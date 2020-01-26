ALLPORT — Clearfield 160-pounder Mark McGonigal was the lone Clearfield wrestler and only Progressland entrant to make it to the finals of the rugged Ultimate Warrior Tournament Saturday at West Branch High School.
McGonigal dropped a 5-0 decision to St. Joseph Academy’s Keegan Rothrock in the championship bout to take second at his weight class and lead the Bison to an eighth-place finish in the 34-team tournament.
McGonigal made it to the finals by virtue of a forfeit win over Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia, who pulled out of the tournament with an injury after the first day of competition on Friday.
The Bison had a total of six placewinners.
Oliver Billotte took third at heavyweight, Evan Davis was fourth at 106, Karson Kline placed sixth at 145 and Nolan Barr (120) and Brett Zattoni (182) each nabbed a seventh-place finish.
The third-seeded McGonigal was 3-1 in the tournament after opening with a 16-0 technical fall over Mount Union’s Jayce Reck in the Round of 16 and earning a 5-2 win over Noah Bash in the quarterfinals.
Billotte came into the tourney as the fourth seed. He pinned Ambridge’s Jacob Traupman in the Round of 16 before picking up a 10-4 decision over fifth-seeded Evan Pellegrine of Bellwood-Antis in the quarters.
Billotte was pinned by top-seeded Lear Quinton in the semifinals, but rebounded to take care of Altoona’s Trevor Manley 6-1 in the consey semis before besting third-seeded Blaine Davis (Mifflin County) 5-0 in the consolation finals.
Davis won his opening bout in short order, pinning Hickory’s Soor Patel in 17 seconds.
But Davis was pinned by Johnsonburg’s third-seeded Wyatt Shaffer in the quarterfinals to fall into the consolation bracket.
There he reeled off three straight falls to make it all the way back to the third-place bout. The sixth-seeded Davis pinned Tyrone’s third-seeded Korry Walls at 1:11 in the consey semis to avenge a loss by technical fall in the dual meet with the Eagles earlier in the month.
Davis’ run through the conseys ended with another loss to Shaffer.
The fourth-seeded Kline dropped a 5-2 decision to Johnsonburg’s fifh-seeded Kaden Dennis in the quarterfinals and had to work his way back through the consolation bracket as well.
Kline, who opened the tournament with a pin, won a 7-6 decision over Shippensburg’s Kohl Holderbaum and then notched a 2-0 win in sudden victory over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Austin Foster to reach the consey semis.
Towanda’s Evan Johnson, the third seed, defeated Kline by major decision, knocking the Bison into the fifth-place bout where he suffered a 7-0 loss in a rematch with Dennis.
Barr, who came into the tourney as the eighth seed, opened with a 5-4 decision over ninth seed Cameron Sweigart of Juniata in the Round of 16 before running into eventual 120-pound champ Kole Biscoe of Southern Columbia.
Biscoe scored a tech fall over Barr, who went 2-1 in the conseys, picking up a 9-4 win over Wyalusing’s sixth-seeded Hunter Manahan and a 9-7 decision over Ridgway’s Austin Syfert in the seventh-place bout.
Zattoni won a battle of 8-9 seeds in the Round of 16 with a 6-3 decision over Marion Center’s Keegan Whitfield before getting pinned by top-seeded and eventual 182-pound runner-up Alec Synyder (Wilson).
But Zattoni went 2-1 in the conseys, pinning Bellwood-Antis’ Zach Cunningham in 27 seconds and decking Tyrone’s Zack Lash at 2:52 in the seventh-place bout.
Justin Hand (132), Luke Freeland (138), JD Graham (152) and Hayden Kovalick (170) also competed for the Bison.
Freeland was 2-2 with a pair of major decisions, while Kovalick was 3-2 with two pins and a major decision.
Clearfield also competed in a junior varsity tournament that was running concurrently with the Ultimate Warrior. The Bison were second to Central Mountain, while crowning three champs in Derrick Bender (113), Matt Bailor (195) and Jon Doran (285). Jason Plubell (126) added a second, while Draven Royer (138) was fourth.
The Bison return to action Thursday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola in the annual Take Down Cancer event.