BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The most successful week in IUP swimming history this millennium has come to a close as the Crimson Hawks wrapped up the final day of the 2021 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday night.
The night was highlighted by another near national title as Claire Mikesell posted a second place finish in the 200 yard breaststroke with a time of 2:14.48. She finished just .89 shy of winner Bec Cross of Drury.
It came just two days after her sister Paige Mikesell won a national title in the 200 yard freestyle on Thursday night.
Paige Mikesell’s winning swim set a new IUP record in the event with a time of 1:48.36. Entering the championships seeded 30th of 35 scheduled competitors, Mikesell shaved nearly four seconds off her previous best time of 1:52.02 while swimming in the first of four heats.
Mikesell’s time edged second place Lexie Baker of Queens (N.C.), who touched the wall in 1:48.52.
This marks IUP’s first individual national champion since Jackie Hynson won the 200 butterfly with a Division II record time of 1:58.84 back in 2012.
What makes Mikesell’s performance even more impressive, is that it came after severe weather Wednesday in Alabama altered the schedules of the first two days of the championships. With Wednesday night’s finals moved to Thursday morning, today’s events consisted of timed finals without prelims.
Paige Mikesell was IUP’s other individual All-American Saturday, earning honorable mention honors with a 12th place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.99.
The women’s 400 freestyle relay team were big winners, finishing 10th overall and setting a new school record with a time of 3:26.93. Swimmers included Paige Mikesell, Iliana Oikonomou, Claire Mikesell and Johnson.
During the morning prelims, freshman Luke Mikesell broke the IUP men’s record in the 100 free with a time of 45.08. The time broke a 16-year old record held by Bartosz Ostrowski (45.15) from the 2004-05 season.
Although Mikesell’s title was the highlight of the day on Thursday, it wasn’t the only standout performance for the Crimson Hawks.
IUP totaled four All-American performances and set four new school records.
Thursday started with the women’s 200 medley relay team earning honorable mention All-American honors, posting an 11th place finish with a record time of 1:43.28. The order consisted of Paige Mikesell, Rachel Johnson, Claire Mikesell and Iliana Oikonomou.
The same quartet then earned first team All-American honors in the 200 freestyle relay with a record time of 1:34.14. The eighth place finish was the highest by a relay at the national championships in 15 years under head coach Chris Villa.
Mikesell nearly grabbed two national titles in the same night, posting a second place finish in the 100 butterfly earlier in the evening. Entering as the third seed in the event, she broke her own school record with a time of 53.63, just .60 seconds shy of winner Lucia Martelli (53.03) of Delta State.
Team
standings
The IUP women finished 13th overall out of 29 scoring teams with a total of 142 points. The finish is IUP’s best since coming in seventh place way back in the 2000 NCAA Championships.
On the men’s side and with just Luke Mikesell competing, the Crimson Hawks finished 21st out of 31 in the team standings with 15 points. It’s the best men’s finish since coming in 15th in 2012.
Individual
accolades
Below is a list of All-American honors and IUP records from this year’s NCAA championships, sorted by individual.
IUP racked up nine individual and three relay All-American honors during the week. The nine individual All-Americans are the most since IUP totaled 10 at the 2014 NCAA Championships.
Claire Mikesell
All-American Honors (5): 200 breaststroke (second), 100 breaststroke (ninth): 200 free relay (eighth),
400 free relay (10th), 200 medley relay (11th)
IUP Records (3): 200 free relay (1:34.14), 200 medley relay (1:43.28), 400 free relay (3:26.93)
Luke Mikesell
All-American Honors (1): 500 freestyle (fourth)
IUP Records (2): 500 freestyle (4:24.92), 100 freestyle (45.08)
Paige Mikesell
All-American Honors (7): 200 freestyle (national champion), 100 butterfly (second), 200 butterfly (second), 100 freestyle (12th); 200 free relay (eighth), 400 free relay (10th), 200 medley relay (11th)
IUP Records (5): 200 freestyle (1:48.36), 100 butterfly (53.63); 200 free relay (1:34.14), 200 medley relay (1:43.28), 400 free relay (3:26.93)
Up next
The season continues for IUP swimming as the Crimson Hawks have two more meets to get ready for the 2021 PSAC Championships next month.
IUP will compete in two PSAC Virtual Series events, starting next Saturday, March 27 at the Pidgeon Natatorium. IUP will celebrate Senior Day.