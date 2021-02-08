ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team finished the first half of Saturday’s game with visiting Glendale on a 17-3 run, then scored the first six points of the second half to pull away from the Vikings, who had fought back to tie things at 18-18 midway through the second.
The Warriors went on to a 78-46 victory to improve to 6-1 overall and in the ICC.
Both Vikings head coach Steve Sinclair and Warriors’ leader Danny Clark said defense was a big key to the run that helped West Branch take control.
“We didn’t play defense very well at all,” Sinclair said. “We haven’t played defense very well for the last few nights. This is our fourth game in a row, not saying that’s an issue, but we’re playing eight out of nine days, I think. But we’d rather play than have practice because you don’t know when the last game will be.
“But our defense is playing poorly right now. We gotta figure out who we are offensively and we have to figure out how to play good, solid defense. We’re struggling right now.”
While the Vikings defense was struggling, West Branch was holding the Glendale offense to 3-of-14 from the floor in the second quarter and 8-of-34 in the first half.
Viking 1,000-point scorer Ryan Sinclair, who ended up with 25 points and 10 rebounds thanks to a big second-half was kept in check through much of the first.
“Defense was key,” Clark said. “Kyle Kolesar, he’s a sophomore, and he’s been playing well all year. Ryan’s a great player and I thought Kyle matched up really well with him. He boxed out well and was close to a double double. I think Ryan was frustrated.
“Ryan’s probably the best big in the area and Kyle did exactly what he had to do, and I’m proud of him.”
Kolesar finished the game with seven points and 10 rebounds.
While Kolesar was handling things on the defensive side of the floor, teammate Zach Tiracorda was providing the early offense as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-4 advantage to start the game.
Tiracorda took the ball to the hoop early and often, scoring 14 points in the first quarter. He had five buckets in the paint and drew three fouls, converting five of his six free throws. His inside play also helped to get the Vikings in some early foul trouble.
Tiracorda led West Branch with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the game.
“Zach got us going right from the start,” Clark said. “He got us going, taking the ball to the hoop and rebounding. We’re gonna be tough to beat when we rebound the basketball.”
The Warriors were plus-5 in rebounding in the game, but the Vikings did a good job early on the glass, especially on the offensive end. However, Glendale had trouble converting its second chances into points.
“We talked about that at the end of the first quarter and even at the end of the first half,” Coach Sinclair said. “If we made our layups, we’re probably close to being tied or somewhere close in that ball game (at halftime). But that goes back to the fact that we haven’t had a lot of practice time. That’s no excuse, but as it goes on, I’m hoping our shooting gets better. But as of right now layups are a big issue for us. We’ve missed a lot of easy shots.”
After the Warriors surged to a 41-21 advantage early in the third quarter, the teams played even the rest of the frame. Ryan Sinclair heated up, scoring nine of the Vikings’ 11 points in the third, while West Branch had a balanced attack that helped in take a 55-32 lead to the fourth.
Doug Kolesar and Travis Rothrock each scored six in the frame, while Trenton Bellamy added five.
Sinclair continued to lead the Glendale offense in the fourth, netting nine more points, while Isaac Tiracorda got hot for the Warriors, scoring all 11 of his points in the final eight minutes.
Zach Tiracorda (18), Bellamy (18) and Isaac Tiracorda (11) all hit double digits for West Branch. Doug Kolesar added nine.
Justin Jasper scored eight points for the Vikings, who slipped to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the Mo Valley League and 0-1 in the ICC.
The Vikings and Warriors match up again Tuesday at Glendale.
Both teams also play today. West Branch visits Harmony, while Glendale travels to Bald Eagle Area.
Glendale—46
Sinclair 11 3-6 25, Loe. Smeal 2 0-0 6, Jasper 3 1-2 8, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Cree 1 0-0 2, Holes 1 0-0 3, Spencer 1 0-0 2, Monahan 0 0-0 0, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-8 46.
West Branch—78
K. Kolesar 3 1-2 7, Z. Tiracroda 6 6-8 18, Kopchik 0 1-2 1, Bellamy 7 0-0 18, D. Kolesar 3 0-0 9, Rothrock 2 3-4 7, Croyle 1 0-2 2, I. Tiracorda 5 0-1 11, Carr 1 0-0 2, Biggans 1 1-2 3, Graham 0 0-0 0, Eirich 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 12-21 78.
Three-pointers: Loe. Smeal 2, Jasper, Holes; Bellamy 4, D. Kolesar 3, I. Tiracroda.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 12 9 11 14—46
West Branch 18 17 29 23—78