CURWENSVILLE — The Glendale girls basketball team used a suffocating defense and balanced offense Wednesday evening at Patton Hall to run past host Curwensville 58-17.
The Lady Vikings forced 19 turnovers in the first half to help them build a commanding 41-7 lead at the break.
Glendale had 10 steals and three deflections by the break and held the hosts to just 13.6 percent shooting from the field. The Lady Vikings ended the game with 15 steals, led by Olivia Reese’s five.
“We’ve been working real hard on a full court defense and just being involved all the time on defense,” Glendale head coach Beth Campbell said. “It’s starting to come together. The more we run it, the better we get.
“And we’re getting better at getting the ball down the court quicker once we do get a steal. We used to kind of just hang around, but now we’re getting it down the court and seeing the court better as well. We are starting to have a lot more assists.”
Glendale recorded 18 assists in the game. Reese led the way with six, while Kyla Campbell had four. Madison Lukehart and Lilley Vereshack added three each.
The Lady Vikings ran out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter, getting five points apiece from Lukehart and Reese.
Glendale kept up the pressure in the second quarter and outscored the Lady Tide 23-3 to take the comfortable 41-7 lead at the break.
Reese (6), Campbell (5) and Lukehart (5) led a balanced Lady Viking attack in the frame.
“It’s hard to defend when you have scoring coming from different places,” Campbell said. “if they try to stop one person, we’re just going to step up with somebody else.”
It was Lukehart, who stepped up for the Lady Vikings on Wednesday, scoring a career-high 16 points to lead all players. She scored all six of Glendale’s fourth-quarter points (all on Vereshack assists) before both teams emptied their benches with four minutes left and the mercy clock in play.
“If she carries that confidence in herself into other games, that’s a game-changer for us,” Campbell said. “It really makes us a better team. I was really happy. She has been working really hard and she deserves it.”
Campbell added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Reese netted 11 points and recorded four rebounds, six assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
“They’re both good all-around ball players,” coach Campbell said. “They don’t turn the ball over and that’s a big part of our success.”
Hanna Noel nearly made it four Lady Vikings in double digits with eight points.
“They played a good game,” Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett said of the Lady Vikings. “They played an exceptional game. I think they could have put the ball up with their eyes closed and it would have gone in.”
The loss was Curwensville’s fifth in a row after a 2-2 start.
“We need something to give us a boost in confidence,” Desmett said.
Tarah Jacobson led the Lady Tide with five points, while Alyssa Bakaysa pulled down seven rebounds.
The Lady Tide are back in action Friday at Harmony.
Glendale improved to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Lady Vikings visit Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday.
Glendale—58
Campbell 5 2-3 13, Noel 3 2-4 8, Reese 3 3-4 11, Vereshack 2 0-0 4, Lukehart 7 0-0 16, Best 2 0-0 4, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Downs 0 0-0 0, Wimberly 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-11 58.
Curwensville—17
Condon 0 1-2 1, Jacobson 2 0-0 5, Swindell 1 2-2 4, Bakaysa 1 0-0 2, Henry 1 0-0 2, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Pentz 1 0-0 3, Cossar 0 0-0 , Weber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-6 17.
Three-pointers: Campbell, Lukehart 4, Reese 2; Jacobson, Pentz.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 18 23 11 6—58
Curwensville 4 3 4 6—17