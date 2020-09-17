ALLPORT — After dominating possession, but finding it very tough to crack the Moshannon Valley defense, the West Branch girls soccer team made some adjustments at the half on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors got their offense in gear over the final 40 minutes of play, scoring seven times to pick up a 9-3 victory over the rival Damsels, who were once again missing regular keeper Kate Fox, who was out with an injury. The Damsels did not have any subs available.
Trinity Prestash, Olivia Straka and Lauren Timblin each netted two goals, while Mariah Hayles, Jenna Mertz and Emmie Parks scored one as the Lady Warriors converted on nine of their 32 shots on goal.
“A nice thing about our team is that everybody can score,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “Mariah is our defensive mid and she was the one that made that second goal. Anybody on our team can score when we pass the ball around.”
The Lady Warriors jumped on the Damsels early when Straka got loose inside the box and drilled a shot past Mo Valley keeper Tristin Timblin at the 3:00 mark.
But Mo Valley responded immediately, working the ball down to the Lady Warrior end where Sarah McClelland sent a high shot over Lady Warrior keeper Sarah Betts’ head to tie things up just 36 second later.
The Damsels took the lead at 20:48 on their second shot of the game, thanks to a well-placed hit off the foot of defensive player Sophia Demko.
The 2-1 score held up until Hayles was able to solve Timblin at 35:52 with a high shot from 25 yards away to knot things at 2-2 heading to the half.
“Mo Valley came out with the attitude that is doesn’t matter how many players we have, we’re going to play our best and win and unfortunately for the first 40 minutes West Branch did not have that same mentality,” Fenush said. “We just played flat and did everything we weren’t supposed to do and it went their way. Mo Valley was the better team for the first 40 minutes.”
West Branch had 18 shots and took six corners, while Mo Valley only had three shots and one corner kick in the half, but Timblin made save after save despite being under constant pressure.
“Hats off to Tristin Timblin,” Fenush said. “That’s a tough thing to have to jump in there, and she played amazing. She kept them in that first half. All those girls played their hearts out for the situation they’re in.”
Mo Valley also got an outstanding effort from their back four on defense, making things tough on the Lady Warrior offense.
“We do have a solid back line and that saves us a lot,” Mo Valley head coach Carlee Freeberg said. “With Becca (Kiner) and Syd (Bubb) at center back, they really save our butts at times, and Janaye (Shimmel) and Sophia on the outside were shutting down their wingers. We were shutting them down. And Tristin, for being a field player, faced 18 shots in the first half and the score was 2-2. She did a phenomenal job.”
But West Branch made some adjustments at the break and it didn’t take long for it to take a lead it didn’t relinquish.
Timblin scored just 33 seconds into the half to make it 3-2. Straka made it 4-2 at 44:40 after Prestash made a nifty, short pass to spring her open at the 6.
At 51:35, Prestash found the back of the net to make it 5-2 and 57 seconds later, Parks scored to help the Lady Warriors open a 4-goal advantage.
“The team did a really nice job,” Fenush said. “They listened at halftime. And the nice thing was the team communicated with each other at halftime, and that’s something that wasn’t happening on the field the first 40 minutes. Once they were able to talk to each other and settle each other down, then we played the style of soccer that we’re used to. Communication is key.”
Prestash made it 7-2 at 63:31 after Anna Diviney made a quick pass to her inside the box to give her an open look at the goal.
Mo Valley did break the Lady Warrior momentum briefly at 65:20 when Shimmel converted a Sara Caldwell corner kick, but Mertz and Lauren Timblin added goals shortly thereafter to set the final against an obviously tired Damsel team, who played a double overtime game Tuesday night against Everett a day after a 2-1 win over Curwensville.
“It’s the reality of where we are right now with our team,” Freeberg said. “We haven’t had any subs and we played two tough games right before this one, and (West Branch) is a good team with quality players. And then factor in a couple girls have asthma and we had a girl get hit in the head and we had to pull her off.
“West Branch was gracious enough to pull one of their girls off the field too, but I think once we got scored on a couple times back-to-back, we shut down and we gave up, and I don’t think this game really showed how well we can play when we’re at our best. I think we kind of gave up.
“We were really tired and we weren’t playing smart soccer. This game was definitely an eye-opener on some things we need to work on.”
Mo Valley slipped to 1-2-1 with the loss. West Branch improved to 3-0.
Both teams’ next game is against St. Joseph’s Academy.
The Damsels host the Lady Wolves Tuesday, while the Lady Warriors visit them on Sept. 24.
West Branch 9, Mo Valley 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Olivia Straka, WB, (unassisted), 3:00.
2. Sarah McClelland, MV, (unassisted), 3:36.
3. Sophia Demko, MV, (unassisted), 20:48.
4. Mariah Hayles, WB, (unassisted), 35:52.
Second Half
5. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 40:33.
6. Straka,WB, (Timblin), 44:40.
7. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 51:35.
8. Emmie Parks, WB, (Anna Diviney), 52:32.
9. Prestash, WB, (Diviney), 63:31.
10. Janae Shimmel, MV, (Sara Caldwell), 65:20.
11. Jenna Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 66:36.
12. Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 70:43.
Shots: Mo Valley 6, West Branch 32.
Saves: Mo Valley (Tristin Timblin) 21, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 3.
Corner kicks: Mo Valley 2, West Branch 9.