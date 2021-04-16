FLINTON — The Glendale softball team batted around in both the third and fourth innings Thursday against visiting Moshannon Valley, scoring 16 runs in the two frames on the way to an 18-3 victory.
The Lady Vikings did much of their damage in the fourth and final inning, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 11 runs off three Damsel pitchers.
Glendale had five hits in the inning, which started with a Riley Best triple, and drew seven walks.
Kelly Kasaback, Abbey Williams, Cindy Richards and Alyssa Sinclair all had RBI singles in the frame, while Alyson Buterbaugh, Lilley Vereshack and Hanna Noel drew bases-loaded walks. Glendale also scored four times on wild pitches.
“I thought we did really well today swinging at good pitches, which has been a problem for us,” Glendale head coach Beth Campbell said. “We didn’t swing at bad pitches today, and Riley Best came alive today with a great game batting.”
Best was a double short of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. She got the Lady Vikings going with a solo home run in the first inning — her first varsity homer — to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Mo Valley tied things with an unearned run in the top of the second when Kalie Fleck reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scord on Bridget Pedmo’s single.
Glendale regained the lead in the bottom of the second when Kyla Campbell drew a walk and her courtesy runner Ariann Richards stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a double steal after Abbey Williams had walked.
The Damsels once again tied the game in the top of the third, thanks to Leigha Anderson’s RBI double. She plated Sydney Bubb, who led off the frame with a single.
Bit Glendale put some distance on the scoreboard between themselves and the Damsels, scoring five runs on five hits in the home half of the third.
Kasaback had an RBI single, Williams knocked in two with a base hit and Vereshack clubbed a 2-run double. Williams was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. She also walked once and was hit by a pitch. Kasaback was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
“Abbey Williams had a pretty good game,” Coach Campbell said. “She was on base all four times and had three RBIs. She had some really strong hits. I think we had a few girls that got on base every at bat.”
Trailing 7-2, the Damsels tried to put a two-out rally together in the top of the fourth. Raegan Domanick reached on an error and her courtesy runner Justise Hertlein stole second before moving up a base on a wild pitch.
Bubb followed with a walk and Casey Ream hit an infield single that plated Hertlein. After Leigha Anderson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Noel got out of the jam with a groundout to third base.
Noel tossed an inning of relief, allowing an unearned run on one hit, while walking one batter and striking out two.
Campbell notched the win after pitching 2 2/3 innings. She gave up an unearned run on one hit, while walking one and striking out four.
“Kyla’s been ill, but she was able to get some innings there that were important,” Coach Campbell said. “And it’s nice to know we have Hanna that we can put in and we know she’s going to throw solid for us. I can’t say enough about our pitching staff. They’ve done a great job so far this year.”
Despite the loss, Mo Valley head coach Gary Godin was very pleased with his team’s effort.
“These kids always give me 100 percent,” he said. “We gave up some runs, but those girls in the circle give me everything they have. I can’t ask for anything else.”
Glendale evened its overall record at 3-3, while improving to 3-1 in the Inter County Conference and 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley slipped to 0-6 overall and in the ICC and 0-2 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action today.
The Damsels host Curwensville, while the Lady Vikings entertain Claysburg-Kimmel.
Moshannon Valley—3
Bubb ss 2110, Ream 3b 3011, L. Anderson rf 1011, Daniel 1b 2000, Gilson lf 2000, Fleck cf 2100, A. Anderson p-c 2000, Pedmo 2b 2011, Domanick c 2000, Hertlein cr 0100, Moore p 0000, Gresh p 0000. Totals: 18-3-4-3.
Glendale—18
Vereshack cf 3113, Noel ss-p 2201, Taylor rf 0000, Best rf-ss 4331, McElheny 3b-p 2210, Kasaback lf 3222, Sinclair ph 1111, Campbell p-3b-rf 1111, Williams 1b 2223, C. Richards c 2111, Cavalet cr 0100, A. Richards cr-ph 0100, Buterbaugh 2b 2101. Totals: 22-18-11-13.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 011 1— 3 4 0
Glendale 115 (11)—18 11 2
Errors—Campbell, Williams. LOB—Moshannon Valley 7, Glendale 6. 2B—L. Anderson; McElheny, Vereshack. 3B—Best. HR—Best (solo, 1st). HBP—L. Anderson (by Noel); Williams (by Gresh). SB—Fleck, Bubb, Hertlein; A. Richards 2, Sinclair, Williams. WP—Campbell, McElheny, Noel 2; A. Anderson, Moore, Gresh 3.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: A. Anderson—3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Moore—0 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Gresh—1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Glendale: Campbell—2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; McElheny—1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Noel—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Campbell. LP—A. Anderson.
Time—1:36.