HUNTINGDON — Another rite of passage for Progressland area senior athletes has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Lezzer Lumber Game Director Jim Zauzig sent out an email to confirm the cancellation of what was to be the 36th edition of the Lezzer Lumber Classic.
The game was the final opportunity for Progressland’s senior football players to represent their school one last time.
The Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association, which sponsors the game and elects members from the schools represented in their region, met on Wednesday night to discuss the fate of the game and several other events sponsored by the association during the summer.
“With issues rising about the availability of the actual football field, the recent announcement by the PIAA and the order coming from our Governor’s Office, the CPFCA has announced the cancellation of this year’s Lezzer Lumber All-Star football game,” said the release sent out by Zauzig. “Not only were these factors an issue with the game, but the coaches felt that the safety of our players, coaches, and fans was, foremost, the major factor in this decision.”
The CPFCA did vote to approve the making of game jerseys for all players who had excepted an invitation to play in the game. The jerseys are to be distributed in the summer.
Any sponsorship checks that were given to players will be returned to the sponsors.
The annual golf outing, which helps raise money to offset expenses from the game, as well as raise scholarship money, has unofficially been set for July 12, pending lifting of the stay at home order by Governor Tom Wolf.
The 2020 combine, which was to be held at Bald Eagle Area High School, has also been postponed. It is hoped to be able to hold the event at some point this summer.
Further action about both events will be discussed at the May meeting of the CPFCA.
“The coaches felt a strong need to apologize to these players and parents regarding this decision,” Zauzig said in the release. “Hopefully, this pandemic will pass and we can get back to football in the fall and the Lezzer Lumber Classic Football All-Star game next spring.”