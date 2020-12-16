The last season of his high school career certainly did not end the way that Luke Mikesell expected. Neither did the start of his collegiate journey.
The COVID-19 pandemic took away his final high school competition at the PIAA Tournament in March and has impacted his college career every step of the way, but Mikesell, the most decorated athlete in Clearfield High School swimming history, was given a bit of a surprise when the Pennsylvania Scholastic Athletic Conference (PSAC) gave the green light for IUP and the rest of the member schools to have a truncated season.
While not expecting it, Mikesell is happy to have the opportunity.
“I might have been slightly bummed (if there was no season), but they already told us that we were getting our season (eligibility) back, and even if we didn’t compete we would still have practices,” he said. “So I would have still been in the pool working for next year.”
Mikesell and his teammates (which include older sisters Claire and Paige) have to practice in shifts, or pods, so that not all members of the team would have to quarantine should someone test positive for the virus.
Each pod shares practice time with one other, one at each end of the pool. And currently Mikesell’s pod and his sisters’ get to practice together.
“For a while I only got to practice with them one day a week,” Mikesell said. “But since we came back from Thanksgiving break, they’re not in the same pod, but they’re with the other group that shares the pool with us at the other end. So I get to practice with them now.”
Having Claire and Paige on the team was just one of many reasons Mikesell chose to go to IUP.
“I chose Indiana University of Pennsylvania because it was close to home, my siblings go here, they have an amazing coaching staff, the criminology department, the beautiful campus, and it feels like home,” he said.
The beginning to Mikesell’s college swimming career has been a little tough, not because of it being an advanced level from high school, but due to the fact that Mikesell lost a lot of time in the pool between March and the beginning of practice at IUP.
“The early quarantine, the first three months when no one really left their house, definitely impacted my current shape and it affected me when we were able to start back up in the summer and start training again,” Mikesell said. “Over the summer I never really felt like I was back in shape, even though we trained every day.”
His feeling of being out of shape became even more pronounced once college practices started, but Mikesell pushed though and has had some of his best times ever.
“We had two or three weeks off at the start of the year and that affected my shape again.” he said. “So when practices did start back up, I felt like a new swimmer all over again, like I never swam a day in my life.
“It was pretty painful, but I started to see some results pretty quickly. I already have done better than I did in high school, even though I don’t feel 100 percent.”
That’s saying quite a lot considering what Mikesell accomplished at the high school level.
He owns seven pool records at Clearfield’s Robert L. Shearer Natatorium, including four individual (100 fly, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free) and is part of all three relays (200 free, 400 free, 200 medley). He also has six team records.
It doesn’t stop there though as Mikesell also has six pool records at St. Marys High School, three each at Brookville, DuBois and Hollidaysburg high schools as well as two at Juniata College (where Huntingdon High School swims) and three at Pitt-Bradford.
The highly decorated Mikesell never lost an event in any dual meet in his high school career and also won every event he entered in invitationals according to Clearfield swimming head coach Jackie Morrison.
Mikesell is also the District 9 meet record holder in the 200 free and 500 free and is part of the record-setting 200 and 400 free relays. He is a 16-time District 9 champion, winning the 500 free in each of his four varsity seasons as well as competing on two winning relays each year. He won the 100 fly his freshman year and then took the 200 free his final three seasons.
Mikesell competed at the state level 16 times, earning medals in 14 of them. And he won four state titles, taking the 200 free as a sophomore, the 500 free as a junior and then getting gold medals in both the 200 and 500 free in the spring when the PIAA chose to award them to the athletes by their seed times.
Mikesell was the top seed and favorite to win both, so he was able to add the two medals to his collection even though he was unable to compete, perhaps taking some of the sting away from the way the season ended.
“I was definitely stoked when I found out they were going to award me the first-place medals for the 200 and the 500 freestyle,” Mikesell said. “I was thankful and appreciated the gesture, but I would have to say I wasn’t completely satisfied because I knew my times were nowhere near what I was gonna do at the state level.”
Mikesell set the PIAA class 2A meet record for the fastest time in the 200 free in his junior season and was .45 second behind the meet record in the 500 free in the same meet and was hoping to try to set new marks in both in March when the pandemic hit, canceling the state competition.
Obviously upset that he was unable to put the exclamation point on his high school swimming career, Mikesell is using the experience as motivation.
“I would have to say missing out on the state meet definitely sucked, but that’s just how it is sometimes,” he said.
“Nothing we could do about it. When I heard the meet was canceled I was very upset because all I could think about was all the extreme hard work I put myself through that year, but I just kept going.
“I’m not one to live in the past. I don’t dwell on it. If I lose a race, I don’t get upset about it and hold it against myself. I just figure out what I did wrong and keep moving forward. So I wouldn’t say I am going to try to prove anything, but I am definitely going to use it as motivation, and hopefully throw up some times.”
Morrison says she is expecting him to do very, very well at the next level.
“Luke worked hard every season, but last fall (2019), we designed a very challenging preseason program of swimming and strength training that could be considered D-I college level work,” she said. “Man, it was brutal and he swam much of the competitive season in fatigue with very little rest. He could afford to do that because a tired Luke can still crush most swimmers in most races, so he was able to tax his body to the limit.
“The plan was to swim hard through districts and rest a lot before states to fully taper for a peak performance and break some state records. That was the plan. He executed everything perfectly and he was so ready physically and mentally to have the best meet of his career. All of that preparation never got a chance to be rewarded properly.
“Sure, PIAA gave him the gold medals, but Luke would much rather have competed at states to see what he could have achieved. The work he did last season will absolutely help him at IUP. They will challenge him in practices and he knows how to push himself beyond his comfort zone. He trains very hard. He has what it takes to win PSAC conference titles as a freshman. He is definitely motivated for the next chapter of his swimming career.”
And where might that next chapter take him?
“I don’t plan goals too far ahead,” Mikesell said. “I do have hopes and dreams of what one day might happen, but I look at things season-based. What can I do that season? What times can I throw up that season? So I set practice goals for myself, and I have time goals and then I just work toward that and hopefully get it by the end of the season.”