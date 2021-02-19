Clearfield’s Matt Pallo has been involved in sports from a young age.
The son of Megan and Pat Pallo, Matt played basketball and football from entry level all the way to varsity and also picked up golf this past fall. He’ll graduate with a total of six letters.
“I played football from pee wee to 11th grade, golf in 12th grade, and basketball from the little buddies’ program all the way up to my senior year. I have two letters in football, one in golf, and I will have three letters in basketball after this year.”
His older brother Jude played football and wrestled at Clearfield and younger brother Luke, a freshman, is currently on the basketball team and plays football as well.
Despite spending much of his time in basketball and football, Pallo says his favorite sport is golf.
“I think it is the hardest to master your craft at and it’s a sport of millimeters, which makes it so much cooler to perfect,’ he said.
Pallo has played on two District 9 champion basketball teams and was a sophomore on the 2019 football team that enjoyed an undefeated regular season. But his favorite moment came during a regular-season game his junior year.
“My favorite sports moment was when I was in 11th grade and we were playing Bald Eagle at home,” he said. “I caught a dime of a pass from my friend Oliver (Billotte) on the left side of the end zone right in front of the student section. It was a cool moment.”
Pallo says playing sports has had a big impact on him as a person.
“What I like the most about sports is that it builds a competitive yet respectful attitude, and I think that it fuels you to become a better human being each and every day,” Pallo said.
Pallo has also been impacted in meaningful ways by some of his coaches, who he lists as some of the people he most looks up to.
“I have many role models,” he said. “From my parents, to my basketball coaching staff, to teachers, to family members, I am very grateful to be gifted with amazing people to look up to. Don’t count Matthew McConaughey out either.”
Outside of high school, Pallo says his favorite things to do are golfing and fishing.
Pallo also had a great experience fishing while in school several years ago.
“In my early years of high school, I was on the Clearfield County High School Bass Fishing Team and we went to Worlds in 2017,” he said.
Pallo is currently enjoying his final season of basketball, playing on a team that has been able to get 19 games in so far despite playing in the age of COVID-19.
“Playing sports during this pandemic has definitely made me cherish this season of ball and not take it for granted,” Pallo said. “It’s the last ride for me and some of my fellow teammates and I am glad we can still be able to do it.”
Pallo’s future plans are to go to Penn State University for architecture.