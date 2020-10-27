ALLPORT — It was deja vu for the West Branch soccer team on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors hosted Fannett Metal in the ICC Championship for the second time in three years and, unfortunately for the home team, suffered a loss via shootout.
West Branch and Fannett Metal were tied 2-2 after 100 minutes and needed to go into a second round of penalty kicks where the Lady Tigers took the win by 4-3 score.
Two years ago, the game was tied 1-1 before going into the second round of penalty kicks where Fannett Metal had a 5-4 advantage.
“It’s definitely a little sour,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “It’s something that we have to learn from. Maybe as coaches we didn’t practice some things enough. I take this one to heart. Maybe there is more we should have dome from coaching strategy to not let it get to overtime, to not let it get to pks.”
The game was fairly evenly played from start to finish with each team enjoying times of solid possession, but neither getting a lot of open looks at the goal, thanks to tight defense on both parts.
The Lady Tigers held a 15-14 advantage in shots on goal through the 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes. West Branch had a 7-6 edge in shots in the first half.
Lady Warrior sniper Trinity Prestash had six shots in the first half, including hitting the post twice, and she gave her squad a 1-0 lead when she scored at 35:05 for the only goal of the half.
Fannett Metal came out of the half with some momentum and held the ball in the Lady Warrior end for an extended period before finally find a crack in the defense when Brynn Hartman slid a pass through to Jenna Hoffman, who was able to get off a solid shot from just inside the 18. The shot got past keeper Sarah Betts to knot things at 1-1 just 6:27 into the second 40.
It didn’t take long for the hosts to answer as Prestash converted a Mariah Hayles corner kick with a header at 50:19 to take a 2-1 lead.
West Branch held the advantage for most of the rest of the half before Hartman found some room from about 30 yards out to send a high arcing shot over the outstretched hands of Betts, but just under the crossbar to tie the game with just 2:40 left on the clock.
“The girls did a great job with the game plan of giving no space,” Fenush said. “I think we just relaxed for a second and Fannett Metal took advantage of it.”
The game went into overtime where neither team was able to score the golden goal.
The Lady Tigers registered the only shot on frame in the first 10-minute overtime, while West Branch had three on frame in the second 10 minutes, but all were gobbled up by Fannett Metal keeper Emma Wood, who made 10 saves.
That set the stage for another dramatic round of penalty kicks for the ICC title.
Prestash, Hayles and Emmie Parks made the first three kicks for West Branch, while Hartman, Hoffman and Quehanna Coble netted the first three for the Lady Tigers.
Coble’s shot was deflected by Betts, but it had enough power to get through.
Wood stopped the next two Lady Warrior kicks, while Fannett Metal sent one high and had the other knocked away by Betts.
That sent the game to a second round of penalty kicks where Fannett Metal’s Klarissa Miley made the first shot for the Lady Tigers after Wood stopped West Branch’s initial attempt to end it. Fannett Metal remained unbeaten with the shootout victory.
“That’s the first time this season this team has gone to overtime, and to play through two overtimes and 100 minutes of soccer with the heart our girls showed makes any coach proud.
“There’s no reason for these girls to hang their heads. It’s only the second loss of the season and we’re moving on towards the bigger goal right now, and that’s to win on Wednesday.”
West Branch fell to 15-2 with the loss, but is back in action Wednesday in the semifinals of the District 6 class A tournament.
The second-seeded Lady Warriors play third-seed Penns Valley at Bald Eagle Area High School.
“Fannett Metal did a good job, and this is the kind of competition we needed to see,” Fenush said. “Our girls pulled together. They played 100 solid minutes of soccer, back-and-forth in these (rainy, wet) conditions. I have nothing but pride for them right now. They shouldn’t hang their heads about anything, they’re a great team. I know this hurts really bad. It stings, especially for those that were here two years ago in the same situation.
“Luck was not on our side. These girls worked hard for the shots they got. Hopefully it will just make them a little more headstrong for the rest of the playoffs, and they’ll come back at it strong.”
Fannett Metal 3, West Branch 2
(Fannett Metal wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted) 35:05.
Second Half
2. Jenna Hoffman, FM, (Brynn Hartman), 46:27.
3. Prestash, WB, (Mariah Hayles), 50:19.
4. Hartman, FM, (unassisted), 77:20.
Shots: Fannett Metal 15, West Branch 14.
Saves: Fannett Metal (Emma Wood) 10, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 12.
Corner kicks: Fannett Metal 1, West Branch 5.