PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s David Meersand threw his first varsity no-hitter on Thursday afternoon, shutting out Penns Valley 3-0.
Meersand threw just 69 pitches in seven innings, walking just one while striking out seven.
“David pitched a great game for us,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “He walked the first batter of the game, and didn’t have a walk after that. He had total control and our defense played well.”
The Mounties scored all three runs in the fourth inning.
Jeremy Whitehead led off with a single into center field, before coming home on a double by T.J. Wildman.
Wildman scored on a sac fly by Jake DeSimone, while Caleb Pellerite, who reached on a walk, scored when Colby Hahn hit a hard grounder to third. Hahn had two hits on the day.
The run support was enough for Meersand, who faced just three batters over the minimum, improved to 2-0 on the season. He has a 1.23 ERA this season in three appearances.
Philipsburg-Osceola had five hits in the game, with Nick Coudriet going 2-for-2.
“Our guys at the bottom of the order led the way,” Sankey said. “Colby and Nick both had two hits. It was a really well-played game on both sides.”
The team also honored its seniors Nathan Gustkey, Kyle Hahn, Caleb Pellerite, Tommy Stephens, Ryan Whitehead and Spencer Wilsoncroft.
The Mounties improved to 8-4 overall and in the Mountain League. Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action today, traveling to Spring Mills to face the Rams once again.
Penns Valley—0
Houtz ss 2000, Martz p-cf 3000, Brinker c 3000, Lieb 1b 2000, Welshans rf 2000, Brodzina p 1000, Brungart 3b 2000, Thompson 3b 2000, Brooks cf-rf 3000, Houser rf 2000, Switzer 2b 0000. Totals: 22-0-0-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
Meersand p 2000, N. Gustkey c 3000, J. Whitehead lf 2110, Wildman 3b 3111, R. Whitehead 1b 3000, Pellerite dh 1100, K. Hahn dh 0000, DeSimone cf 3001, C. Hahn rf 3021, Coudriet 2b 2020, B. Gustkey pr 0000, White ss 0000. Totals: 22-3-6-3.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 000 000 0—0 0 1
P-O 000 300 x—3 6 2
Errors—Brungart. R. Whitehead, White. LOB—Penns Valley 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 5. DP—Penns Valley 1. 2B—Wildman. CS—Coudriet.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Martz—5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Brodzina—1 IP, 0 H 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Meersand (2-0). LP—Martz.