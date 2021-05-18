ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team smacked 11 hits — four for extra bases — and got a sparkling performance from Madison Nelson in the circle Monday afternoon in an 11-1 victory over Curwensville.
The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Lady Warriors scored at least a run in every inning and got two hits from Hannah Betts, Bri Bone, Greysyn Gable and Nelson. Betts ended the game with an RBI single with no outs in the sixth, plating Mallory Graham with the 11th run, which invoked the mercy rule.
Nelson tossed five scoreless innings before Curwensville’s Abby Pentz hit a one-out double, stole third and scored on Jocelyn Freyer’s triple in the top of the sixth. Nelson allowed just one run on five hits. She struck out 11 Lady Tide batters and did not issue a walk.
“I knew Curwensville hit the ball well, and our lineup today gives us our best defense,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “And when Madison pitches the way she’s been pitching and we have that defense behind us, that helps us stay in games.”
West Branch plated a run in the first when Meghan Cantolina led off and reached on a dropped third strike before later scoring on a Bone RBI groundout.
The Lady Warriors put three more runs (all unearned) on the board in the second. Hannah Betts had a run-scoring double, Cantolina recorded an RBI groundout and West Branch picked up one more run when it scored on a wild pitch.
West Branch made it 6-0 in the top of the third.
Bone led off with a double and advanced to third on a Nelson single. Graham scored Bone on a groundout before Gable knocked in Nelson’s courtesy runner Tayla Fetters with a base hit.
Bone hit her second double an inning later, which drove in Kamryn MacTavish, who drew a two-out walk off Lady Tide pitcher Freyer.
Many of West Branch’s runs throughout the game were set up by heads up baserunning. The Lady Warriors stole seven bases in the game and took advantage of every wild pitch and passed ball.
“We’ve really been preaching that we need to take advantage of that when it’s there,” Coach Betts said. “We’ve also been emphasizing bunting and moving up runners and doing what we need to do to help the team.”
The Lady Warriors scored two more unearned runs in the fifth, getting an RBI triple from Cantolina and a run-producing base hit from Sarah Betts — all with two outs.
Freyer gave up nine runs on eight hits in her five innings of work. Only four of the runs were earned. Freyer struck out seven and walked three.
“We just had too many errors,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “Our pitcher was getting things done. But she wasn’t getting any help.”
After Curwensville cut its deficit to 9-1 in the top of the sixth, West Branch ended it in the bottom of the frame when Nelson, Graham, Gable and Hannah Betts all reached with no outs.
“The difference was we didn’t show up,” Leigey said. “This team didn’t show up, and even if we did show up with our best game, I don’t know if we could win it. I just wanted to compete with them, and most of the time with this team when we’ve been overmatched, we’ve been competing. But tonight we didn’t.”
West Branch improved to 7-7 with the win, while Curwensville slipped to 12-5.
The Lady Tide are back in action today, hosting Glendale.
The Lady Warriors finish their regular season Wednesday, hosting Bellwood-Antis. West Branch is currently ninth in the District 6 class 2A playoff race. The Top 8 teams make the postseason.
“Things our kind of out of our hands as far as postseason goes,” Coach Betts said. “It all depends on what other teams do. But what we can control is whether or not we finish with a winning record. That was our focus and winning this game and if we can win Wednesday at home, we would at least finish 8-7.”
Curwensville—1
Pentz cf 3110, Sheeder lf-2b-p 3000, Freyer p-2b 3021, Wall ss 3010, Harzinski 1b 2000, Butler c 2010, Rudy 3b 2000, Young 2b 1000, Babcock rf 0000, Swatsworth ph 1000, Shaw rf-lf 2000. Totals: 22-1-5-1.
West Branch—11
Cantolina cf 3212, S. Betts 1b 3011, Mactavish 2b 2110, Bone ss 4122, Nelson p 4120, Fetters cr 0100, Graham lf 3201, Gable 3b 4022, H. Betts rf 4222, Royer c 2000, McGonigal cr 0100. Totals: 29-11-11-10.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 001— 1 5 3
West Branch 132 122—11 11 1
Errors—Young, Wall, Sheeder; Nelson. LOB—Curwensville 3, West Branch 9. DP—West Branch. 2B—Pentz; H. Betts, Bone 2. 3B—Freyer; Cantolina. HBP—Royer (by Freyer). SB—Pentz; Graham 2, S. Betts 2, Gable 2, Nelson. WP—Freyer 4. PB—Butler; Royer.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—5 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Sheeder—0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Nelson—6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
WP—Nelson (4-4). LP—Freyer (9-5).
Time—1:45.