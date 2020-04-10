COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — IUP sophomore and Clearfield native Paige Mikesell was named an All-American by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Wednesday.
She earned All-America honors in three events, including the 100 and 200 yard butterfly and 200 yard freestyle.
“Becoming an All American has been something I have been working towards since I started my collegiate career,” Mikesell told The Progress. “Last year I was fortunate enough to become an All American with my 400 medley relay team. Swimming at finals with those girls was such a fun experience and something I will never forget.”
Unfortunately, Mikesell was unable to swim in the finals of her events this year due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given the circumstances with COVID-19 and all that has been going on in the swimming world, I was unsure what they were going to do about awards and such,” Mikesell said. “(Wednesday), I found out that they had released names of the swimmers who were announced All Americans, and it was exciting to see my teammate Rachel (Johnson) and I’s name on the list.
“Last year, my sister Claire was able to become an All American in her 200 breaststroke, and since then I have wanted to follow in her footsteps. I really look up to Claire, and she has pushed me to be the best person both in and out of the pool. Without her, I would not be able to say that this year I am an All American.”
The CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria for all collegiate divisions due to the cancellation of the national meet, which resulted in an unprecedented number of selections because it did not want to penalize any student-athlete who had not had the opportunity to compete for a spot on the All-American team.
“Getting this award does not necessarily take away the sting of having NCAA’s canceled,” Mikesell said. “It is truly an honor to receive this award, and I am beyond thankful, but it still does not change the fact that we were not able to swim in the meet we worked all year towards.
“Yes, we got to compete in the majority of our season, but every meet leading up to NCAA’s was a part of that process. Every meet we competed in was practice for the biggest meet of the year. I don’t think the sting will ever go away, knowing we didn’t get to compete fully in that meet, but it is reassuring that CSCAA is still honoring the swimmers. Becoming an All American is an honor and I look forward to next year, where I can hopefully do it again.”
Mikesell was also selected to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Winter Top 10 Team, which was announced by the league office Thursday afternoon.
Initiated in the 1997-98 academic year, the PSAC Top 10 Awards are designed to recognize student-athletes who excel in both the classroom and in athletic competition. The Top 10 Award is selected by the conference’s sports information directors and given to five males and five females in each athletic season: fall, winter and spring.