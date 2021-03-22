FLINTON — After a 21-5 record and run to the state quarterfinals in 2019, the Glendale softball team had high expectations last season with eight letterwinners back.
Unfortunately for the Lady Vikings, the 2020 season never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a team with plenty of experience lost four of its eight letterwinners due to graduation or choosing not to come out for the squad.
“Losing last season was heartbreaking,” Glendale head coach Beth Campbell said. “The team was extremely focused and expecting to make a run for a state championship. Our three seniors Breanna Vereshack, Maddie Lukehart, and Alaney Vereshack were all fantastic ball players and will be greatly missed.”
Olivia Reese, an all-state second baseman, will also be missing this season as she has decided to focus on volleyball.
“Olivia decided she wanted to focus on volleyball and joined a competitive team with an extensive practice schedule,” Campbell said. “That schedule made it impossible for her to play basketball or softball. Olivia is one of the best second baseman I have seen and she is the single season hit record holder at Glendale. Not having her is a big loss, but we wish her all the best with her volleyball.”
The cupboard is certainly not bare, however, with Kyla Campbell, Hanna Noel, Chloe McElheny and Lilley Vershack back from the 2019 squad.
“We will expect a lot of leadership and consistency from our four girls with varsity experience,” coach Campbell said. “All four of them are hard workers and really encourage the rest of the team. They all had successful travel ball seasons in 2020 and are ready to be the leaders of this team.”
Also back from the 2020 team are juniors Ariann and Cindy Richards and sophomore Riley Best. They’ll be joined by a solid group of newcomers who will need to make a splash right away for the Lady Vikings to be successful.
“We expect big things from this group of girls,” coach Campbell said. “They are going to be given the opportunity to contribute right away and for us to be successful, we will need them to. Sophomore Kelly Kasaback has a big bat and will be a great offensive asset. Our other sophomores, Alyssa Sinclair and Jillian Taylor, are both fighting for starting positions and will see lots of opportunity to show what they can do.
“Freshman Caitlyn Rydbom is expected to be our starting catcher. Alyson Buterbaugh also has a really nice swing and we expect her to be an offensive threat. Kaprice Cavalet improves daily and is battling to be the starting second baseman.”
Kyla Campbell will be a very important part of the team as the main pitcher. She was 10-2 s a freshman with a 1.56 ERA and pitched almost every inning in the postseason.
“Kyla is expected to be the workhorse in the circle but we also have three more pitchers (McElheny, Noel and sophomore Riley Best) that will be working for innings,” coach Campbell said. “I am very pleased with how our pitching staff is shaping up. All four of our pitchers pitched many innings in the travel ball season and I have confidence in all of them when they step in the circle.
Whoever is in the circle will be throwing to a new catcher in Rydbom.
“She has really stepped up to become the starting catcher,” coach Campbell said. “There will be growing pains as there always is with a freshman catcher, but I think she is going to do a great job.”
Most of the infield will have varsity experience. McElheny will get the nod at first base, Noel will play shortstop and Best will handle the third base duties. And when one of those three are in the circle, Campbell will cover their position.
“Chloe has made the move to first base this year and is doing a great job there,” Campbell said. “Abbey Williams, a junior who hasn’t played for a couple years, will also see time.
“Riley has fantastic reflexes and a great arm so she will be the starting third baseman and Hanna Noel played left field her freshman year but has always been a shortstop in travel ball and will be the leader in the infield for us this year.”
The only other position currently nailed down is centerfield, where Vereshack will roam once again.
“Lilley Vereshack will return to her position where she will be expected to cover a lot of ground and help our inexperienced corners.”
Those corner outfield spots as well as second base are still up in the air.
“We are still looking for the right combination, coach Campbell said. “It will be some mix of Cindy Richards, Ariann Richards, Kelly Kasaback, Jillian Taylor, Alyson Buterbaugh, and Kaprice Cavalet.”
With there being several positions that will be lacking varsity experience, Campbell says the goals this season will simply be about playing and improving.
“Our main goal for the season is to get to play all of our games,” she said. “After last year, that is the most important thing. Another goal, especially with our inexperience, is to see improvement game to game and be playing our best ball when the post season rolls around.”
Roster
Seniors
*Chloe McElheny, *Lilley Vereshack.
Juniors
*Kyla Campbell, *Hanna Noel, *Ariann Richards, *Cindy Richards, Abbey Williams.
Sophomores
*Riley Best, Kelly Kasaback, Alyssa Sinclair, Jillian Taylor.
Freshmen
Alyson Buterbaugh, Kaprice Cavalet, Caitlyn Rydbom.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
26—at Juniata Valley. 30—West Branch.
April
6—at Williamsburg. 8—Claysburg-Kimmel. 10—at Pine Grove Tournament, TBA. 13—at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m. 15—Moshannon Valley. 20—at Mount Union. 22—Juniata Valley. 27—at West Branch. 28—Harmony. 29—Williamsburg.
May
3—at Curwensville. 4—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 5—at Harmony. 6—Bellwood-Antis. 11—at Moshannon Valley. 13—Mount Union.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.