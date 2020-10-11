ALLPORT — Defenses dominated much of Saturday’s girls soccer game between Philipsburg-Oseola and West Branch, but the host Lady Warriors were able to convert when the opportunities presented themselves and came away with a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Warriors enjoyed much of the possession in the first half with Mariah Hayles controlling the midfield and defenders Anna Diviney, Erin Godin, Eleyna Hanslovan, Olivia Stavola and Paige Washic offering support on offense and shutting down any P-O advancements, holding the visitors to just one first-half shot and keeping them off the board until the waning moments of the game.
“Madison Kephart is out (with an injury) and we’re used to her being back there on defense,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “But those five girls and Mariah, who plays in the midfield and is a big part of our offense and defense, they work so well together as a unit.
“All of them are doing phenomenal things. It’s hard to just talk about one person here or there because they work together as a unit the entire game. We’re lucky enough to not be a team that relies on just one or two people, and we see that a lot throughout the season.”
Not only did the Lady Warrior defense do its main job, but it also provided a boost on the scoreboard when Diviney broke a scoreless deadlock at 31:30.
Diviney took control of the ball in the West Branch end, saw space and went with it, dribbling the ball about 30 yards before launching a shot from 10 yards behind the 18 that eluded P-O keeper Kinley Bender to give her team a 1-0 lead.
“That was really nice to see,” Fenush said. “She missed about two weeks due to pneumonia and now she’s back and she’s been building up her playing time. She gave us a full game today. Putting her back on defense is a move we made last year and she hasn’t let it affect her. She plays her game, and she was there for us today.”
While the West Branch defense was having a big game, P-O’s back line was shining as well.
Madison Barger, Jocelyn Hutton, Olivia Hutton, Madison Vaughn, and Kate Yoder were keeping a potent West Branch offense away from their net and clearing the ball any time a Lady Warrior made a run at the box.
P-O only surrendered five shots on goal in the first half and 12 in the game.
“Our defense is coming through in a big way for us,” P-O head coach Tom Petro said.
“They’re playing more physical. They are coming out and challenging, they’re doing a great job for us. There are still a few things we need to work on, but we’re getting there, and today really showed that.”
The physicality of the P-O defense seemed TO frustrate the Lady Warriors at times, but they were able to overcome it and find several golden scoring opportunities in the second half as the game became a little more wide open.
Emmie Parks hit a post with an open shot about 10 minutes into the second half before Lauren Timblin was able to beat Bender at 59:48 after a nice setup from Trinity Prestash.
Prestash made it 3-0 at 73:51 after taking the ball down the right wing before taking a hard left and moving into the goal box before tucking the ball inside the near post.
“We tell our team all the time, ‘play your game,’” Fenush said. “Our girls are good, both mentally and physically. I think that played a big role in today’s game.
“And I know our girls are playing for a bigger reason too. Sue Betts is in the hospital and our team is playing for her. When our team is down, when we’re missing two players who are starters, when we have a family member who is in need of a little extra love, the team feels that and they’re playing for that and they really play together.
“It’s more than soccer sometimes. I think they came out today with a little extra emotion, and that’s nice to see no matter what it is. Whether it’s an injury or a family member in need, this team is here together and I think it shows on the field.”
Even with the Lady Warriors taking control on the scoreboard, there was still plenty of fight left in the Lady Mounties, who came up with a goal at 75:45 when Kendra Smith lifted the ball into the box where Schenley Farrell got a good look at the net and was able to poke it past Sarah Betts, who stopped four of the five shots she faced.
“There is very little quit in these girls this year,” Petro said. “In the past, they’ve really doubted themselves and we’re building them up and getting them to the point where they’re not going to quit.”
After being held to just one shot in the first half, P-O got four in the final 40 minutes and didn’t let the Lady Warriors dominate possession as they did early in the game.
“We talked a little at the half and I thought the girls came out and played at a higher level in the second half,” Petro said. “If we would have played that way for the entire game, I think we could have had a different outcome.”
West Branch improved to 9-1 with the win, while P-O slipped to 1-11.
The Lady Warriors are back in action Tuesday at Everett. P-O visits Huntingdon.
West Branch 3,
Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Anna Diviney, WB, (unassisted), 31:30.
Second Half
2. Lauren Timblin, WB, (Trinity Prestash), 59:48.
3. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 73:51.
4. Schenley Farrell, PO, (Kendra Smith), 75:45.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 5, West Branch 12.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 8, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 4.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceolal 1, West Branch 7.