LORETTO — The third time was the charm for the Glendale softball team.
After suffering a pair of one-run losses (2-1 and 3-2) to Williamsburg and Lady Pirate pitcher Elizabeth Frederick in the regular season, the Lady Vikings got one in the win column when it mattered most.
Glendale pushed three runs across in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and go on to a 5-2 victory Wednesday afternoon at Red Flash Softball Field to win the District 6 class A title.
Lady Viking seniors Chloe McElheny and Lilley Vereshack, who were starters on the 2019 team that lost to Claysburg-Kimmel in the D-6 Championship were key to the victory, combining for four of Glendale’s seven hits.
“This means everything to me,” McElheny said. “It’s really the best feeling ever.”
“It really feels good,” Vereshack said. “We came out and played our game.”
Vereshack got the seventh-inning rally started with one out by reaching base on an error. Her ground ball skipped off the first baseman’s glove, but took a roll toward second baseman Kara Lansberry, who made a good play on it and fired to first. But Vereshack was able to speed down the line and make it to first by a step.
After Frederick recorded a strikeout — her 14th of the game — for the second out of the inning, Lady Viking No. 3 hitter Riley Best had the at bat of game.
Best fouled off pitch-after-pitch during a 9-pitch at bat before drilling Frederick’s 2-2 offering to the fence for a run-scoring triple.
“I was just looking for that one pitch,” Best said. “I knew I could do it. I had confidence in myself. I’ve been preparing for that. (Tuesday) night I probably hit four buckets of balls. I’ve struggled against her a lot of our other games, so I think today was a good time to pull through.”
Vereshack said there was no one better to be up in that situation.
“She’s got iron nerves,” Vereshack said. “She was the best one to be in that position because she has great nerves. She always keeps herself collected.”
McElheny followed with a shot to left field to knock in Best and give the Lady Vikings a 4-2 advantage. McElheny was a thorn in Frederick’s side all game long, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs — one in each of her last three at bats.
“I only saw her one time before this and I was in a bit of a slump when I faced her, but I’m very confident now,” McElheny said. “I just felt very confident. I felt very good about today.”
“What a beautiful day for a senior,” coach Campbell said. “It just makes me smile. I can’t really say too much about it. She has really been focusing on our mental game, and it’s been great.”
Williamsburg got on the board first, scoring a run in the first inning when Frederick drew a walk off Glendale pitcher Kyla Campbell, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Lansberry’s double — the only extra-base hit of the game for the Lady Pirates.
Glendale tied the game at 1-1 in the third.
Hanna Noel reached on an error, moved to second on a Best sacrifice bunt and scored on a McElheny double.
Williamsburg regained the lead in the fourth on Kendal Norris’ one-out groundout. Lansberry, who led off the inning with a single, scored on the play.
Vereshack and McElheny teamed to tie things at 2-2 in the fifth.
Vereshack led off with a base hit, but Frederick got the next two batters out and looked to get out of the inning unscathed. But McEhleny had other ideas, tripling to the gap to chase Vershack all the way around from first.
Williamsburg threatened in the bottom of the sixth as Madison Mikesic drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third.
But Campbell worked out of the jam by recording a pair of strikeouts to set the stage for the top of the seventh. Campbell also had to work out of danger in the home half of the seventh after issuing back-to-back one-out walks.
But Glendale catcher Caitlyn Rydbom gunned down Mecenzie Calderwood at third after the Lady Pirate tried to take the base when a Campbell pitch got away from her for the second out, and Campbell got Morgan Webb to end it.
“Our catcher, who is a freshman and had never caught an inning in a game before this year, has just been phenomenal,” coach Campbell said. “Our pitchers are not the easiest to catch, and she just does the best job for a freshman that just learned to catch.”
Campbell allowed two runs on just five hits, while walking four and striking out eight.
“To come through like she did was great, because she was off today,” coach Campbell said. “Things weren’t working for her the way they were the last two games. But when you can power up and and win a District 6 title when it’s not your best day, that just shows she’s a great athlete.”
Frederick gave up five runs — four earned — on seven hits. She struck out 14 batters and diid not issue a walk. In her first two games against the Lady Vikings, she allowed just three runs on six hits in 14 innings, racking up 31 strikeouts.
“We’ve been telling the girls this game comes down to us hitting,” coach Campbell said. “If we hit, we win. We have been pounding it in their heads that we can hit any pitcher. The first five innings today I wasn’t sure they heard me.
“But in that seventh inning and that at bat Riley had gave us confidence and then everyone came up with confidence. Kyla hadn’t put her in play yet this year, Riley struggled with her. Chloe struggled with her. But these girls can hit anybody, and against a pitcher like that one hit is a great game.”
Vereshack agreed.
“I think our mentality was different,” she said. “We really stepped up to the plate with the confidence that we can trust our mechanics and get in the box and hit well.”
Glendale improved to 14-7 with the win.
The Lady Vikings are back in action Monday at a site and time to be determined. They will play Union, the District 7 runner-up.
“We haven’t thought past this game,” coach Campbell said. “This was our goal from Day No. 1 to be District 6 champions. We had struggles throughout the year. We didn’t even know who was best at some positions until halfway through. We had illness, we had the pandemic, we had struggles pulling it together and I really wasn’t sure that we’d be on the field for this game.
“But this team has really overcome a lot. This is a fantastic group of 14 girls that give their all and the reason we are here is because they push each other to the limit in practice. I could not be prouder of any team I’ve ever coached.”
Williamsburg—2
Frederick p 2120, Webb c 4000, Brubaker 3b 3011, Lansberry 2b 3110, Mikesic ss 2000, Prough 1b 3010, Norris lf 3001, K. Calderwood cf 3000, M. Calderwood rf 2000, Beathy ph 0000. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
Glendale—5
Vereshack cf 4210, Noel ss 4100, Best rf 3121, McElheny 1b 4133, Campbell p 4011, Kasaback lf 4000, Buterbaugh 3b 2000, Williams dp 3000, Rydbom c 2000, Sinclair ph 1000, Cavalet (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 31-5-7-5.
Score by Innings
Glendale 001 010 3—5 7 0
Williamsburg 100 100 1—1 2 5
Errors—Prough 2, Lansberry, Prough, Norris. LOB—Glendale 7, Williamsburg 6. 2B—McElheny; Brubaker. 3B—McElheny, Best. SAC—Best. HBP—Buterbaugh (by Frederick). SB—Mikesic. CS—M. Calderwood. WP—Campbell 3. PB—Webb.
Pitching
Glendale: Campbell—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
Williamsburg: Frederick—7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Campbell (10-2). LP—Frederick.
Time—1:42.