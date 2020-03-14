FLINTON — The Glendale softball team faced many obstacles last season including an injury to their starting pitcher just before the playoffs and a late-season coaching change.
Still the Lady Vikings persevered, making it all the way to the state quarterfinals and finishing with a record of 21-5.
But Beth Campbell, who had a 4-2 record record in the postseason as the interim head coach in 2019 before taking over the job full time this season, says the girls are stronger as a unit because of what they went through.
“We worked hard to get where we ended up last year under a lot of adversity,” Campbell said. “This year I think we’re looser, the girls know what to expect and I think they have high expectations.”
Glendale lost pitcher Lexi Mulhollen and catcher Brooke Smeal to graduation but has a rock-sold core back, returning eight letterwinners in seniors Madison Lukehart, Breanna Vereshack and Alaney Vereshack, juniors Chloe McElheny, Olivia Reese and Lilley Vereshack and sophomores Kyla Campbell and Hanna Noel.
But the Lady Vikings are sorely lacking in depth with just a total of 11 girls on the team. Sophomores Ariann Richards and Cindy Richards and freshman Riley Best make up the rest of the roster, which will need to remain healthy if Glendale wants to reach its goals.
“Luckily we have five pitchers, so depth-wise we’re good there,” Coach Campbell said. “We could sustain an injury there as long as we keep nine girls healthy. But you never want to go into a game with just nine players. So the girls are going to have to keep up on their grades and stay healthy to have a successful year.”
With just 11 girls and eight of them returning letterwinners most of the roles on the team are known and everyone should get ample playing time.
“We have very defined roles and the majority of our lineup is set,” Campbell said. “Our returners who played a position last year are going to play there again.”
Kyla Campbell will return in the circle after going 8-2 as a freshman and pitching almost every inning in the postseason.
“She’ll be our workhorse,” Coach Campbell said. “She stepped in for Lexi Mulhollen, who is a huge loss, when she broke her hand. She had to deal with a lot of nerves. But she is working hard and I’m hoping that we don’t deal with the nerves this year.
“Her ERA last year was 1.56, so if we improve on that I see us winning a lot of games.”
Glendale also has Noel and Breanna Vereshack, who logged some innings last year as well as McElheny and Best, who could all see some time in the circle.
Noel was 2-1 in four appearances last year and sported a 1.50 ERA, while Vereshack saw relief work in five games and gives the Lady Vikings’ opponents a totally different look.
“She didn’t pitch a lot last year, but I love the contrast between her and Kyla, so I foresee her getting a lot of mound time,” Campbell said.
Vereshack will also get plenty of time at first base, where she spent most of her time as a junior.
“She’s got that locked down,” Campbell said. “She’s so good there.”
Reese returns for her third stint at second base, coming off a season that saw her set the program single-season record for hits with 41, while batting .441 and earning a second all-state nod.
“Olivia is a two-time all-state player and we’re not messing with that,” Campbell said.
Alaney Vereshack will once again handle shortstop and be a big bat in the middle of the lineup after hitting .476 with 25 runs scored and 27 RBIs a season ago.
“Alaney has been at short for two years, and we’re going to keep her there,” Campbell said.
Lilley Vereshack and Lukehart will return at centerfield and right field, respectively to give the Lady Vikings solid defense and reliable bats.
Lukehart hit .347 last season, while scoring 20 runs. Vereshack batted .310 and picked up 22 RBIs.
Catcher, Third base and left field are still up in the air as far as who plays those positions, but no mater who it is, the Lady Vikings should have a potent lineup all the way through.
“I don’t know too many teams that have 1 through 9 hitters like we have,” Campbell said.
Any one of Best, Kyla Campbell, McElheny or Noel could play third and left, while McElheny also looks like the current front runner to replace Smeal behind the plate. McElheny was a nice power source for the Lady Vikings last season with four homers, 19 runs and 14 RBIs in just 59 at bats.
“We’ve been working four or five girls behind the plate, but I think Chloe is who would get the spot if I had to pick today,” Campbell said.
Cindy Richards is also getting a look at catcher and working out at other positions, while Ariann Richards will provide outfield depth and get a lot of time as a pinch or courtesy runner.
Coming off a 21-win season and bringing back most of the team, the Lady Vikings have set their sights high.
“Our goal is to win the ICC Championship and district title and get to that state championship game,” Campbell said. “I don’t think those seniors will be happy with anything less.”
Glendale is scheduled to start the season March 20, hosting Mount Union.
Roster
Seniors
*Madison Lukehart, *Breanna Vereshack, *Alaney Vereshack.
Juniors
*Chloe McElheny, *Olivia Reese, *Lilley Vereshack.
Sophomores
*Kyla Campbell, *Hanna Noel, Ariann Richards, Cindy Richards.
Freshmen
Riley Best.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
20—Mount Union, 4 p.m. 26—at West Branch, 4 p.m. 31—Williamsburg.
April
2—at Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m. 3—Juniata Valley. 4—at Pine Grove Tournament, noon. 7—Bellwood-Antis. 9—at Moshannon Valley. 13—at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m. 14—at Mount Union, 4:15 p.m. 15—Harmony. 16—at Juniata Valley. 20—at DuBois Central Catholic, 4 p.m. 21—West Branch. 22—at Williamsburg. 28—Claysburg-Kimmel. 30at Bellwood-Antis, 4 p.m.
May
5—Moshannon Valley. 8—at Harmony.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.