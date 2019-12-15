CRESSON – Much is expected of Glendale this season, and the Vikings showed why the expectations are so high with their performance at the Panther Holiday Classic.
The Vikings finished second in the 43-team tournament with 181 points, a champion in Brock McMillen at 132, two runners-up and six placewinners on Saturday at Mount Aloysius College. Glendale finished in ninth place in last year’s tournament.
North Allegheny won the team title with 232.5 points and eight placewinners.
“I thought we had an awesome tournament,” Glendale coach Billy Dubler said. “The whole team did from top to bottom. We finished in second place, and that’s better than I expected.”
McMillen didn’t get a much anticipated rematch with a former Young Guns practice partner in Altoona’s Matt Sarbo, who was upset by Tunkhannock’s David Evans, 12-10, in the 132-pound semifinals. Sarbo, who lost to McMillen, 5-4, in last year’s finals, rebounded to finish third.
But the returning Class 2A state champion did earn his third Panther Classic title with a 6-1 win over Evans.
Two other Glendale wrestlers lost in the finals in Zeke Dubler (113) and Cory Johnston (220).
Evans took three shots on McMillen in a scoreless first period, but each time McMillen, as comfortable as always, draped over Evans’ shoulders, hung on to his opponent’s ankles and waited until the action was stopped.
“I see that every day in practice,” Coach Dubler said. “I’ve never seen anybody take him down in our practice room. He’s comfortable in those positions.” McMillen tilted Evans for three nearfall points in the second period to take a 3-0 lead.
“I’ve been working on top a lot and have been able to ride more,” McMillen said. “I was able to get to that turn.”
McMillen, who went 5-0 with two pins and two technical falls, escaped in the third and took Evans down to solidify the victory.
“It feels good,” McMillen said. “It’s a goal I have every year, to start the season right. I don’t worry about the score in the match. I was trying to score points. Sometimes it’s closer than I like.
“Me and Sarbo were training partners for a long time. I have a lot of respect for him. It’s always fun to wrestle him, but it just didn’t happen that way.”
Freshman Zeke Dubler, who knocked off Woodbridge, VA’s No. 1 seed Brian Nguyen, 3-1, in the semifinals, dropped a 2-0 decision to Father Judge’s Sean Logue in the finals. Logue’s points came via a reversal in the second period.
“We call him Zeke The Freak,” Billy Dubler said. “He really surprised me. He came in as the eighth seed and knocked off some big guys. It’s nice to have both of my boys on the team.”
Dubler offered his leg to Nguyen in the third period in an attempt to get him to shoot, but Nguyen didn’t bite.
“I’ve never seen that in wrestling,” Coach Dubler said with a laugh. “I think a little bit of that was frustration. It was amusing if nothing else.”
Johnston had three pins a 2-1 decision over Benton’s Zach Poust in the semifinals. Johnston, a returning state sixth-placer, dropped a 3-2 decision to Mount Union’s Jake Ryan, who took second in Hershey at 285 last season.
They were tied, 1-1, the third period when Ryan came out of a flurry on top for a takedown with about a minute left. Johnston escaped with a second left, but he had to settle for second.
“One point loss to a state runner-up,” Coach Dubler said. “That’s going to drive Cory. He’s going to train even harder. I expect to see him and Ryan to wrestle a lot this year.”
Glendale had other placewinners in returning tournament runner-up Suds Dubler (fourth, 126), Seth Dudurich (fifth, 195) and Tristan Rutter (sixth, 145). Dubler reached the semifinals before falling to Father Judge’s eventual runner-up Eamonn Logue, 11-0.
“Suds is growing into that weight class,” Billy Dubler said. “His offense was a little off this weekend. He wrestled great. He’s got the battle wounds on his face. He competed as hard as he could. He wrestled a real tough kid in the semifinals. He had a tough time dealing with that kid’s length.”
The Vikings return to the mat on Tuesday at Everett.
Final Team Standings
1. North Allegheny 232.5 ; 2. Glendale 181; 3. Westmont Hilltop 167; 4. Dallastown 152; 5. Hazleton 149; 6. Corry 140; 7. Benton 133.5; 8. Canton 129; 9. Spring Grove 125; 10. Father Judge 124.5; 11. Woodbridge Senior (VA) 121; 12. Hempfield 119.5; 13. Tunkhannock 112.5; 14. Mount Pleasant 110; 15. Huntingdon 99; 16. Berlin Brothersvalley 97.5; 17. Conestoga Valley 93; 18. Douglas County (CO) 90.5; 19. St. Marys 88; 20. Mount Union 87; 21. Bedford 86; 22. Mifflinburg 81; 23. Mercer 77.5; 24. McGuffey 77; 25. Altoona 76; 26. Bellwood-Antis 72; 27. Penns Valley 67; 28. Richland 58.5; 29. Marion Center 57.5; 30. Ligonier Valley 56; 31. Colonial Forge (VA) 55; 32. Tyrone 53.5; 33. Central 52.5; 34. Mars 50; 35. Hollidaysburg 47; 36. Shamokin 41; 37. Cambria Heights 38; 38. Penn Cambria 37; 39. Everett 31; 40. Portage 23; 41. Central Cambria 22; 42. Bishop McCort 21; 43. Somerset 20.5.
Championship Finals
106—Gorman, North Allegheny, tech. fall Smyser, Spring Grove, 15-0, 3:15; 113—S.Logue, Father Judge, dec. Z. Dubler, Glendale, 2-0; 120—Coy, North Allegheny, maj. dec. Congleton, Woodbridge, 9-0; 126—Strickland, Benton, dec. E. Logue, Father Judge, 5-3; 132—McMillen, Glendale, dec. Evans, Tunkhannock, 6-1; 138—Cassidy, Bedford, maj. dec. Stedeford, North Allegheny, 15-2; 145—Pugh, Berlin Brothersvalley, pinned Chess, Mercer, 5:29.
152—Mackay, North Allegheny, dec. Gable, Dallastown, 4-3; 160—Lear, Benton, dec. Everdale, Hazleton, 3-2; 170—Dressler, Spring Grove, maj. dec. Ward, Canton, 11-3; 182—Marnell, Hazleton, dec. Baney, Huntingdon, 6-0; 195—Linkerhof, Corry, pinned Hunsinger, Hazleton, 5:14; 220—Ryan, Mount Union, dec. Johnston, Glendale, 3-2; 285—Yonko, Westmont Hilltop, pinned Grafton, North Allegheny, 1:44.
Glendale Results in Medal Bouts
Third Place
126—George, Mount Pleasant, dec. S. Dubler, Glendale, 3-2.
Fifth Place
145—Druck, Dallastown, won by forfeit over Rutter, Glendale 195—Dudurich,
Glendale, pinned Smith, Dallastown, 2:21.