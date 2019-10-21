CURWENSVILLE — Chloe Davis and Emma Rebar scored 86 seconds apart late in the second half of Monday’s District 9 class A playoff game at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium to propel the Curwensville girls soccer team to a 5-3 victory over Port Allegany.
The teams combined for five goals in a frantic first 20 minutes that saw each struggle on their respective defensive sides of the field.
But Davis’ goal at 35:27 tied things up at 3-3 and it stayed that way for over 40 minutes before the Lady Tide’s dynamic duo was able to send Curwensville into the semifinals against top-seeded Brockway.
“I hate to say it, but it was ugly,” Curwensville head coach Brian Spencer said. “We had people out of position and a lot of bad touches. But I’m proud that the girls stuck with it and they played hard the entire game. It was not our best performance. There were a lot of things that we could have done better.
“But we fought hard and the girls played all 80 minutes.”
Rebar got the scoring started just 2:09 into the game, burying a shot into the Lady Gator net off a Davis cross pass to the far post.
Port Allegany answered at 5:16 when Cailey Barnett hammered home a ball left on the doorstep by Lady Tide keeper Maura Bunnell, who deflected Emma Fox’s cross, but couldn’t control it.
The Lady Gator duo was at it again 1:25 later.
Port midfielder Bree Garzel started the scoring play by sending a ball high into the box where it landed at the feet of Barnett. She touched it forward to Fox, who slammed it past Bunnell at 6:39 to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.
Curwensville responded not long after as Haylee Mullins ran down a ball that was sent to the left wing by Breanne Spencer. Mullins passed the ball ahead to Davis, who buried the equalizer at 10:46.
Port regained the lead at 20:11 off a corner kick.
Evin Stauffer sent the corner to the near post where Barnett got a foot on it to deflect it behind Bunnell and put the Lady Gators back on top at 20:11.
Port Allegany had five corner kicks in each half, thanks to periods of relentless pressure.
The Curwensville defense, which was without both Tenleigh Bumbarger and Brooklyn Decker, had trouble getting the ball out of harm’s way, but was able to keep the Lady Gator shots to a minimum.
Port held a 12-11 advantage on shots on goal in the game.
Curwensville was able to eventually get the ball back into the attacking zone and got another run, started on the left wing by Mullins, at the Gator net.
Davis scored at 35:27 to send the game to the break deadlocked at 3-3.
“Chloe played like Chloe plays, and thankfully her hustle got us in a couple plays,” Spencer said. She made a couple nice crosses and Emma finished one.
“And Haylee played a nice game and made a couple nice runs. There were two plays that were nice plays that were set up with a lot of good touches and we scored on them.”
The offenses found it much more difficult to gain any footing in the second half with scoring chances at a premium.
Curwensville nearly got the go-ahead goal midway through the second half when the Port keeper was caught out of position and Mullins had a chance at the doorstep.
But a Lady Gator defender was able to deflect Mullins’ shot to keep the game tied.
Port had some chances late in the half, one on a direct kick from Stauffer that Bunnell was able to catch and another on a hard shot from Barnett following a scrum after a corner kick. But Bunnell denied that chance as well.
With it looking more and more like the game might be headed to overtime, Davis was able to break in down the left wing, sending a left-footed shot toward the Lady Gator net.
The ball avoided the Port keeper and found the upper corner at the far post with 3:01 left in regulation, giving the hosts their first lead since the 2:09 mark.
Just 86 seconds later, Rebar slammed the door on the Lady Gators with a shot eerily similar to Davis’
With the win, Curwensville improved to 10-9 on the season. Port Allegany closes out its year with a record of 7-9-1.
The Lady Tide advance to play Brockway in the D-9 class A semifinals Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at DuBois High School.
The Lady Rovers won the two regular-season meetings by scores of 5-0 and 7-1.
Curwensville 5, Port Allegany 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Rebar, C, (Chloe Davis), 2:09.
2. Cailey Barnett, PA, (Emma Fox), 5:16.
3. Fox, PA, (Barnett), 6:39.
4. Davis, C, (Haylee Mullins), 10:46.
5. Barnett, PA, (Evin Stauffer), 20:11.
6. Davis, C, (Mullins), 35:27.
Second Half
7. Davis, C, (unassisted), 76:59.
8. E. Rebar, C, (unassisted), 78:25.
Shots: Port Allegany 12, Curwensville 11.
Saves: Port Allegany (Brielle Bud) 7, Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 7.
Corner kicks: Port Allegany 10, Curwensville 2.