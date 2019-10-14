CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team came out in a defensive formation for the second straight game, employing a 4-5-1 against visiting West Branch, hoping to hold the Lady Warriors’ offense in check while getting just enough opportunities up top to come out with the win.
But it was the Lady Warriors who found a way to break through the host’s defense, scoring off a corner kick and on a pair of long-range shots to pick up a 3-1 victory on Monday.
“It’s hard to play when teams just pack 11 inside the 18,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “It’s a difficult style. We tend to struggle with that, but the girls came through and put in a couple.
“We continued to play our game of attack and possess. So hats off to our girls for coming out and playing our game when teams play that style.”
West Branch did possess the ball in the Curwensville end for most of the first half, but found getting a quality shot off against Lady Tide Keeper Maura Bunnell challenging. And when the Lady Warriors did, Bunnell was there to gobble up the shot. Bunnell made 15 saves in the game.
But West Branch found a way to break the through on a corner kick.
Mariah Hayles took the kick from the right of the Lady Tide goal, sending a high shot with some bend in it toward Bunnell, who tried to parry the ball over the net, but it handcuffed her and got behind her at 27:44 to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
“We actually practice that,” Fenush said of the shot. “We kind of knew coming in that they would park the bus inside the 18. Things didn’t go quite as we had planned. But the girls executed what we practiced and that’s all you can really ask.”
Curwensville responded immediately, taking control of the ball off the ensuing kickoff and working it to Chloe Davis, who was able to somehow get around three Lady Warrior defenders and send a blistering shot past Sarah Betts to tie the game just 26 seconds after West Branch had taken the lead.
“She’s got the best left foot I’ve seen and we knew that coming in,” Fenush said. “We wanted to force her right. But she still got one. And you look at the stats at halftime and we were 1-of-12 (on shots) and they were 1-of-1. One shot, one goal. And that’s a killer.”
The goal showed Spencer that his girls are starting to understand what he wants from the 4-5-1 formation.
“We went with the 4-5-1 again, trying to make the girls understand there’s a lot of running in the midfield because they have to provide runs to Chloe because she’s kind of out there by herself,” Spencer said. “We have to provide runs on the outside and fill the gaps so there is an opportunity to pass the ball. When you are offensive you want to have more than one shot at the goal. And I think we did a couple things better that way.”
West Branch got the lead back a little over eight minutes later when Trinity Prestash was able to get some space and took a shot from a few yards outside the 18. The high arcing shot was high enough to get over the outstretched hands of Bunnell, but low enough to tuck under the crossbar, making the score 2-1.
Prestash got another goal from around the same spot as the half ended, but this time there was some controversy.
The ball crossed the line right around the same time that the buzzer went off and it took the officials a few moments to declare the goal was good, much to the chagrin of Spencer and the Lady Tide.
“Not to take anything away from (West Branch) because they have a good team,” Spencer said. “But I personally feel that was a 2-1 game. I don’t believe that goal counted. But hey, it is what it is and the girls fought and played hard.”
Spencer used the adversity as a teaching moment at the half.
“I told the girls at the half, ‘you have a lot of challenges,’” Spencer said. “’Maybe it’s the team you are playing or an individual. Maybe it’s the weather. Sometimes calls don’t go your way. But you just have to overcome those challenges.’
“I told them let’s go out and play this half like it’s 0-0 and win the second half. And we left the second half 0-0. I thought we played extremely well.”
The second half did get more physical, but both coaches liked how their girls responded.
“I saw more takedowns in this game than I see in a Curwensville-West Branch wrestling match,” Fenush said. “I give it to my girls. They’re getting knocked down, but these girls are becoming mentally tough as well as physically tough and that’s what it takes to win games sometimes.”
“The girls showed heart,” Spencer said. “We’ve talked about being physical because we have a tendency to get pushed around. We have a fairly small team. But sometimes you have to be aggressive and let people know you’re not going to get pushed over.”
Fenush is happy that the Lady Tide are on the schedule near the end of the season, as it gets her girls more prepared for what is to come as the playoffs approach.
“Every time we play Curwensville they get better and better,” she said. “So it’s nice to have them at this time of year. Brian has done a great job of getting them defensive-minded, so it was nice to see that right now.”
West Branch improved to 13-3-1 with the win. The Lady Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley on Thursday evening.
Curwensville slipped to 9-8 and host the Damsels Wednesday evening at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
“There are some games you hate to lose,” Spencer said. “But I told the girls I didn’t hate losing this game because we played well.”
West Branch 3, Curwensville 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mariah Hayles, WB, (corner kick), 27:44.
2. Chloe Davis, C, (unassisted), 28:10.
3. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 36:44.
4. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 39:59.
Shots: Curwensville 6, West Branch 21.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 16, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 5.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 1, West Branch 7.