the Minarchick blast. “She’s been out (injured) for about two weeks and we really needed her. She definitely clutched up there.”
That was the cushion the Lady Mounties needed as Penns Valley plated three in the top of the seventh and had runners on first and second with just one out before Taylor was able to bear down and get the last two outs.
Taylor gave up just six hits, but also walked six batters and hit two more. She struck out six Lady Rams.
Bumgardner also surrendered just six hits — two each to Cutler and Vaux — while walking three and striking out eight. Five of the eight runs she gave up were unearned.
P-O evened its overall record at 5-5 and improved to 5-4 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties are back in action today, hosting Clearfield.
Penns Valley—6
O’Brien 2b 3111, A. Dinges ss 1100, Bumgardner p 3000, Winkelbleck cf 3100, Webb 1b 2121, Anderson dp 4001, Corsen c 4120, VanHeyst 3b 4012, S. Dinges lf 3000, Wolfe (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 27-6-6-5.
Philipsburg-Osceola—8
Mcdonald ss 3100, Cutler 2b 4220, Jarrett cf 4210, Minarchick lf 4114, Bryan 3b 2001, Williams c 3100, Simpson 1b 1100, Kephart ph 1000, Vaux rf 3022, Taylor p 1000, Herr ph 1000. Totals: 27-8-6-7.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 001 200 3—6 6 3
P-O 500 003 x—8 6 2
Errors—VanHeyst, Bumgardner, A. Dinges; Bryan 2; LOB—Penns Valley 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. 2B—Webb, VanHeyst; Vaux. HR—OBrien (solo, 3rd); Minarchick (2 on, 6th). HBP—Webb (by Taylor), S. Dinges (by Taylor); Bryan (by Bumgardner). SAC—A. Dinges; Bryan. SB—A. Dinges; Vaux 2. WP—Bumgardner 4, Taylor. PB—Corsen 2; Williams.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Bumgardner—6 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Taylor—7 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO
WP—Taylor (5-4). LP—Bumgardner.