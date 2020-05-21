INDIANA — The IUP Department of Athletics announced the winners of the fourth annual Crimson & Gray Awards Friday afternoon, honoring the top student-athletes, teams and performances from the 2019-20 year.
Two former Clearfield swimmers, Claire Mikesell and Paige Mikesell earned numerous end-of-the-season honors.
The awards were announced Friday on the IUP Athletics’ Twitter (@IUPCrimsonHawk) and Instagram (iupathletics) social media accounts.
The awards celebrate the top performers of the 2019-20 regular and post seasons across 22 total categories — 11 men and 11 women. They recognize the best athletic performances by our student-athletes, coaches and teams, as well as individual and team academic accomplishments.
Two new awards for 2019-20 are the Academic Team of the Year and the Crimson Teammates of the Year.
Claire Mikesell was named the women’s swimming Crimson Teammate of the Year, which is presented to a student-athlete from each sport who inspires his or her teammates with the five pillars of the IUP athletics vision — experience, leadership, community, excellence and integrity.
Paige Mikesell was honored as the university’s Athlete of the Year for her accomplishments during the season. She was also tabbed as the school’s best women’s breakthrough athlete of the year, which is presented to a first-year starter or first-time key contributor who has improved their season performance dramatically over the last year.
Mikesell’s performance at the PSAC Championships was named the women’s performance of the year. She was also named the Postseason Performer of the Year.
Paige Mikesell is a sophomore majoring in health and physical education, while Claire Mikesell is senior majoring in health and physical education.
Below are the award winners announced Friday:
Scholar-Athlete
of the Year
Presented to men’s and women’s upperclassmen who have displayed a combination of success both on the playing field and in the classroom during their time at IUP.
Winners: Justina Mascaro (Women’s Basketball) and Damon Lloyd (Football)
Academic Team
of the Year
Presented to a men’s and women’s teams with the highest cumulative grade point average between the spring and fall semesters of 2019.
Winners: Men’s Golf (3.59), Women’s Cross Country (3.74)
Crimson Teammate
of the Year
Presented to a student-athlete from each sport who inspires his or her teammates with the five pillars of the IUP Athletics vision: Experience, Leadership, Community, Excellence and Integrity.
Baseball: Nick Hess
Men’s Basketball: Chucky Humphries
Women’s Basketball: Josie Smith
Men’s Cross Country: Dylan Ruefle
Women’s Cross Country: Jessica Jones
Field Hockey: Camen Weber
Football: Quinton Maxwell
Men’s Golf: Jeremy Eckenrode
Women’s Lacrosse: Shannon Hartigan
Women’s Soccer: Mya Hilliard
Softball: Sara Hull
Men’s Swimming: Nathan Dill
Women’s Swimming: Claire Mikesell
Women’s Tennis: Katya Minchenkova
Men’s Track & Field: Noah Mandel
Women’s Track & Field: Raven Russell
Women’s Volleyball: Kylie Osborn
Coach of the Year
Presented to the men’s and women’s head coaches who did the most outstanding job leading his or her team.
Winners: Tom McConnell (Women’s Basketball), Dan Braun (Men’s Golf)
Performance
of the Year
Presented to the student-athletes who had the most significant or extraordinary performance in a single game, event, or outing.
Winners: Malik Miller vs. Edinboro (Men’s Basketball), Paige Mikesell at PSAC Championships (Women’s Swimming)
Freshman
of the Year
Presented to a true freshman or redshirt freshman men’s and women’s student-athlete who put together the best all-around season for a first-year college player.
Winners: Joanna Stralka (Women’s Tennis), Shaun Fedor (Men’s Golf)
Breakthrough
Athlete of the Year
Presented to a first-year starter or first-time key contributor who has improved their season performance dramatically over the last year.
Winners: Armoni Foster (Men’s Basketball), Paige Mikesell (Women’s Swimming)
Postseason
Performer
of the Year
Presented to the men’s and women’s student-athletes who put together the most significant combined performances in a PSAC or NCAA championship tournament/event.
Winners: Paige Mikesell (Women’s Swimming), Armoni Foster (Men’s Basketball)
Senior of the Year
Presented to senior eligible men’s and women’s student-athletes who had the most successful individual seasons.
Winners: Damon Lloyd (Football), Katya Minchenkova (Women’s Tennis)
Team of the Year
Presented to the men’s and women’s teams who had the most outstanding seasons.
Winners: Women’s Basketball, Men’s Basketball
Athlete
of the Year
Presented to the men’s and women’s student-athletes, regardless of class eligibility, who had the best individual seasons.
Winners: Damon Lloyd (Football), Paige Mikesell (Women’s Swimming)