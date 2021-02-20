CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team struggled with turnovers and free throws throughout Friday’s game with DuBois Central Catholic at Patton Hall.
But the Lady Tide, who lost to the Lady Cardinals by 30 points just 11 days ago, stayed in the game with rebounding and solid defense and rallied for a 44-39 victory.
Curwensville trailed 31-26 after three quarters and fell behind by seven early in the fourth before making its comeback.
The Lady Tide scored six straight to get within a point of the lead, 33-32, and were the beneficiaries of DCC’s Faith Jacob fouling out with 6:50 to go in the game. Jacob had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals before exiting.
Many of Jacob’s steals came thanks to an aggressive pressure defense that forced Curwensville into 29 turnovers. But it also resulted in plenty of fouls. The Lady Tide went to the line 30 times (making just 14 of their tries) in Friday’s contest and by game’s end Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser also fouled out.
Curwensville eventually worked its way to a 39-36 lead thanks to a bucket and two free throws from Alyssa Bakaysa and a basket and free throw by Kyra Henry, but DCC’s Paris Farley responded with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 39-39.
Bakaysa made one of two free throws to give Curwensville a 1-point lead and Joslynne Freyer came up with a huge play moments later, stealing the ball and taking it to the hoop for the two and a foul. She converted the free throw to make it 43-39, and Curwensville later added a Skylar Pentz free throw and hung on for the win.
DCC led 7-6 after one quarter and took a 21-17 advantage to the break. The Lady Tide turned the ball over 16 times in the half, but DCC shot just 9-of-37 from the field.
Farley and Risser each had eight points in the half.
The Lady Cardinals scored the first eight points of the third quarter and led 29-17 as Curwensville’s turnover woes continued. The Lady Tide committed 10 in the frame.
But Curwensville ended the frame on a 9-2 run, getting four points from Austyn Guiher, to claw back into it. Guiher scored eight in the game.
DCC shot 5-of-18 from the field in the third and was having an especially hard time in the paint as Bakaysa blocked a total of seven shots in the game and altered plenty more. She finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks.
Henry was also in double figures for Curwensville with 11 points. She added eight rebounds. Pentz scored seven points and grabbed six boards.
Risser led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points and eight rebounds. Farley netted 11.
Curwensville improved to 5-7 with the win. The Lady Tide host Sheffield Monday at 6:30 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic—39
Farley 4 0-2 11, Jacob 3 2-2 8, Frank 2 1-2 5, Risser 7 1-3 15, Ginter 0 0-0 0, Whipple 0 0-0 0, Case 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-9 39.
Curwensville—44
Bakaysa 5 3-5 13, Pentz 2 3-7 7, Freyer 2 1-4 5, Henry 3 5-12 11, Guiher 3 2-2 8, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-30 44.
Three-pointers: Farley 3.
Score by Quarters
DCC 7 14 10 8—39
Curwensville 6 11 9 18—44