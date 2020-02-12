ALTOONA — Glendale’s Brock McMillen is the lone top seed for Progressland at this weekend’s District 6 class 2A Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
McMillen, a returning district, regional and PIAA champion, comes into the meet with a record of 24-3. If he wins his first round matchup, he will face the winner of Philipsburg-Osceola’s Gabe Dunkelberger and Moshannon Valley’s Alex Richner in the quarters.
The Richner-Dunkelberger matchup pits the No. 8 and 9 seeds against one another in a Progressland tussle.
The Vikings also have a pair of second seeds in defending district champs Suds Dubler (126) and Cory Johnston (220). Dubler brings a 25-4 record to the tournament, while Johnston is 29-3.
Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, also a returning district champ, garnered the top seed at 126, while Mount Union’s Jake Ryan, yet another returning D-6 champion, is the No. 1 seed at 220. Ryan has a pair of 3-2 victories over Johnston this season.
Glendale’s Seth Dudurich (27-7) is seeded third at 195. Viking 113-pounder Zeke Dubler (28-3) has the fourth seed in a rugged weight class.
Glendale also has three fifth seeds in 138-pounder Garret Misiura (16-6), 145-pounder Tristan Rutter (27-8) and heavyweight Kyle Jasper (22-9), who gets a Progressland matchup with Mo Valley’s Nathan Beers right off the bat.
Philipsburg-Osceola has a pair of No. 2 seeds in 160-pounder Hunter Weitoish (24-4) and 195-pounder Parker Moore (25-5). Moore could meet Dudurich in the semifinals.
P-O also has a third seed in Chase Chapman (22-8) at 138. Chapman will meet the winner of the matchup between Mo Valley’s Austin Shoff and West Branch’s John Myers in the Round of 16.
Mountie 220-pounder Tyler Anderson (13-9) is fifth at 220, while teammates Nick Coudriet and Chase Klinger each are seeded sixth. Coudriet (21-9) is at 113, while Klinger (13-6) is at 285.
West Branch’s highest seeded wrestlers (both sixth) are Will Herring (19-7) and Ethan Yingling. Herring is wrestling 152, while Yingling is competing at 182.
Mo Valley’s Jake Ball (19-6) leads his team with a sixth seed at 120.
The top seeds at each weight are Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey (28-5) at 106, Tyrone’s Hunter Walk (28-4) at 113, BEA’s Cooper Gilham (28-8) at 120, Arrington (126), McMillen (132), St. Joseph’s Zack Witmer (25-4) at 138, Forest Hills’ Erik Gibson (30-1) at 145, St. Joe’s Caleb Dowling (32-4) at 152, Keegan Rothrock (26-5) at 160 and Tyler Stoltzfus (31-1) at 170, Huntingdon’s Myles Baney (25-6) at 182, Westmont Hilltop’s Tanner Dluhos (30-6) at 195, Ryan (220) and Marion Center’s Marvin Beatty (29-3) at 285.
Wrestling begins Friday at 10:30 a.m.