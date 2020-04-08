With the social distancing practices that are currently in place, local athletes that are at the end of their clinical rehab, but still need plenty of work before they are ready to return to competition are in need of new ways to continue their workout programs.
Clearfield athletic trainer Sam Morgan, while working in conjunction with Orthopedic Surgeon Matt Varacallo have had to think outside the box to keep these athletes on schedule in their rehab. Varacallo is the Chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at Penn Highlands, which also employs Morgan.
“As you can imagine, the gyms are closed, physical therapy is limiting visits, athletes do not have access to workout facilities, and even in my clinic I am only seeing post-op patients (as long as they do not have symptoms),” Dr. Varacallo said. “The major challenge and worry of mine is that these athletes fall off the “rehab timeline” for the ideal return to sport trajectory, leading to decreased outcomes and a theoretical increase in re-injury rates. Working with Sam and keeping that open dialogue allows me to ensure that these athletes do not fall off my radar.”
“Now that they are towards the end of their protocols, they no longer go to therapy,” Morgan said. “However, they are far from ready to return to the playing fields. We were meeting several days a week after school while still in session to continue to regain their functional movement skills, strength, and competitiveness. Now with everything shut down, it is pivotal for them to continue when there’s no idea when things will get back to normal.”
Dr. Varacallo says this has become a hot topic in the athletic community.
“It is interesting because this has become an increasingly popular topic even in the professional athletic ranks,” he said. “Some athletes are working out solo and some continue to work in small groups as long as they maintain a safe distance from one another. The practice of social distancing remains important, particularly in this type of group setting, because you have to keep in mind that each of these athletes are going home to his/her individual families, which is increasing the risk of exposure/contact. Thus, maintaining safe distance during these workouts is critical.”
Morgan has set up a program, while keeping these social distancing protocols in place, that give these athletes the resources they need to continue their crucial workouts.
“Sam is allowing me to provide my athletes that have already had, for example, an ACL reconstruction and they are in the critical rehab timeline window of four to nine months,” Dr. Varacallo said. “I need them to continue these workouts and functional and sport-specific exercises to ensure that an optimum return to sport goal is achieved in the future.”
“We have basically picked up where we left off from our rehabilitation sessions that we were doing after school,” Morgan said. “I have tailored their workouts to utilize their own body weight, technique, cardio, strength endurance, agility, and various weighted and resistance items.
Morgan tries to train her athletes four times a week, weather-permitting.
“Each hour-long training day has a different focus,” she said. “We have sprinted with parachutes, done plyometric box jumps, agility ladder drills, a straight mile run, trained on a TRX suspension system, medicine ball slams, resistance band exercises, core exercises, etc. We have been able to make various circuits out of several components each day. The four days are cardio, agility, plyometric, and strength.”
And Morgan is able to have her athletes do these things safely in the current environment.
“The circuit allows to maintain social distance by spreading out each exercise around the open court space,” she said. “We have even been able to create a full equipment section for each athlete and have them just space out in a line on the court so that form and safety can be closely monitored, and we can stay efficient.”
That said, Morgan still faces other challenges besides the social distancing aspect.
“With this current situation, we are forced to really think outside the box for training,” Morgan said. “With the nature of rehabilitation for post-op athletes, the training surfaces must be safe. Being forced to train outside takes that constant stable surface out of the equation. If the weather is damp or even wet, we may have to cancel or hopefully downscale the workouts.
“Not being able to have regular weight room equipment does not allow us to be able to push in certain areas like strength. Strength is critical in this point of their rehabilitation.”
And unfortunately for the athletes, time is not on their side as far as waiting out the pandemic before picking up their training.
“This is a critical time for them,” Morgan said. “They are developing the functional skills needed to get back into their various sports. This is a process. They must continue to build stabilization skills, general strength, strength endurance, and confidence, which is a part that sometimes goes over-looked.
“They must learn to trust something that has once failed them. Over the course of 6-9 months, you build relationships with them. You must push them and support them when they struggle and achieve what you have challenged them with. It is just as much as mental as physical. The mental game is brutal if you’re not careful or trust the process or the people in your corner. This is something that I know all to well being an athlete who has undergone several athletic surgeries.”
In addition to rehabbing athletes, Morgan is also continuing with sports performance training through her speed school — MO Fitness: Powered by Parisi Speed School.
“These athletes have taken the next step in their athletic career to train to build a foundation of speed, strength, power, body control, and confidence,” Morgan said. “We did not want to stop their progress by not being able to train, so we decided to take it outside. We have thought outside of the box and are still able to complete our goals. These kids are putting in the work. We have been able to put together some great things all while maintaining social distancing.
“Fitness and Rehabilitation are vital, and we must find a way to do right anyway we can. I will do anything in my power to help these kids. Any day any time… I got them. These avenues can and will be huge for this surrounding community. Injured athletes, athletes who want to advance their foundational skills, and everyone in between.”