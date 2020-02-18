FLINTON — The 100-win milestone has long been the benchmark for the sport of wrestling.
Like 1,000 points in basketball or 100 hits in baseball and softball, the milestone is usually reserved for those with perseverance and dedication to their sport combined with a good work ethic and talent.
There are few that reach 100 wins in wrestling and some schools only have a handful in the history of their programs that achieve the feat.
In fact, coming into the 2019-20 season only one Glendale wrestler had ever hit 100 wins. Jim Orichosky, a 1986 graduate, was 111-15 for his career.
Now Orichosky has loads of company in the Viking history books.
Seniors Seth Dudurich, Cory Johnston and Tristan Rutter, along with junior Brock McMillen, all hit 100 wins this season, and they did it within weeks of each other. In fact, Dudurich and Rutter hit the mark on the same day.
“We openly talked about it when setting goals (as freshmen),” Glendale head coach Billy Dubler said. “When you talk to your team about setting goals, sometimes they’re not sure how high to aim. One thing to aim for is 100 wins in a career. As you go on and on each year, you realize the history of it. I think they all realized it was going to be a tough goal. It’s only ever happened once at Glendale.”
McMillen, won won a PIAA title at 126 pounds last season as a sophomore, hit the milestone first with a pin of Bellwood-Antis’ Nick Kost during the Vikings’ 56-24 dual meet win on Jan. 16.
Since then, McMillen has added to that total and became the Glendale career leader in wins with a forfeit victory over St. Joseph’s Ammon Ohl in the District 6 class 2A finals on Feb. 15. McMillen, just a junior, is 112-8 for his career.
“It means a lot,” McMillen said of the 100-win and career-win milestones. “I am always looking to progress and get the next best thing I can in my career. All those milestones mean a lot to me. And I think the milestones mean a lot for the community.”
Johnston was the next to reach 100 when he decked Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Gresh at 1:08 during the District 6 Team Dual Tournament at Tyrone Area High School on Feb. 1.
All four Vikings hit a milestone on a big stage.
“It was cool, (hitting the milestone at D-6 duals),” Johnston said. “There were a lot of people there and I love competing in front of a lot of fans. I love being put in the spotlight.
“It’s (100 wins) something I wanted ever since coming up to varsity my freshman year. (Coach Dubler) moved all of us up our freshmen year and I think he thought we could achieve that goal. It’s something every wrestler wants to do, and it’s something that you will remember for the rest of your life.”
Johnston is now 105-23 after defeating Mount Union’s Jake Ryan 5-4 for the 220-pound district title.
Dudurich and Rutter both reached 100 wins during the District 6 class 2A Tournament. Dudurich hit his in the semifinals of the 195-pound weight class and Rutter notched his in the 145-pound consey quarters.
Rutter scored a 15-0 technical fall over Central Cambria’s Adam Lechleitner to reach No. 100, then added another victory in the fifth-place bout to stand at 101-40 for his career.
“It’s a big milestone,” Rutter said. “With all the adversity you face, it’s a lot bigger than what people see. 100 wins is a big deal. It’s life dedication. Only so many people get to be in the club, and we have four of us get it this year. It’s crazy.”
Dudurich picked up his milestone victory in a wild 11-9 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore in the D-6 semis. Dudurich’s career record is 100-44.
“It made it more special for me personally to get it in front of a huge crowd,” Dudurich said. “I liked that.
“I started wrestling because I lost a bet to Tristan back when we were little kids. And now I have one of the best training partners (Johnston) in the state, and that helps me out a lot. To get 100 wins feels pretty good.”
It feels pretty good to hit the milestone, but likely comes as no surprise to anyone who has been around the Glendale wrestling program watching the quartet grow up in the sport together.
“We’re together a lot in wrestling season and we’re like brothers,” McMillen said. “And we just want to win everything. We just want to keep winning. It just so happens that we all got to 100 wins in the same year. It’s pretty awesome.”
“We were all just doing our thing, wrestling to the best of our abilities every day,” Rutter said. “Our parents were the first ones to start talking that we had something special here. We didn’t think too much of it until ninth-grade year when we got to varsity and saw that Glendale was on the map, and we just kept pushing.”
That push earned the Vikings a sixth-place finish in the 2018 District 6 Tournament and then a fifth-place finish and three individual champions the following year.
Glendale then pushed all the way through the ceiling with a District 6 Team Championship last weekend and will be represented by seven wrestlers at the Southwest Regional Tournament Friday at IUP.
All that was put in motion nearly a decade ago.
“We had a clear vision,” Dubler said. “We wanted to be district champs someday. I can remember kids leaving practice crying when they were 7- 8- 9-years-old because it was so hard.
“We told these kids they could be champions and they believed it and their parents believed it. This district championship was years in the making, years and years of hard work and consistency.”
And it was years with a solid support system in place.
While there are plenty of parents and coaches that have had a big hand in the success of the Vikings, there is a common thread for Dudurich, Johnston and Rutter in Todd Cossick, who is their uncle and wrestled for the Vikings from 1978-81.
Cossick was a multi-time Tri-County League champion and was an assistant coach for the Vikings under Blair Packer in the 1980s and early 90s and helped coach Tristan’s dad Ed to a runner-up finish in the 1993 district tournament.
“He’s been there for us every step of the way,” Dudurich said. “He’s always been there since we were little kids, best friends. He helps us out after a tough loss and tells us what we need to fix or even after a win he gives advice on how we can get better for the next match.
“He’ll do anything for us, for the whole team,” Johnston said. “He and my aunt (Carol) both are always sending snacks and drinks with us before every match and every tournament. And that’s been every year. They’ve always done this. They are two of the biggest supporters of not just me, Seth and Tristan, but the whole team.”
And with the unwavering support of family, friends, coaches and fans, Dudurich, Johnston, McMillen and Rutter have a few more big goals ahead of them.
“We want to get all seven guys through to states and place as high as we can individually on the podium,” Johnston said.
“Winning the District 6 Championship as a team was cool, but let’s see if we can do it again at regionals,” Rutter said. “That would be crazy. No one saw it coming at districts, no one’s going to think we can do it at the region too.”
No matter how high the Vikings finish at regionals or how many end the season on the podium at Hershey, the Glendale wrestling history books have already been rewritten by the four 100-win milestone men, and their teammates.
“When you look back on this team in the future, you might be able to look and say out of the 14 weight classes, eight of them were 100-win wrestlers in their career,” Dubler said. “That just puts in perspective how special this team is.
“I’m just trying to live in the moment. I know how special this team is.”