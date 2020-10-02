HYDE — After having two weeks with no practice and no games due to being in COVID quarantine, there was some question about how rusty the Clearfield football team might be in its game against Philipsburg-Osceola Friday night.
Turns out, the Bison weren’t really rusty at all.
Oliver Billotte and Jake Lezzer connected for three touchdown passes, Nate Natoli had a pick-6 and Clearfield picked up a 42-6 victory over the Mounties on Senior Night at the Bison Sports Complex.
“I was very happy with the way we executed,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “I thought we were crisp with a lot of things we did. Hats off to Oliver and Jake for hooking up for three touchdowns in the first half.”
Billotte hit Lezzer for TD passes of 8, 42 and 42 yards on the Bison’s first three possessions and Clearfield had a 21-0 lead with 57 seconds left in the first quarter. Billotte finished the game with 152 yards passing and four TDs, hitting on seven of his 12 attempts. Lezzer hauled in four balls for 118 yards.
“It was just a question of how sharp they were going to be with not playing for two weeks,” Janocko said. “I was happy with our execution all around.”
Things started out well for the Mounties, who got the ball first and fed Kaleb Stamm on five straight running plays out of the gate. Stamm, who had 100-yard performances in his first two games, picked up 37 yards on his first five carries to get P-O in Bison territory at the 37. Stamm ran 17 times for 73 yards in the contest.
“We hadn’t played. You can’t simulate a back like Stamm. He runs hard,” Janocko said. “It’s very hard to simulate that in practice. And all of a sudden you have to go do it. So it takes a little while.”
After moving to the 37 on all running plays, P-O went to the air on third and fourth down and came up a yard short of keeping the drive alive.
After taking over at their 32, the Bison went on a 9-play, 68-yard drive that culminated in an 8-yard Lezzer touchdown reception on a slant.
“I think it would have been different from a confidence factor (if P-O had converted on the first drive),” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “I thought we could move the ball. I thought early on our kids came out and did a really nice job.”
P-O’s next possession ended with it punting from its own 13 and the Bison setting up shop at the visitor's 42.
A play later, Lezzer had his second touchdown grab of the night.
A second consecutive three-and-out by the Mounties, followed by a 22-yard punt gave the Bison the ball on their own 45. Billotte hit Lezzer for another 42-yard TD three snaps later to make it 21-0.
“He got behind us,” Vroman said. “It wasn’t by much. We have to make a better play on the ball. But he did, he made plays. Hats off to him.
“Once again it was big plays. There really haven’t been teams driving the ball down the field on us, and that’s what’s tough right now. We have to keep getting better with that stuff.”
The next big play came from the Bison defense.
Lineman Josh Steele deflected a Ryan Whitehead pass, then picked it off and rumbled to the Mountie 20.
Clearfield had to overcome a personal foul penalty that pushed it back to the 33, but eventually Billotte connected with Nick Domico for a 14-yard score on fourth down to make it 28-0 at 9:41.
The Bison were in the end zone a little over a minute later when Nate Natoli jumped a route and intercepted Whitehead before returning it 41 yards to paydirt, giving Clearfield a 35-0 advantage with 8:16 left in the first half.
“Nate Natoli had a big pick for a touchdown and Josh Steele had an interception,” Janocko said. “He had one in the scrimmage against DuBois too. So there were some nice plays on defense.”
P-O was able to put together a drive before halftime, moving from its 35 to the Clearfield 43 before turning the ball over on downs.
The Bison got the ball first in the second half and marched 67 yards in 12 plays, using alternating doses of Mark McGonigal and Jason Plubell runs. McGonigal got the payoff, scoring from a yard out with 4:17 left in the third.
The sixth Graeson Graves PAT of the night made it 42-0.
“Our offensive line is getting better,” Janocko said. “Shane Coudriet got a start because Matt Bailor was out with an injury and Shane did a pretty good job. We got a lot of younger linemen some work that we’re happy about.”
P-O got on the board late in the fourth when Whitehead hit Aaron Depto for a 5-yard TD pass on fourth down with 1:13 to play. Depto caught three passes for 20 yards, while Whitehead threw for 80 yards in the game, 60 coming in the touchdown drive.
“It goes back to growing pains,” Vroman said. “Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re working hard. I can’t fault the kids for effort. A lot of good things came out of it. It’s a work in progress. Clearfield played a nice game. Up front, at times, I thought they really controlled the line of scrimmage. But early on in the football game we had exactly what we wanted. We executed some things. It’s coming.
“But we’re just playing another Triple-A school. That’s all we play. That’s where I’m at with it. I’m not making excuses, but that’s what people need to understand.”
Clearfield moves to 2-0 after waiting two weeks to finally get to play its first home game of the season.
“Our kids are resilient. I’m happy for them,” Janocko said. “They got to play, their parents were here, and that’s a very special thing.
“These seniors got to play in front of their parents and got a good team win, and they feel good about themselves.”
The Bison travel to Central on Oct. 9. The Mounties (1-2) host Bald Eagle Area.