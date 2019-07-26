Things went really, really good for the Clearfield 15/16 Teener League all-stars for five innings on Friday during the opening round of the Pennsylvania VFW State 15/16 Tournament at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
But in the final two innings, things went really, really bad.
Post 1785 led Lebanon Valley 3-0 through five innings, helped along by a solid pitching performance from Kyle Elensky.
But Post 23 got to a worn down Elensky the third time through the order, scoring seven runs in both the sixth and seventh to take the 14-3 victory.
“Kyle just got tired out there,” said Post 1785 manager Brian Barr. “Alot of our pitchers haven’t seen much action this summer. So, once Kyle got worn out, we had to throw Nolan in there to get him some strikes. We are planning on pitching him tomorrow.”
Clearfield scored a run in the bottom of the first inning as Elensky drew a leadoff walk before coming home on a Barr RBI single.
Post 1785 tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the third off Lebanon Valley starter Isaac Good.
Barr drew a one-out walk before a Nick Domico triple into center field brought him home. Domico scored on a ground out by Shane Coudriet to make it 3-1.
Things stayed that way until Lebanon Valley broke out the bats in the top of the sixth inning.
Yadiel Cruz led off with a single, before coming home on a double by Jeremy Seifert.
Seifert was plated on an RBI groundout by Cash Anspach to make it 3-2 in favor of Clearfield.
After a walk to Braden Allwein, Zack Crumbine took a 1-1 offering from Elensky and sent it over the left-field fence, putting Lebanon Valley ahead 5-3.
It was a lead it would never relinquish.
Post 23 tacked on two more runs in the inning, chasing Elensky from the mound.
Barr came on in relief and got the last out of the frame.
But Lebanon Valley wasn’t quite finished, scoring seven more runs in the top of the seventh off Barr and Blake Prestash to set the final at 14-3.
Alex Lingle had a three-run triple to strike the big blow in the frame.
Elensky took the loss, allowing six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked seven.
Godd picked up the win for Post 23. He allowed three runs on four hits and six walks, which striking out 10.
Lebanon Valley plays Hollidaysburg today at noon at Sherman Field in Curwensville.
Clearfield plays Mount Union today at noon at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
Lebanon Valley—14
Lingle cf 3223, Cruz ss 5121, Seifert c 3011, Copenhaver ph 0000, Porte rf 3100, Modernos ph 1100, Colazzo lf 3211, Verhagen ph 1000, Anspach dh-p 3111, Good p 0000, Allwein 1b 2211, Crumbine 3b 2213, Coleman 2b 3211. Totals: 29-14-10-12.
Clearfield—3
Elensky p-ss 3110, Troxell 1b 3010, Rumsky cf 3010, Prestash 3b-p 4000, Barr ss-p-3b 3111, Domico c 3111, Coudriet rf 2001, Hassinger lf 3000, Greslick 1000. Totals: 25-3-5-3.
Score by Innings
Leb Valley 000 007 7—14 10 0
Clearfield 102 000 0— 3 5 1
Errors—Rumsky. LOB—Lebanon Valley 6, Clearfield 8. 2B—Seifert, Colazzo. Rumsky. 3B—Lingle. Domico. HR—Crumbine (2 on, 6th inning). SAC—Lingle. Troxell. HBP—Crumbine (by Prestash), Coleman (by Prestash). SB—Porte, Modernos, Colazzo, Coleman. Coudriet.
Pitching
Lebanon Valley: Good—5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 10 SO. Anspach—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO. Barr—1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Prestash—1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Good. LP—Elensky.