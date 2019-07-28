CURWENSVILLE — Lebanon Valley thumped Hollidaysburg 15-0 in four innings Saturday afternoon at Sherman Fields in the winner’s bracket of the 15-0 and 16-year-old VFW Teener League State Tournament. The game was shortened to five innings due to the 15-run rule.
Jose Porte led Lebanon Valley on the mound and with his bat.
Porte tossed four scoreless innings, giving up just three singles and striking out two. Offensively, Porte was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs.
Porte singled and scored twice in a decisive 10-run second inning that saw Lebanon Valley send 14 batters to the plate.
Braden Colazza added two hits and two RBIs and scored three runs. Julien Coleman clobbered a 3-run double.
The teams met again Sunday afternoon in the loser’s bracket final with Hollidaysburg flipping the script to pick up an 8-5 victory. No other information was available from the game.
Hollidaysburg plays Schuylkill today at 10 a.m. for the title.
Hollidaysburg—0
Z. Miller 2b-p-lf 2000, Grassi p-2b 2010, Martellucci lf-cf 2010, Faber cf-1b-p 1000, Jandora 3b 2010, Emerick 1b-p-1b 1000, Shale ss 1000, Barton rf 1000, Stevenson c 1000. Totals: 13-0-3-0.
Lebanon Valley—15
Lingle cf 2211, Verhagens ph 1010, Cruz ss 3110, Good ph 0000, Seyfert c 2011, Koppenhaver ph 1011, Colazzo lf 2322, Porte p 3234, Anspach 2b 1001, Allwein 1b 1111, Correa ph 1000, Grumbine 3b 2111, Marderness cr-ph 1200, Coleman rf 1213, Elder ph 1110. Totals: 22-15-14-15.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 000 0— 0 3 0
Lebanon Valley 0(10)4 1x—15 14 0
LOB—Hollidaysburg 2, Lebanon Valley 6. DP—Lebanon Valley 2. 2B—Coleman, Porte. HBP—Faber (by Porte); Lingle (by Miller), Colazza (by Miller). SAC—Anspach. SB—Lingle 2, Coleman.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Grassi—1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO Miller—1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO Emerick—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO Faber—0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Lebanon Valley: Porte—4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Porte. LP—Grassi.