ALLPORT — Since dropping a 1-0 decision to Northern Bedford on Sept. 10, the West Branch girls soccer team has been on a roll.
The Lady Warriors have won nine straight since the early-season setback and were out to avenge that loss Thursday afternoon when they welcomed the Lady Panthers to town.
West Branch did just that, shutting out Northern 3-0 to exercise the demons from the loss, pick up its 10th straight victory and up its season mark to 10-2-1.
“Not to make excuses, but there was a game prior to us down there and we didn’t get to warm up on the field at all,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “We were on the side of a baseball field during a football practice. So we just weren’t ourselves. The girls have to be in the right mode, so we just came out and didn’t look like ourselves at all. It wasn’t West Branch soccer.
“We missed a lot of opportunities down there and the one goal they scored was on a miscommunication by our defense. Today the girls came out to prove that was a fluke. Everybody has one of those every year, and that as ours. Today was better.”
While the final outcome was to the Lady Warriors’ liking, they were probably having a bit of deja vu’ through the first 30 minutes of Thursday’s contest.
West Branch had plenty of solid, scoring chances despite a congested box, including a Trinity Prestash shot that rung off the crossbar, but Northern Bedford keeper Olivia Higgins was up to the task, stopping the first five shots she faced and coming out to contest plenty other balls before the Lady Warriors could get an open look.
“Their keeper did a good job both games,” Fenush said. “She is athletic. We told our girls to shoot low and in the corners, because that girl will gobble up anything in the air. She’s a great keeper.
“And they load the box on defense, which we struggle against. But the girls found a way to work it around and get some shots inside.”
West Branch finally solved Higgins and the Lady Panther defense and they did it on back-to-back shots just 54 seconds apart to take a 2-0 lead into the break.
Lauren Timblin scored the first goal when she ran on to a loose ball just inside the box, took a couple quick touches to put a little space between her and a Lady Panther defender before ripping the ball by Higgins at 31:44.
West Branch got the ball back quickly and worked it into the Northern end where they pressured the Lady Panthers into a corner kick.
Mariah Hayles played a perfect ball just past the near post where Trinity Prestash leaped in the air and headed it into the net for a 2-0 advantage with 7:22 to play in the half.
“Once again Mariah and Trinity come through with a corner and a header and that’s just a Godsend to us,” Fenush said.
Despite watching the momentum surge to the Lady Warriors just before the half, Northern Bedford came out with a little grit and determination after the break, playing more aggressive on both ends of the field.
A lot more fouls were called in the second half and a lot less shots were registered, especially during the first half of the final 40 minutes.
“They definitely came out well in the second half,” Fenush said of Northern. “(Abby Kline) is a scrappy player. It was a physical, mental game and our girls kept their cool. That came into play today.
“You gotta have composure in 1-0, 2-0 games. For these girls being that young and keeping their composure is a big thing. We learned a lot of lessons today that will help us progress through the rest of the season.”
The Lady Warriors’ composure was eventually rewarded when Emmie Parks left a little drop pass for Olivia Straka, who blasted a shot (just the Lady Warriors’ second of the half) to the far post to make the score 3-0 with exactly 17 minutes left to play.
“Straka has worked harder this year than I have ever seen her work,” Fenush said. “And she’s finding out how tough it is to play up in that position where teams load the box against us. But she doesn’t give up. That was rewarding to see that shot. That was a true Straka shot.”
West Branch keeper Sarah Betts and the Lady Warrior defense preserved the shutout. After facing just three shots on the first half, Betts needed to stop seven over the final 40 minutes to pick up her seventh whitewashing of the season.
West Branch has a tough stretch of four games left on the schedule, beginning with a road trip to Everett on Wednesday. Everett tied West Branch 1-1 on Sept. 5.
“It’s a good time to have some tough games at the end of the season,” Fenush said. “We have some quality teams coming up. There are four hard games coming up to prepare us for what’s coming (playoffs).”
West Branch 3,
Northern Bedford 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lauren Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 31:44.
2. Trinity Prestash, WB, (Mariah Hayles), 32:38.
Second Half
3. Olivia Straka, WB, (Emmie Parks), 63:00.
Shots: Northern Bedford 10, West Branch 12.
Saves: Northern Bedford (Olivia Higgins) 8, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 10.
Corner kicks: Northern Bedford 2, West Branch 3.