The last two times the West Branch girls soccer team matched up with Fannett-Metal, it ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard in shootout losses, the most recent time just two weeks ago in the ICC Championship game.
But the Lady Warriors, who also lost via shootout to the Lady Tigers in the 2018 ICC title tilt, got sweet revenge Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs, beating Fannett-Metal on its home field 2-1 in overtime on the second Trinity Prestash goal of the game.
“They went home with a league trophy, but we’re going home with more days to play together, more memories to make and at least one more game,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “I’ll take that over a league trophy any day. For these girls to get to continue to play more soccer is what’s more important right now.”
Prestash scored the game winner late in the first overtime period after slotting home the game-tying goal early in the second half.
“Trinity came through huge,” Fenush said. “She probably scored the two biggest goals of her high school career in this game.”
Down 1-0 early in the second half moments after Lady Warrior keeper Sarah Betts had turned away a shot off the foot of Brynn Hartman with a lunge to the far post, Prestash struck.
Despite being hounded all day by one, and often, multiple Lady Tiger defenders, Prestash was able to find just enough space to send a high shot from outside the 18 toward the Fannett-Metal goal. The shot was on target, just eluding the outstretched hands of Emma Wood at 46:28 to tie the game at 1-1.
And most importantly, the goal breathed new life into the West Branch offense, which dominated play the rest of regulation.
“We came out a little flat,” Fenush said. “We had a rough week, but these girls continue to conquer hurdles and overcome things daily. But they came out flat. It was a long bus ride, a 3 p.m. game and to have to drive the whole way down and play on their home field ... we were having a little bad attitude in the beginning.
“But once Trin got that goal, we turned it around and played West Branch Lady Warrior soccer.”
The Pretash goal came on the fourth Lady Warrior shot on goal of the game and gave West Branch a 4-3 advantage in that category at the time. West Branch went on to take seven more shots on frame the rest of the second half to just one by Fannett-Metal.
And the Lady Warriors have five corners over the final 34 minutes of regulation, while the Lady Tigers did not have any. For the game, West Branch enjoyed a 10-2 edge in corners.
“In the second half when we were pressing Mariah (Hayles) really stepped up,” Fenush said. “We sat back a little bit on defense in the first half, but we peppered them with shots in the second half because Mariah and (Olivia) Stavola really stepped up and brought their offensive game. It was nice to see.”
Despite the field tilting the Lady Warriors’ way in the second half, they just couldn’t find the opening to beat Wood with another shot.
That is until the tight defense both teams were playing began to soften as the overtime period wore on and legs started to tire. Fannett-Metal picked up three shots in overtime to equal its total from regulation, while West Branch added two to its total.
The second came off the foot of Prestash when the ball came to her in the middle of the field with no Lady Tiger defender within 10 yards. Prestash took a couple quick touches before sending the game-winning shot over Woods’ head with about three minutes left in the first OT.
“After we hugged Trinity she said, ‘the only thing going through my head was I better make this because I don’t think I can keep running up and down this field.’ The girls were dead tired,” Fenush said. “They put their hearts and souls into this game. A lot of them were really getting tired, so thank God that Trin put it in there becuase I’m not sure we would have survived for three more minutes.”
Fannett-Metal scored the opener at 14:36 when Hartman was able to get through the West Branch defense and fire a shot high to the near post that just got past Betts.
That goal came about five minutes after Betts stopped an eerily similar charge to the net by Hartman, who was giving the West Branch defense fits in the early going.
But after allowing the two point blank shots to Hartman in the first 14:36, West Branch clamped down on the Lady Tiger sniper, only giving up one more shot to her.
“She’s an amazing player, but our defense just wasn’t communicating there at the beginning when she broke through,” Fenush said. “But the defense settled down and played their game and pulled it back together. We’ve said it all year, but our defense plays as a unit and when they started doing that, they were able to stop her.”
Betts made five saves for the Lady Warriors.
“Sarah once again was a brick wall,” Fenush said. “And everybody on that field and all 17 girls are just playing together as a team. and that’s what it’s all about.
Wood totaled 11 saves for the Lady Tigers.
“We kicked it to her a little bit. We have a habit of doing that,” Fenush said. “But she was in the right spot at the right time until Trinity finally put one over her.”
With the win West Branch, which improved to 18-2, achieved another program first under Fenush, winning a PIAA playoff game.
“We came into the season telling the girls we still need to be better,” Fenush said. “They wore West Branch soccer shirts that said, ‘be better.’ They have proven that they take that to heart. Every day they are getting better. It’s just a testament to these girls. They deserve it more than anybody to be in the Elite 8.”
The Lady Warriors are back in action Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals against Greensburg Central Catholic at a site and time to be determined.
West Branch 2, Fannett-Metal 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Brynn Hartman, FM, (unassisted), 14:36.
Second Half
2. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 46:28.
Overtime
3. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 97:00.
Shots: West Branch 13, Fannett-Metal 6.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 5, Fannett-Metal (Emma Wood) 11.
Corner kicks: West Branch 10, Fannett-Metal 2.