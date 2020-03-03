MORRISDALE — Tucked in a new building just down the street from the West Branch High School, the 4M Wrestling Club finally has a dedicated facility to call its own.
The club originally began around 15 years ago, but had faded out over time.
In 2015, Greg and Shelly Denochick, who sons both wrestled at WB approached Warriors head coach Jason Bainey about putting on a clinic with former NCAA National Champion Quentin Wright, who spent four years at Penn State after graduating from Bald Eagle Area.
“I spoke to Quentin about doing a two-hour clinic for 40 kids, and it filled up within minutes,” Bainey said. “Greg said to me during the clinic, ‘Do you think we could get Quentin on board full time with you and start a club?’
“Of course, I thought this was a great idea and spoke with Quentin about it. He was very excited to do this as well.”
Now that Wright was on board, the group needed to find somewhere to practice. And that’s where the Denochicks came in.
Their son, Tyler, was wrestling for Bainey at the time. So, the Denochicks offered to build a facility on the back end of their garage so local kids would have a place to learn and get better. Greg had the addition put on in the summer of 2015, and the club officially started back up in the fall of 2015.
The club offered local kids a chance to train outside of their regular school practices. At the time, there were only two clubs in the area that catered to area youth.
“There was Ken Chertow’s, which was rapidly declining, and Young Guns, which was very expensive and over an hour away from our area,” Bainey said.
Fast forward five years and the club has grown in leaps and bounds. So much so, that the Denochicks built an even bigger wrestling-only dedicated space. The newer building has space for two regulation-sized wrestling mats, as well as a balcony area for parents to watch practices.
Bainey and Wright opened the new facility on Feb. 18 with 76 kids in attendance for the first practice.
“We serve on average 40 kids per night with some nights seeing as many as 80 kids from all over the entire state,” Bainey said. “We have kids who travel as far as 3 hours away to come to our facility.”
The ages vary as well. The duo teach elementary all the way up to high school wrestlers all at the same time.
“It’s nice to be able to get the younger kids out and give them some practice to help immerse them in the sport,” Wright said.
On Tuesday night, Bainey started out practice with some advice for the wrestlers in attendance who were headed to the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling state tournament. He showed off some techniques to avoid cautions before breaking the group up into weight-appropriate partners.
And that’s when Wright takes over. He showed off several different techniques, including a cement mixer demonstration before the kids would then execute what they had just learned on their partners.
The practice is broken down into three parts — how-tos, live practice and conditioning.
“We work on all three positions in wrestling (top, bottom and neutral) as well as defensive techniques,” Bainey said. “Kids really enjoy the live part of our practice and our conditioning is similar to a high school workout.”
Bainey said he and Wright have been very impressed with the caliber of wrestlers the club has attracted so far.
“We are very proud of that,” Bainey said. “At 4M, we have attracted and still do many of the state’s top-ranked wrestlers and even nationally-ranked wrestlers who want to practice hard and wrestle live against other great competition that finds its way to our wrestling facility.
“Just a few years ago we had Julian Goering, Gavin Hoffman, Gaige Garcia, Jacob Oliver, Luke McGonigal and Kolby Franklin all attending every Sunday from December through March to work out with each other in preparation for the PIAA state tournament. They also got to wrestle live with Quentin, who still enjoys competing, and learn from the two-time national champ on what they needed to tweak to prepare them for the post season.
“We also have names such as Ed Scott (DuBois), Kaden Cassidy (Bedford), Anthony Glasl (Brockway) and many other state-ranked wrestlers this year who work out at the facility in hopes of reaching their goals of becoming state champs.”
Bainey also gets Wright and several other prominent wrestlers from Penn State, including David Taylor, Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Mark Hall, Zain Retherford and Vincenzo Joseph.
“I started the Warrior Wrestling Camp a few years ago again to give West Branch student athletes and local kids in our area the opportunity to attend a summer camp at a very small cost,” Bainey said. “My son Landon has been instructed by Quentin Wright and David Taylor for the last nine years through NLWC, 4M, and M2 and has formed a very strong relationship with them. While speaking with them and the coaches at PSU, I asked what it would take to get PSU wrestlers to work a four-day camp at our school district, which is a short drive from PSU campus.
“After getting permission to use school facility, we asked four PSU wrestlers to work our first camp which included Quentin and this has now been going on for several years. We have had PSU’s most famous wrestlers over the last 7 or 8 years. Our area is very fortunate to have this opportunity for kids to attend a camp at less than a quarter of what this camp would cost at any other club and to be held in a nice facility at our West Branch High School.”
The club also has a travel team that competes at club duals and tournaments on the East Coast.
Mark Hummel helps run that side of 4M, and has helped the club become very recognizable. “We have had 4M teams represented in Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and many other states,” Bainey said. “Mark Hummel and I take great pride in giving our 4M kids the opportunity to represent our club at these duals against the toughest kids in the country. Mark has been very instrumental in setting up teams all year long to provide them with great competition and has our club 4M, known nationally for attending these events.”
Bainey said it’s very easy to get involved with the club.
They have practices every Tuesday and Thursday night from 6:30-8 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. The club also has a Facebook page at 4M Wrestling Club (Mighty Mountain Mat Men) with an updated schedule.
Both Bainey and Wright think the club has a bright future ahead.
“We have seven or eight different local booster clubs who support the club as well as many student athletes that attend regularly all season long,” said Bainey. “Our area is very fortunate to have people like the Denochicks who’s admiration for the sport of wrestling led them to being able to provide the kids with a great facility that we take great pride in and want to continue to grow our club so wrestlers have the opportunity to reach their goals whatever they may be.”