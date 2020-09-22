HOUTZDALE — The Glendale volleyball team swept host Moshannon Valley Monday evening at Lamont Close Gymmasium, topping the Damsels by scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-20.
Glendale had several long service runs in the match, taking advantage of unforced Damsel errors to build leads and sustain momentum.
But the Lady Vikings got off to a bit of a slow start in the first set, falling behind 3-0 thanks to the serve of Damsel Maura Barnhart. Glendale’s Kyla Campbell gave it a spark with a block and kill on the same point, but consecutive unforced errors had the visitors trailing 6-3.
That’s when Hanna Noel stepped to the line and ran off nine straight service points, including a pair of aces, to help Glendale take a 13-6 advantage.
“We started slow. I don’t think we ever played at our pace. The girls were very relaxed and the communication wasn’t there,” Glendale head coach Brenda Hewitt said. “But they were able to pick it up.”
The Lady Vikings were able to sustain the 7-point advantage as the teams traded sideouts until Bailee Winberly got to the service line for Glendale.
She was able to notch four straight service points to up the Lady Viking advantage to 22-11 and, not long after, Olivia Reese finished the set off with a thunderous kill from the outside.
Glendale rode the momentum into the second set where Alyssa Sinclair took over the game from the service line. She scored 13 straight points, six off aces, and Campbell and Samantha Cherry each recorded kills to help the Lady Vikings surge to a 13-0 lead.
“The second set was awesome to watch,” Hewitt said. “Alyssa had the big run and did extremely well.”
The Damsels tried to get back in the game, cutting their deficit to 11 on two occasions, but Glendale’s net game began picking up as the set wore on.
Reese registered three kills, Carlie Cann notched two and Cherry added two more as Glendale cruised to the 25-7 victory.
Glendale looked like it was going to continue cruising in the third set as Cherry drilled back-to-back kills and Sinclair had a mini service run to put the visitors on top 5-1.
But Mo Valley got back in the game as it started to connect at the net.
Casey Ream and Alyssa Anderson recorded back-to-back kills and Kalie Fleck added one not long after to help the Damsels tie the game at 8-8.
“I challenged the kids after that second set,” Mo Valley head coach Bob Lewis said. We kind of hit rock bottom in the second set and I told them it was decision time. I said, ‘you can either give it your all and fight or you can back down.’ I was pretty impressed with how well we played in the third set against a very, very good team.”
Glendale had a couple short serves and a few hitting errors as the teams traded sideouts and the Damsels got a kill from Tiffany Vanish to take a 13-11 advantage.
But a Reese kill tied the set at 14-14 and the Lady Vikings were able to pull away down the stretch to take the 25-20 decision in the final set. Sinclair had two kills and two service points to help Glendale gain control and the Damsels helped out with three unforced errors in a 4-point span.
“We had some sparks, but it didn’t spark us to the momentum that we’ve been playing with,” Hewitt said. “We definitely need to play at our pace all the time. It’s hard to play in an empty gym, but everybody is playing under the same circumstances and we need to learn to pick up the momentum ourselves.”
Sinclair led the Lady Vikings with 18 service points, while Noel notched 13 and Campbell picked up eight, including two aces. Campbell also notched five kills and a block.
Cherry was a weapon at the net with nine kills.
“She played smart,” Hewitt said. “She read the court, she saw what was open and she did a nice job.”
Glendale improved to 4-0 and hosts Mount Union this evening.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-4 with the loss.
“We just had too many unforced errors,” Lewis said. “You can’t give good teams like Glendale that many opportunities because they’re going to cash in on them. But this match kind of first into the story of our season. It’s been a rollercoaster. I was pretty satisfied with the first set and really satisfied with the last set, but we kind of hit rock bottom there in the second.
“I think as the season plays on the girls are going to realize what they are capable of. There is talent on our team. We looked beat down in the second set, but we bounced back. I’m not for moral victories, but that was a moral victory that the girls fought as well as they did. Our kids are still learning to win and once they harness that, I think we’ll be alright.
The Damsels travel to Juniata Valley today.