CURWENSVILLE — Emmie Parks scored the only goal of Monday’s girls soccer game at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium with 13:48 left to play and the West Branch defense made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over host Curwensville in a defensive battle.
The Lady Warriors had 16 shots on goal and took eight corner kicks, but had a hard time getting open looks against Curwensville’s defensive 4-4-2 alignment.
“When the other team’s game plan is to put 10 in the box, that makes things tough for us,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “But we stuck with our game plan, which is move the ball around.
“I thought the girls put on a nice passing clinic in the first half. We controlled possession, we just didn’t put it in the back of the net and that’s worrisome sometimes. But as always, these girls continue to battle and play their game and fortunately for us, we came out on top.”
After an initial burst by Curwensville, which worked the ball deep into the visitor’s end after kickoff, West Branch employed a patient, possession game, trying to move the ball inside the 18 and set up shots at the Lady Tide net.
The Lady Warriors kept the ball on Curwensville’s side of the field for much of the first half and got eight shots on frame, led by Trinity Prestash’s four, but the Lady Tide defense also did a good job of keeping the visitor’s out of the box, forcing mostly longer shots.
“We talked about how we needed to move as a unit and get comfortable in uncomfortable positions,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “So we really worked on keeping the ball at our feet and moving as a unit.
“Unfortunately in this game, a lot of that happened in our own half of the field, but I think the conversations we had beforehand helped prepare them for that. Our upperclassmen really stepped up and led the charge.”
After a scoreless first half, West Branch took the second half kickoff and immediately got pressure on the Lady Tide goal. A Prestash shot 20 seconds into the half was wide and an Olivia Straka hit moments later found the top of the crossbar.
But after the initial surge, the game settled back into a battle for possession outside the Lady Tide 18.
But eventually the Lady Warrior passing game paid dividends.
After working the ball down the right wing where Lauren Timblin sent a ball into the goal box, the Curwensville defense was unable to clear and after the ball bounced around for a few seconds, Parks was able to get a solid strike on it and put it past Lady Tide keeper Maura Bunnell at 66:12.
“One of the things about this team is we’re definitely not selfish,” Fenush said. “We pass around so much. Everybody got looks today, everybody got shots, but nothing was falling. Emmie Parks came up big. She put it where we needed it and we’re just happy to walk out with a win.”
West Branch had a couple more chances following the Parks goal, but Bunnell, who made 14 saves, took care of the Lady Warrior shots.
On the other end of the pitch, West Branch keeper Sarah Betts, who got into the action in the second half as an option to drop the ball to when Curwensville’s offense was making a push, made a big save on a Chloe Davis shot late in the game to keep the hosts off the board.
“Although Sarah doesn’t always get the touches, she’s back there helping to control shape and talking about where the players need to be,” Fenush said. “She’s always in the game, whether she gets those saves on the stat sheet or not. That’s probably the toughest part as a goalie. She didn’t touch the ball our whole last game and didn’t really touch it in this game for the first 40 minutes. So hats off to her for staying mentally prepared for the last-minute shot that can make or break the game.
“Our defense and Sarah earned that shutout. We’re without Madison (Kephart), and these girls pull together every time no matter who we put where and play together as a team, and that’s what got us the win today.”
Williams was also very pleased with her team, who executed the game plan exactly as she had hoped.
“I am exceptionally proud of our girls,” Wiliams said. “We had a big talk beforehand about how we sometimes win soccer games by playing really offensive and other times you win soccer games by not letting the other team have the ball. The other team can’t score if they don’t have the ball at their feet and that was our goal in this game. I put a lot of girls in a lot of different positions and asked a lot of them, and they all responded wonderfully. I’m really proud.”
Williams also said she was happy with how the girls played against the Lady Warriors, who were averaging over six goals per game in their prior six wins, and staying mentally tough against the defending District 6 champs.
“I didn’t want the girls looking up stats on MaxPreps,” she said. “I didn’t want the girls to get discouraged by seeing the scores from West Branch’s prior games because this year crazy things have happened in soccer. I had a feeling a lot of other teams would be looking down on us, but I thought the girls proved that we’re a team to be reckoned with.
“My pregame speech was about demanding respect. You have to demand respect from the athletes you play against, from the spectators and yourself. I think they did it.”
Curwensville slipped to 3-2, while West Branch improved to 7-1.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. The Lady Warriors visit Northern Bedford, while the Lady Tide host DuBois.
West Branch 1, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Emmie Parks, WB, (unassisted), 66:12.
Shots: West Branch 16, Curwensville 3.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 3, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 14.
Corner kicks: West Branch 8, Curwensville 1.