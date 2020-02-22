INDIANA — Brock McMillen gutted out a tough finals match against Ian Oswalt on Saturday night in the finals of the Southwest AA Regional Tournament at IUP’s Kovalchick Center.
McMillen got a takedown with five seconds left in sudden victory to down Oswalt 3-1 and take home his second regional title.
The reigning state champ won his semifinal bout against Chestnut Ridge’s Kaleb Miller 6-0.
McMillen grabbed a takedown with 1:24 left in the first period, before adding three nearfall points with 35 seconds to wrestle in the period.
After taking down to start the third, he quickly escaped and held off Miller to earn his third trip to the regional finals.
McMillen’s match against Oswalt was a nailbiter, but head coach Billy Dubler knew his grappler had the experience to pull out the win.
“Brock looks like he’s back to 100 percent,” Dubler said. “He had a great tournament.”
Cory Johnston lost in the 220-pound finals to Chestnut Ridge’s Duane Knisely. Both wrestlers earned escapes in regulation before Knisely was able to grab a takedown in the waning seconds of the sudden victory period to win 3-1.
Johnston pinned his way to the finals, including a fall in 1:55 in the semis over Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe.
Glendale will also be taking freshman Zeke Dubler (113) and senior Tristan Rutter (145).
Dubler accomplished the same feat as his brother, Suds, who went to states as a freshmen last year.
“All the Glendale kids battled really hard,” Coach Dubler said. “They are all bruised and beat up. It’s great to have four going to states but as a coach you always want more.”
Zeke Dubler, downed Mount Pleasant’s Luke Geibig 4-2 in the fifth-place match after fighting back through the consolations.
Dubler garnered a second-period escape and a takedown with eight seconds left to go up 3-0.
Geibig reversed him with 1:11 to go in the third period, but Dubler got an escape with 21 seconds to go to set the final at 4-2.
Rutter finished sixth after fighting back through the consolations Saturday morning.
The Viking senior missed much of last season with a broken leg, but came back with a venegence in 2020.
Rutter fell to Westmont-Hilltop’s Noah Korenoski in the fifth-place match 3-0. Korenoski had a second period reversal and got a point in the third when Rutter was called for stalling.
“Tristan and Zeke found a way to punch their tickets with grit and desire,” said Coach Dubler.
Two other Vikings made it to Saturday in Suds Dubler (120) and Kyle Jasper (285).
Dubler lost a heartbreaker in sudden victory that would have sent him to states for the second straight year.
He did win his seventh-place match 8-0 over Bedford’s Camden Koontz.
Jasper also fell one win short of going to Hershey. He lost by fall to Bellwood-Antis’ Evan Pellegrine in the 285-pound third round of consolations.
He took seventh place after Washington’s Cameron Carter-Green forfeited.
“Kyle and Suds were one win away and both finished seventh,” Coach Dubler said. “Suds lost two matches in overtime that stopped him from getting back to Hershey. I feel bad for him but I know he will make adjustments and come back next year better than ever.”
Teammate Seth Dudurich finished eighth at 195 pounds as well falling just one win short.
“Seth finished eighth,” Coach Dubler said. “He has been battling some sicknesses and injuries. I give him a ton of credit for giving it a go.”
McMillen, Johnston, Dubler and Rutter will return to action on March 5 in Hershey.
“Overall I couldn’t be happier for our guys,” Coach Dubler said. “We are doing great things at Glendale.”