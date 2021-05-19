CURWENSVILLE — The Glendale softball team batted around in the sixth inning Tuesday against Curwensville, turning a close game into a Mercy Rule win.
The Lady Vikings sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, scoring eight times, and went on to an 11-1 win in six innings.
Glendale’s victory made them 4-0 in the Moshannon Valley League, clinching the title.
“Winning the Mo Valley league is a goal we have every year and it’s great to achieve it,” Glendale head coach Beth Campbell said. “It’s extra special this year after missing last season and all the craziness of this season. The girls have worked very hard for this, and I am very proud of them.”
The Lady Vikings big sixth inning nearly didn’t happen, as Lady Tide pitcher Joslynne Freyer came inches away from making an incredible catch on a popped up bunt that would have likely turned into a double play.
Instead, Glendale had runners on the corners with no outs and proceeded to put together its big inning.
“We were about a half an inch away from getting out of the inning,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “If she had managed to hang on to the ball, she would have been able to double the girl off first. But it wasn’t an easy play by any stretch, and we were so close.”
With one out in the top of the sixth and the Lady Vikings in front 3-1, Caitlin Rydbom drew a walk off Freyer and was replaced in the base paths by courtesy runner Ariann Richards. Alyssa Sinclair followed with the popped up bunt on the next pitch.
Freyer lunged out of the circle at the rapidly falling popup and got her glove on it but she was unable to hold on as she dove to the ground. She then uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Richards to score.
Freyer hit Lilley Vereshack with a pitch before Leigey decided to intentionally walk Hannah Noel to load the bases.
Another wild pitch brought home Sinclair before Riley Best drilled a ball just inside the first-base bag and down the right field line for a 2-run triple.
Chloe McElheny and Kyla Campbell drew walks off Freyer to load the bases, prompting Leigey to make a pitching change.
“She was running out of gas there at the end,” Leigey said.
Freyer threw 115 pitches and kept the potent Lady Viking bats to three runs on three hits through the first five innings before tiring in the sixth.
“The last few games it has taken us a few innings to get patient with pitchers,” coach Campbell said. “But once we do, we’ve been crushing them. And I was happy to see us with good pitch selection there in that inning. But (Freyer) was a good change(up) pitcher and she was right around the strike zone with it every time and it took us a while to get on to it.”
Logan Sheeder replaced Freyer in the circle and faced Kelly Kasaback, who cracked a 2-run double to score Best and McElheny.
Kasaback was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the game.
“We knew Kelly was going to hit (Freyer),” Campbell said. “She likes it a little high and outside and it we right there for her. We thought she was going to have a big day and it was good to see her do it. It’s great when first-year players step up and make a huge difference.”
Alyson Buterbaugh followed with an RBI groundout, plating Campbell’s courtesy runner Cindy Richards. Kasaback also scored on a throwing error on the play.
After a Rydbom single, Sheeder was able to get out of the inning with a strikeout.
Campbell set the Lady Tide down 1-2-3 in the home half of the sixth to end it. She tossed all six innings and allowed just two hits, those came back-to-back in the third inning when Sheeder recorded a two-out single and Freyer followed with an RBI double.
Campbell also walked three batters and hit another, while striking out seven in the 83-pitch performance.
She retired the final seven batters she faced and needed just 11 pitches to set down the final six.
The Lady Vikings led 2-0 after one inning, thanks to Kasaback’s 2-run double. They added an unearned run in the second after Curwensville committed two errors.
Curwensville got its run in the third to make it 3-1.
Glendale improved to 11-6 overall.
The Lady Vikings finish off their regular season slate Friday, hosting Cambria Heights, before turning their attention to the District 6 class A playoffs.
The fourth-seeded Lady Vikings host fifth-seed Penns Manor at 4 p.m.
Curwensville slipped to 12-6 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.
The Lady Tide host Clearfield today.
Glendale—11
Vereshack cf 3110, Noel ss 2200, Best rf-3b 4112, McElheny 1b 3200, Campbell p 1000, Kasaback lf-rf 4134, Buterbaugh dp 3001, Rydbom c 3010, A. Richards cr 0100, Sinclair 3b 3210, Williams ph 1000, C. Richards cr-lf 0100, Cavalet (flex) 2b 0000, Taylor (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 27-11-7-7.
Curwensville—1
Pentz ss 3000, Sheeder 2b-p 2110, Freyer p-2b 3011, Wall ss 3000, Harzinski 1b 2000, Butler c 2000, Rudy 3b 2000, Wiggins rf 1000, Simcox dp 2000, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 20-1-2-1.
Score by Innings
Glendale 210 008—11 7 0
Curwensville 001 000— 1 2 3
Errors—Wall, Sheeder, Harzinski. LOB—Glendale 7, Curwensville 5. 2B—Kasaback 2; Freyer. 3B—Best. HBP—Buterbaugh (by Freyer), Vereshack (by Buterbaugh); Sheeder (by Campbell). SB—Vereshack, Sinclair, Noel, A. Richards. WP—Campbell 1; Freyer 3. PB—Butler 1.
Pitching
Glendale: Campbell—6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO; Sheeder—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Campbell (7-2). LP—Freyer (9-6).
Time—1:42.