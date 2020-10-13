CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls soccer team played to a disappointing 1-1 double overtime tie against shorthanded Punxsutawney Tuesday afternoon at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
The Lady Tide shut out the Lady Chucks on the road 5-0 on Oct. 1, which may have had Curwensville a little overconfident coming into Tuesday’s game.
“I think there were a lot of factors that contributed to the way this game went and I don’t think there is a way that we wouldn’t include that as one of the factors,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said.
Despite playing with just 10 girls, Punxsutawney dominated possession in the first half. The Lady Chucks seemed to win a majority of the 50-50 balls and their defense did a good job keeping Curwensville away from their net when the hosts were able to gain some traction and make a solid offensive run.
Punxsutawney made the first dent in the scoreboard at 30:43 when Riley Franklin finished an Olivia Bish setup on the third Lady Chuck shot of the game.
Curwensville did manage to hold a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal at the half, but Lady Chuck keeper Rachel Houser turned them all away.
After playing a flat first half, Curwensville came out with a little spring in its step to start the second 40 minutes of play.
The Lady Tide flipped the script with some solid possession in the early moments of the second half and got several good looks at the Punxsy goal, including hitting the post on an Emma Rebar shot.
Curwensville also got a couple quick corner kicks, which led to the equalizing goal at 49:58.
After the ball pinballed around in the box following one of the corners, it came out to Tenleigh Bumbarger, who had moved in from her defensive position to lend support on the set piece.
Bumbarger was at the right place at the right time and sent a towering shot over Houser’s head to put Curwensville on the board.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tide, it was the only shot they were able to get past Houser, who made 15 saves in the game.
“We had those ten minutes (in the second half) and we thought the girls lit the fire, and they did,” Williams said. “But then it just fizzled out again. They need to find a way to self-motivate during those tough times and keep the fire going.”
Curwensville did do a better job of keeping Punxsutawney away from its net after the first half, limiting the Lady Chucks to just two shots after the break.
The Lady Tide had the only three shots in overtime, including two off the foot of Chloe Davis. But Houser was able to stop those and preserve the tie.
Curwensville is 5-3-1 following the tie. The Lady Tide host Moshannon Valley today at 6 p.m.
“I better see something different (against Mo Valley), and I think for themselves they better see something different as well,” Williams said. “If not, this could be a long rest of the season.”
Mo Valley topped the Lady Tide 2-1 in Curwensville’s season opener on Sept. 14.
Curwensville 1, Punxsutawney 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Franklin, P, (Olivia Bish), 30:43.
Second Half
2. Tenleigh Bumbarger, C, (unassisted), 49:58.
Shots: Punxsutawney 5, Curwensville 17.
Saves: Punxsutawney (Rachel Houser) 15, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 4.
Corner kicks: Punxsutawney 1, Curwensville 10.