MORRISDALE — The first time the West Branch and Moshannon Valley softball team met in early April, the Lady Warriors piled up 12 runs in the first inning on the way to a 27-0, 3-inning victory.
It looked like things were going to follow the same script on Tuesday as West Branch nearly batted around twice in the first inning on the way to a 10-0 lead.
But Mo Valley stayed in the game behind reliever Gabriella Moore, who held the Lady Warriors offense down over the next three innings, before succumbing to the hosts by a 12-1 decision.
The five-inning game was held at the Morrisdale Little League complex due to the high school field being unplayable.
Moore scattered seven hits in her 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out four. It was night and day from the earlier meeting when she started and allowed 11 runs in the first.
“Gabby’s come a long way,” Mo Valley head coach Gary Godin said. “She really has improved a lot from the beginning of the year. She’s been working with Dave Stodart and you can see the difference.”
“She definitely improved,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “I told my players before the game that you can’t go off the first time we played them because they’ve been practicing just like we have and they’re going to be better.”
West Branch opened with 10 runs on six hits in the home half of the first.
Sarah Betts had a pair of RBI singles in the frame, while Bri Bone smacked an RBI single as well as a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double in her second at bat of the inning.
Betts led the Lady Warriors’ 10-hit attack with three, while scoring three runs and knocking in two. Bone was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Meghan Cantolina added an RBI single in the first and Hannah Betts knocked one in on a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Warriors also scored on a double steal and a wild pitch.
All nine West Branch batters reached base at least once in the first and eight of them scored. Cantolina and Sara Betts both scored two times in the frame.
“That was nice starting off with our bats working in the first inning,” coach Betts said. “Usually it takes us until at least the third before we start going. I like seeing it right from the start.”
“It was just that first inning,” Godin said. “Other than that it was a pretty good game.”
Moore kept West Branch off the board in both the second and fourth innings, allowing only a 2-out double to Cantolina in the fourth. But the Lady Warriors were able to get to her for two runs in the third.
Sarah Betts led off with a single and was followed by Kamryn MacTavish, who reached on an infield single, just beating the throw, which was wild and went into the right field.
Betts came all the way around from first to score on the error.
After a flyout, Madison Nelson knocked in MacTavish with a base hit to give the hosts a 12-0 lead. Nelson had two hits in the game.
The Damsels put up a run in the fourth off Bone, who cruised through her first three innings, allowing only an infield single to Leigha Anderson in the first and a walk to Sydney Bubb in the third.
Anderson led off the fourth with a single and moved up on a wild pitch before advancing to third on a groundout. Madeline Gresh played her with a two-out base hit.
But other than that, Bone had the Damsels off balance all game. She gave up just a run on three hits and a walk, while striking out five, including three of the final four batters she faced.
“She pitched very well for us and our defense made plays when there were plays to be made,” coach Betts said. “We started Madison against them the first time around and went with Bri this time and they both did real well.
West Branch improved to 5-5 overall and 4-5 in the Inter County Conference.
Mo Valley dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-9 in the ICC.
The Damsels are back in action today, playing host to Williamsburg.
The Lady Warriors are off until Monday when they host Bellwood-Antis.
Moshannon Valley—1
Bubb ss 2000, Ream 3b 2000, L. Anderson rf 2120, Hertlein rf 0000, Daniel dp 2000, Gilson lf 2000, Gresh 1b 2011, Pedmo 2b 2000, A. Anderson p-c 2000, Fleck cf 2000, Domanick (flex) 0000, Moore (flex) p 0000. Totals: 18-1-3-1.
West Branch—12
Cantolina cf 3221, S. Betts 1b 4332, MacTavish ss 2210, Bone p 3124, Nelson 3b 3021, Smeal pr 0000, Graham lf 2100, Gable c 1100, H. Betts rf 3101, McGonigal 2b 1100. Totals: 22-12-10-9.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 10— 1 3 2
West Branch (10)02 0x—12 10 0
Errors—Pedmo, A. Anderson. LOB—Moshannon Valley 3, West Branch 5. 2B—Bone, Cantolina. HBP—Gable (by Moore). SAC—McGonigal. SB—Cantolina, Graham, Bone. WP—A. Anderson 4; Bone 1.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: A. Anderson—1/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Moore—3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
West Branch: Bone—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Bone. LP—A. Anderson.
Time—1:16.