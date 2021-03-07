INDIANA — Seven Progressland wrestlers competed in the first-ever PIAA Class AA West Super Regional Tournament Saturday at IUP, and by day’s end, three punched their ticket to Hershey for the medal rounds of states this Friday.
Glendale senior Brock McMillen once again carried the banner for Progressland as he captured the 138-pound title with yet another postseason victorty against Burrell Ian Oswalt as he continues his march towards a third straight state title.
The Viking will be joined in Hershey by Philipsburg-Osceola senior Parker Moore and West Branch freshman Landon Bainey. Moore finished as the runner-up at 215 pounds to guarantee himself his second straight PIAA medal (6th last year), while Bainey placed fourth to reach the medal rounds in his first season at the varsity level.
McMillen (19-0) dominated his way to the finals Saturday, pinning P-O junior Austin Foster in 37 seconds in the quarterfinals before notching a 16-6 major decision of St. Joseph senior Amonn Ohl (12-4) in the semifinals. Ohl went on to place third.
In that semifinal bout, McMillen grabbed control with a pair of first-period takedowns and led 4-2 after two minutes. He tacked on an escape and takedown in the second and took a 7-3 advanatge to the third, we where he really opened up with three more takedowns and a set of backpoints to earn the major decision.
That win set up yet another showdown with Oswalt in a postseason final — the fourth in two years between the two, who are ranked first (McMillen) and second (Oswalt) in the state at the weight. And, for the fourth time, it was McMillen who came away with a hard-fought win.
This time around, McMillen grabbed an early lead with a takedown 36 seconds into the match, then rode out Oswalt the remainder of the first period.
The Viking chose bottom in the second and needed just 18 seconds to escape before the pair battled on their feet the rest of the period. Oswalt started down in the third broke free from McMillen 28 seconds in to make it 3-1.
The duo once again battled on their feet the rest of the way, with McMillen scoring a takedown in the closing seconds to seal another victory (5-1) against the Buccaneer. McMillen beat Oswalt by a similar 5-2 score in last weekend’s Southwest Regional. A year ago, the Viking beat Oswalt 3-1 in overtime in the Southwest Regional final and then 5-1 in a tiebreaker match in the 132-pound state finals.
McMillen has became quite the thorn in Oswalt’s side, as the Burrell wrestler is 66-9 the last two seasons by 0-4 vs. the Viking, with all four of those losses coming in his last 52 bouts between the two seasons.
“I thought he wrestled great,” said Glendale coach Brian Storm of his senior. “He got to his offense today and got that single leg there in the finals (vs. Oswalt), and I think he needed that to get up quick, then he has options later, which I think was his strategy.
“I was glad to see him start scoring points there in the semifinals, and I think he should have had a more and had some backs they didn’t give him. But, it all worked out.
As for next week, Storm said they fully expect to see Oswalt again.
“It’s like Ground Hog day,” said Storm. “Every tourmament is the same it seems. Hopefully it will be the same, and that’s what I expect.”
McMillen’s junior teammate Suds Dubler (13-5) went 0-2 on the day at 172 pounds.
Moore, one of four Mounties to compete on the day. put together two strong wins to reach the 215-pound finals and secure a second PIAA medal for his career resume.
Moore (12-7), who entered the weekend ranked No. 16 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, knocked off fifth-ranked Hayden Linkerhof (18-2) of Corry 4-3 in the quarterfinals. Linkerhof came in as the Northwest Region champion.
After a scoreless first period, Linkerhof escaped from the bottom in the opening moments of the second. However, it was Moore who then seized control of the bout when he took the Beaver to his back for a four-point move to go up 4-1. That move proved to be all the scoring Moore needed.
Linkerhof escaped before period’s end to make it 4-2 was unable to turn Moore in the third after the Mountie chose down to start the period. Moore did enough for most of the period before he was finally hit for stalling twice in the final 24 seconds, the second coming with three seconds left to set the final at 4-3.
Moore then pulled off an equally tight 3-2 win in the semifinals against Southwest Regional runner-up Collin Milko (20-10) in the semifinals.
The difference in the match was Moore’s takedown with 27 seconds left in the first period. Milko earned an escape by period’s end, but the pair then traded escapes in the second and third, with the Mountie coming away with his second straight one-point win.
Moore’s run ended their, as he met top-ranked Dayton Pitzer, a junior from Mount Pleasant, in te finals. Pitzer (39-2), a state champ two years ago who missed all of last season, pinned Moore in 33 seconds for his second win in as many weekends vs. the Mountie.
Moore was nearly joined as a state medalist for the second straight year by senior teammate Hunter Weitoish, who went 2-2 on the day and placed fifth at 160 pounds. He fell one win short of gong to Hershey, but is the alternate should one of the top four at the weight not be able to compete Friday.
Weitoish (14-6), who lost a 3-1 overtime match to Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio in the quarterfinals, ended his Mountie career on a high note by pinning Reynolds sophomore Jalen Wagner (21-7) in 4:17 in the fifth-place match at 160. Unless he replaces someone at states, Weitoish will end his P-O career one win short of 100 (99-35).
Foster (11-7), a junior, and freshman teammate Marcus Gable (10-8, 120 pounds) both went 0-2 in what was basically their first state tournament appearances, as the PIAA announced early last week all wrestlers who reached the two Super Regionals should be considered “state qualifiers” this year.
Gable lost a tough 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker match to Tussey Mountain’s Trevor Husick in the consolation quarterfinals.
“This has been a year where we didn’t know how many matches we’d get,” said P-O coach Brad Pataky. “We’re thankful that we were able to get to this point in the year and to have four guys make this far and be thankful for the opportunities we’ve had. All our guys who stepped on the mat today I think recognized that. Years from now, they’re going to look back and can say, ‘I was a Super Regional qualifier, and that may never happen again.’
“With Parker, he placed sixth last year, and now the mentality is, let’s climb the ladder and place higher. We’re really happy with how he’s grown the last few years.
“Hunter went out on a good note, and we tried to express to him, that hey you don’t know what might happen this coming week. Someone may get injury or not be able to to go (to states), and you’ll be the next one called to go. Either way, not many kids can say they went out on a high note to end their career, so we’re happy for him.”
As for West Branch’s Bainey (22-3), he went 2-2 on the day en route to placing fourth at 106 to advance to Hershey.
Bainey, ranked fifth in the state, opened his day with a 3-0 win against Conneaut Area freshman Hunter Gould (20-5), the eighth-ranked wrestler in the state who went on to finish fifth.
The Warrior scored all his points in one sequence just past the midway point of the second period when he reversed Gould and got a third point when the Eagle was called for a technical violation.
Bainey then dropped a 6-3 decision to Saegertown junior Hunter Robison (22-1), the Northwest Region champ in the semifinal. Robison, ranked second in the state, went on to beat Burrell’s Cooper Hornack (26-2), 1-0, in the finals.
Meanwhile, Bainey bounced back from that loss to pin Quaker Valley freshman Jack Kazalas (28-7) in 2:19 in the consy semifinals to punch is ticket to Hershey for the medal rounds. Bainey, who pinned Kazalas at regionals as well, led 4-0 at the time of the fall.
The Warrior then lost 3-0 in the consolation finals to Hickory freshman Louie Gill (27-5), who entered the weekend ranked third in the state. Gill lost 3-2 to Hornack in the semifials.
“We just made some mistakes (today),” said West Branch coach Jason Bainey. “When you’re at this level of the game, you need to finish those initial takedowns. In the semifinals vs. Robison, we were in on the first takedown and made a mistake that we made a lot of times of coming up to the waist instead of finishing, then right there (consy finals) you’re n a 0-0 match in the third and reached outside the leg and gave up a cheap tilt.
“We knew coming in it was a tough weight class though ... the West was loaded with 2-7 in the state. So, I told him 1-4 is all you need to do and get to Hershey. To medal as a freshman with everything going on, that’s good.
“Not happy with how he wrestled, but the name of the game is advancing right now. We’ll fix a couple things and get ready for next week.”