HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team got hat tricks from both Andrew Lopez and Luke Winters Monday at the Bison Sports Complex in a dominating 6-1 win over Bellefonte.
Each had one goal in the first half, helping the Bison take a 2-1 lead into the break.
The duo both netted a pair of goals in the second 40 minutes, getting the first two from Lopez at 48:58 and 61:50 before Winters notched one at 70:00 and had the exclamation point at 79:50.
“Luke and Andrew both with hat tricks,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “They chewed up the Bellefonte defense all game.”
Winters was played into the box out of the corner off a nice feed from Jason Stanko to give the Bison a 1-0 advantage 9:02 into the game.
He then sent a ball toward the box from the left wing that sprung Lopez, who drilled the ball by Raider keeper Quin Tooker at 13:59.
The Bison continued to pressure the Bellefonte goal most of the rest of the half, but Tooker kept them in the game with several solid saves, while also getting help from the crossbar on a Hugh Brickley shot.
Clearfield fired off 15 shots in the first 30 minutes before Bellefonte notched its first.
But despite the dominating first half of play, the Bison gave up a late run to Bellefonte’s Shea Chapman and Shane Cronin made them pay, taking the feed from the Raider midfielder and sending a shot past Graeson Graves at 38:39 to make it a one-goal game at the break.
“Luckily that happened right before the half and we were able to talk about it at halftime,” Trinidad said. “We gave them a little pep talk and lit a fire under their butts and they came back out and played with heart.”
So much so that the Bison did not give up a shot the rest of the way, playing the second half much like the first with crisp passing and great possession the rest of the way.
“We played a great game tonight,” Trinidad said. “We dominated possession all game. The boys played all game with heart and determination. Defense was solid and the midfield controlled the game very well.
“We are playing well together as a team and we have players fighting for a spot on the varsity field.”
Clearfield improved to 4-1 with the win.
The Bison host Penns Valley on Wednesday.
Clearfield 6, Bellefonte 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Luke Winters, C, (Jason Stanko), 9:02.
2. Andrew Lopez, C, (Winters), 13:59.
3. Shane Cronin, B, (Shea Chapman), 38:39.
Second Half
4. Lopez, C, 48:58.
5. Lopez, C, 61:50.
6. Winters , C, Crae Ruiz), 70:00.
7. Winters, C, 79:50.
Shots: Bellefonte 3, Clearfield 22.
Saves: Bellefonte (Quin Tooker) 9, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 1.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 1, Clearfield 3.