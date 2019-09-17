HOUTZDALE — After getting a win over St. Joseph’s in the season-opening West Branch Tournament, the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team has struggled, losing five straight games while only scoring four times.
But Tuesday evening at CNB Bank Stadium, the Damsels looked like anything but a 1-5 team as they controlled the play from start to finish in a 4-0 shutout of visiting Curwensville.
“It’s the first time we’ve looked like our team, and we’re still missing a couple starters (due to injury), Mo Valley head coach Brian Wicker said. “It’s the first time we’ve moved the ball like we know we can since the second game of the season.”
The Damsels had two losses to undefeated Mountain League power Bald Eagle Area and a defeat at the hands of Juniata, which is 6-2, during the skid.
“I don’t know if we were afraid of some of the teams we were playing, bigger schools, bigger teams,” Wicker said. “It is hard when you only have 13 and you’re playing teams with 25, 26 people on them. They can rotate and the quality of player is huge all over the place. But it is what it is and we know our team is a lot better than our record.”
Curwensville head coach Brian Spencer was certainly impressed with the Damsels, who outshot the Lady Tide 16-7 and held a 7-0 advantage on corner kicks.
“I don’t care what their record is. They’re a good team,” Spencer said. “They moved the ball well. They touched the ball well. They communicated. They did everything they needed to do. They played well. They definitely outplayed us.”
The Lady Tide held an 8-2 lead in shots in the first half, but were unable to get one past Curwensville keeper Maura Bunnell until Sarah McClelland sent a long, high shot toward the net from about 30 yards out.
The ball clipped the crossbar and shot straight down and over the goal line to give the Damsels a 1-0 lead at 30:34.
McClelland added a very similar shot at 61:11 to finalize the scoring.
“You skim the crossbar, it’s going in,” Wicker said. “It doesn’t matter who the keeper is unless you’re seven-foot-three. You skim that ball off the bar it almost always drops in.”
Curwensville had a golden opportunity to tie the game early in the second half when the Lady Tide played a ball into the box that Damsel keeper Tessa Switala tried to clear. But Emma Rebar beat her to the ball and had a quick look at an open net, but sent the ball high.
It was just one of several chances Curwensville had, but was unable to cash in on.
“Our shots weren’t there,” Spencer said. “When we did have opportunities, and we had several, when they had goalies out of the net or the ball laying in front and nobody’s collapsing on the ball for us. If you have opportunities and you don’t capitalize, whose fault is that? It’s ours.”
Mo Valley upped its advantage to 2-0 at 49:53 when Summer Adams sent a ball to the top of the box for Katie Tocimak, who got insider the Lady Tide defender and beat her to the ball before taking a couple quick touches and firing it across the goal mouth to the far post.
Not long after that, Adams started another scoring play when she worked a give-and-go with Sara Hamm, who took the feed and ran deep into the Lady Tide box.
Bunnell and a Curwensville defender collapsed on Hamm, who sent the ball back to an open Adams, who finished at 56:09 to make it 3-0.
“That’s been trouble for us,” Wicker said. “We haven’t been finishing. Today we finally put it together all the way around.”
“When the ball starts rolling the wrong way and you’re not getting the bounces, it’s exponential,” Spencer said. “One mistake leads to another, which leads to another mistake and the next thing you know you have two people free making a run inside.”
McClelland’s second goal at 61:11 finished up the scoring and the Damsels dominated possession the rest of the way, getting six of their seven corner kicks over the final 18 minutes of play.
“We were definitely slow. We were definitely a step behind,” Spencer said. “We weren’t prepared and that’s part my fault. I thought we had a pretty good game plan.”
“The girls just started playing how we know they can play,” Wicker said. “(Assistant coach) Wynter (Adams) and I have been on them for weeks, telling them we know we’re better than what we’ve been looking like. We’ve been lethargic and down about the losses. We finally did what we know we can do.
“Everybody put the effort in and played how they can and we’re very proud of all of them.”
Switala and Kristyn Oliver combined on the shutout.
Bunnell made 11 saves for the Lady Tide, who slipped to 4-3 with the loss.
Curwensville hosts Punxsutawney today.
Mo Valley (2-6) travels to Northern Bedford Thursday.
Moshannon Valley 4, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Sarah McClelland, (unassisted), 30:34.
Second Half
2. Katie Tocimak, (Summer Adams), 49:53.
3. Adams, (Sara Hamm), 56:09.
4. McClelland, (unassisted), 61:11.
Shots: Curwensville 7, Moshannon Valley 16.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 11, Moshannon Valley (Tessa Switala 5, Kristyn Oliver 2) 7.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 0, Moshannon Valley 7.