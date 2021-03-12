HERSHEY — Glendale senior Brock McMillen accomplished something Friday evening only a select few District 6 wrestlers have ever done — win a third PIAA wrestling title.
And, he did so by beating a familiar face in Burrell senior Ian Oswalt in what would up being the fifth postseason tournament final between the duo in two years.
McMillen won all five matchups in close fashion, with Friday’s 1-0 win against the Buccaneer in the 138-pound finals being his second in as many years in the PIAA Class AA championship bout vs. Oswalt. The Viking bested Oswalt, 5-1, in a tiebreaker match in last year’s 132 pound finals.
No overtime was needed Friday as McMillen made a second-period escape hold up in a 1-0 victory.
McMillen (23-0) closed out the win and his PIAA individual postseason career in style by riding out Oswalt in the third period to become just the eighth District 6 wrestler to ever win a third state title and fifth to do so in Class AA.
That short list of three-time champs in Class AA from D-6 includes Terry Williams (1977-78, 1980 at Bald Eagle Nittany), Trap McCormack (1995-96 at Sugar Valley, 1997 at Bald Eagle Nittany), Garrett Scott (2003-05 at Juniata Valley) and Richland’s Josh Rizzo (2010-12).
State College’s Nathan Galloway (2000-02) and Central Mountain’s Dylan Alton (2008-10) won three in Class AAA, while Lock Haven’s Mike Johnson is the one four-time champ (1958-61) from District 6.
“I was excited,” said McMillen of winning his third title. “There is a lot of pressure on you when you wrestle. I expected it to a tight match. He’s such a good competitor and tough to wrestle. We were in a scramble for almost the entire first period where you didn’t know who was going to come out (on top).
“I practice that a lot though and got through that. Then I knew I was going to have to find another way to win, either get a takedown later or ride him out. Ian is just so tough to score points on. There was a lot of action for it being a 1-0 match. I felt overall, I wrestled a really good tournament.”
As for joining the select group of three-time PIAA champs from D-6, McMillen said, “That’s awesome. I work so hard for this and dedicate so much of my life to it. I’m just looking to show that every time I step out on the mat. It’s pretty exciting.
“I use to come here in fifth and sixth grade when I was still wrestling PJWs and I’d look at that (arena) and say that could be me one day. My freshman year I was here and didn’t get it done, but the three years after that I trained and prepared to get that moment, and it all worked out in the end.”
McMillen opened his day with a 16-0 technical fall of Lewisburg senior Logan Bartlett (20-12) in 4:00.
The Viking led 5-0 after one period on a takedown and set of nearfall points before pouring it on in the second. He escaped 17 seconds in, then took down Bartlett before turning him three different times for backpoints to end things at the second-period buzzer.
That win put McMillen into the semifinals against St. Joseph’s Ammon Ohl (15-5), and the Viking won by a 9-4 decision to collect his third win this postseason against the St. Joseph’s senior.
McMillen started off in the first period with a pair of takedowns and led 4-2 after the opening two minutes. He then all but put the match away in the second as he scored an escape, then a takedown and two nearfall points for a 9-2 lead.
Ohl recorded escape in the second and early in the third, but got no closer than 9-4 as McMillen battled Ohl on his feet for the final 1:49 to punch his ticket to the fourth state finals of his career.
Ohl went on to place third for his third career medal.
The finals matchup between McMillen and Oswalt featured the second-most combined wins between finalists this year. McMillen improved to 142-8 in his career, while Oswalt fell to 164-24.
Only the 160-pound final between Burrell’s A.J. Corrado (154-35) and Midd-West’s Avery Bassett (153-19) outdid them, and even then it was by two wins following that title match.
McMillen compiled an impressive 47-3 career record in the postseason (districts, regionals, states, ect.) and was 14-1 on the Giant Center floor. That lone loss came in the 113-pound state finals his freshman year.
“It feels great,” said McMillen of everything he has accomplished. “I’m sure when I’m done wrestling, I’ll look back and be like, ‘Wow, that was amazing.’ I’ll probably think of it a lot more (then), but right now I’m still looking to get better at wrestling. There are more goals I can cross off my list.”
The Viking’s high school career isn’t quite over yet, though, as Glendale will compete in the District 6 Duals on Tuesday at Penns Valley.