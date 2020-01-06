ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team is making a habit of fourth-quarter comebacks.
The Lady Warriors rallied to beat Harmony on Dec. 18 and did it to the Lady Owls again 10 days later.
On Monday evening, it was visiting Curwensville that witnessed West Branch’s penchant for the dramatic first hand as the Lady Warriors pulled out a 32-31 win in a game they trailed nearly start to finish.
“Four of our five wins are four points or less and I think we trailed in the fourth quarter in all of them,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “It’s a credit to the girls for not giving up.
“We talk about not getting tired. The other team gets tired, but we don’t and I think we kind of showed that in the fourth quarter. It was our grit.”
The Lady Tide jumped out to an 11-5 lead after one quarter and held a 21-12 advantage at the break before scoring the first four points of the third quarter — both on Alyssa Bakaysa buckets — to take what seemed like a comfortable 25-12 lead.
But West Branch got back in the game, thanks, to 3-pointers from Tory Kalke and Sarah Betts on consecutive possessions, cutting its deficit to seven (29-22) by quarter’s end.
The Lady Tide also helped the hosts cause by rushing shots or turning the ball over as the double-digit lead evaporated.
“I was screaming at the girls not to (rush shots),” Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett said. “And the traveling and bad passes ... you can’t shoot yourself in the foot and you can’t let a team like West Branch hang around.”
In the final stanza, the Lady Warriors outscored the visitors 10-2 to pick up their fifth victory of the season.
Betts was the catalyst of the fourth-quarter comeback, getting two steals and easy layups off of them to get the Lady Warriors to within a possession of the lead.
“Sarah Betts was everywhere,” Koleno said. “She was flying around. She was on the ground, she was picking off passes. She had a really nice game for us.”
Trailing 30-29, Betts missed a shot, but Ashley Mertz was there for the offensive rebound. She fought to get the ball back up and was able to get it to go despite being fouled on the play.
She hit the free throw to complete the 3-point play and give West Branch its first lead of the game late in the fourth. Mertz led the Lady Warriors with 12 points and added eight rebounds.
Kalke was also in double digits for West Branch with 10 points and pulled down 11 boards.
The teams traded turnovers multiple times in a frantic final minute and Curwensville went just 1-for-4 from the foul line down the stretch as West Branch salted the game away.
The Lady Tide committed nine turnovers in the fourth quarter and had 30 in the game. They also went 0-for-10 from the field over the final eight minutes.
The West Branch comeback spoiled a monster game from Bakaysa, who scored 17 points, ripped down 15 rebounds and blocked six shots.
But she was held without a field goal in the last quarter thanks to a strong defensive effort from Lady Warrior Emily Parks.
“Emily probably doubled her minutes for the year in that second half,” Koleno said. “I couldn’t take her off the floor. She was creating enough havoc.
“Bakaysa is a handful. She gets better and better every time we see her. But we had Emily denying the ball to her in the low post in the second half and she did a great job. I wasn’t planning on giving her that many minutes, but like I told the girls in the locker room, ‘give a coach a reason to not take you off the floor, and he’s not going to take you off the floor.’”
“They were double-teaming (Bakaysa) and when you are getting double-teamed that means somebody is open,” Desmett said. “But we just couldn’t find the open person.”
Curwensville slipped to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
“We lost, but we did play a little better than we did on Thursday and Friday,” Desmett said. “But you have to win these kinds of games.”
West Branch improved to 5-4 overall and 4-0 in the MVL. The Lady Warriors travel to Southern Huntingdon Thursday.
Curwensville visits Harmony on Friday.
Curwensville—31
Condon 0 0-2 0, Jacobson 3 3-5 9, Swindell 0 0-0 0, Bakaysa 7 3-6 17, Henry 1 0-1 2, Pentz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-16 31.
West Branch—32
Mertz 5 2-4 12, S. Betts 3 1-4 8, Kalke 4 0-0 10, Cantolina 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 1 0-0 2, Parks 0 0-0 0, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-8 32.
Three-pointers: Kalke 2, S. Betts.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 11 10 8 2—31
West Branch 5 7 10 10—32